Youngsville, LA

Acadiana Symphony’s 30th Annual Christmas Concert

The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra is going to catapult you into the spirit of the season with an amazing Christmas Concert. Every year, the Acadiana Symphony brings generations together with the sounds of the season at its annual Christmas Concert, this year scheduled for December 13th. The theme - "Do You...
Louisiana Ticket Claims $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball

In recent weeks Powerball players in cities like Lake Charles and Baton Rouge have been fortunate enough to add to their Christmas holiday budgets by claiming big wins in that multi-state lottery game. But after series of big wins in the first two weeks of November, it appeared that Louisiana's Powerball luck had dried up just a bit. That was until the Saturday December 3rd drawing.
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook

NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
Oysters Marie Laveau

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Marie Laveau was the voodoo queen of Bourbon Street. Legend has it that the pirate Jean Lafitte often met Marie at the Old Absinthe House late in the evening where they enjoyed oysters on the half shell while trading secrets of Barataria Bay. Prep Time:...
Giving Back: Brave Heart – Children in Need

For the roughly 3,800 foster children currently in Louisiana, family life has already had its challenges. But the process of being ushered into the care of strangers—often on short notice, and with few possessions—can be a traumatic experience all its own. It was the realization of this over a dinner conversation with her social worker niece Christy that led Baton Rouge native Dee Robinson to embark on the philanthropic journey that would eventually lead to the establishment of nonprofit Brave Heart – Children in Need back in 2004.
LSU Learns Bowl Future, Set to Compete in Citrus Bowl

LSU now knows it's bowl game destination. Right after New Year's, LSU will head down to Orlando to compete against Purdue for the first time ever in the Citrus Bowl. The Tigers previously played in the Citrus Bowl back in 2016, where they faced Louisville and beat them handily behind the star running of Derrius Guice, and again in 2017, where Notre Dame outpaced them in a fairly low-scoring affair.
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana.

