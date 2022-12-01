Read full article on original website
Nottingham MD
2022 Perry Hall Lighted Jeep Parade route announced
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The second annual Perry Hall Lighted Jeep Parade will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, and the parade route has been announced. Staging will begin at 4:00 p.m. and the parade will begin promptly at 5 p.m., rain or shine. Participants should meet in the Perry Hall Square shopping center, using the parking spots closest to Ebenezer Road. Management has asked that participants refrain from using the spots closest to business fronts. The parade will begin and end in the shopping center.
INAUGURATION 2022: Baltimore County elected officials sworn in as new term begins
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and several other elected officials were sworn in on Monday as a new term begins in local government. Hundreds of guests, elected officials, Baltimore County employees and members of the public celebrated the inauguration of Baltimore County officials in the executive, legislative, and judicial branches.
Winning $100K lottery ticket sold in Nottingham, $25K tickets sold in Rosedale remain unclaimed
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Maryland Lottery officials say several big winning tickets that were sold recently remain unclaimed. A winning $100,000 FAST PLAY Winfall Doubler ticket was sold on November 30 at Kwik Mart, located at 901-A Middle River Road in Middle River (unclaimed). A winning $25,000 Pick 5 ticket was sold...
Police searching for missing Essex teen
ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Essex teen. Kayla Foard, 16, is 5’2″ tall and weighs around 125 pounds with black hair that’s blond in the front. She was last seen in the Essex area wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and gray...
BOOM ALERT: Aberdeen Proving Ground announces testing schedule for week of December 5
Aberdeen Proving Ground officials have announced that daytime and nighttime testing operations are scheduled for Monday, December 5 through Friday, December 9, 2022, from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. Residents may hear weapons firing and see flashes or light visible off post from illumination devices. These operations are not...
CSX train fire shuts down Route 7 in Joppa
JOPPA, MD—A train fire is impacting rail traffic in Harford County. At just after 6:30 p.m., a CSX locomotive caught fire between MD 152 and Route 24, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company. All rail traffic is stopped in the area. Philadelphia Road has been shut down between...
Man robbed at gunpoint in Rosedale, vehicle stolen while warming up in Hillendale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. Between 5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 28 and 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, an individual entered a gated construction site in the 11500-block of Pocomoke Court in Middle River (21220), breaking into a storage container and trailer. The locks securing both were stolen as well as a generator and saw.
10 simple ways to prepare your vehicle for winter
BALTIMORE, MD—During the holiday season, car maintenance might be the last thing on your mind – but preparing your car for winter is crucial for safety and gas mileage. Avoid breaking down, getting stuck in snow, or being left out in the cold by following the 10 easy ways to prep your car for winter, courtesy of GasBuddy…
Crash with injuries reported on I-695
TOWSON, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Saturday morning crash on I-695. The crash was reported at around 11:30 a.m. along the inner loop at Providence Road. Injuries have been reported and at least two medic units are responding to the scene. Several lanes are also blocked on...
