NOTTINGHAM, MD—The second annual Perry Hall Lighted Jeep Parade will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, and the parade route has been announced. Staging will begin at 4:00 p.m. and the parade will begin promptly at 5 p.m., rain or shine. Participants should meet in the Perry Hall Square shopping center, using the parking spots closest to Ebenezer Road. Management has asked that participants refrain from using the spots closest to business fronts. The parade will begin and end in the shopping center.

1 DAY AGO