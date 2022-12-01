Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Related
Two Acadiana Area Mexican Restaurants Have Closed
It is never fun to report about businesses closing in Acadiana but here we are with more unfortunate news. This time, a couple of Mexican restaurants have apparently closed their doors. The first one is Patrón Mexican Grill in Breaux Bridge. While there has been no public announcement by...
New restaurant in Lafayette set to open in December
A new neighborhood restaurant is set to open this month in the former Saint Street Inn on Brooke Ave.
brproud.com
‘Come On Down,’ The Price Is Right Live™ is coming to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Mark your calendars, a famous game show is making a stop in the Capital City. Here is a hint for y’all, Plinko, Hole in One, Shell Game and The Big Wheel™. That’s right, The Price Is Right Live™ is coming to Baton...
Seize The Deal 2022 Holiday Auction Ends This Friday
Christmas is right around the corner, and it is time to make your list (and check it twice). You can give THE BEST presents this holiday season with help from the elves of the Seize the Deal Holiday Auction, brought to you by Lafayette Shooters. The Seize the Deal Holiday...
Lafayette Early 90s Holiday Commercials Bring About Christmas Nostalgia
When the holidays come around each year, many of us find ourselves looking back on years past noting how much has changed. Prices have increases, trends have come and gone then come back again, and some things just aren't around anymore. Even some really popular stores have become but a memory.
The Top 10 Sandwich Shops in Lafayette, According to Yelp
Food culture in Lafayette is pretty well-known. For the most part, if there's a specific type of food you want, you can find it. And you can often look online for ideas where to go (especially if you're new to the area or looking to change up your usual spots).
Registration open for virtual career fair
Companies in several Louisiana cities are looking to hire, and you can register now to attend the online job fair.
Acadiana Symphony’s 30th Annual Christmas Concert
The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra is going to catapult you into the spirit of the season with an amazing Christmas Concert. Every year, the Acadiana Symphony brings generations together with the sounds of the season at its annual Christmas Concert, this year scheduled for December 13th. The theme - "Do You...
Louisiana’s Best Christmas Boat Parades You Can Still Attend
In South Louisiana, those who live near the border of Iberia and Vermilion Parish know a thing or two about celebrating the season without solid ground. The Delcambre Christmas Boat Parade is a tradition around these parts and it looks as if this year's celebration will be nothing short of spectacular as well.
Louisiana Ticket Claims $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball
In recent weeks Powerball players in cities like Lake Charles and Baton Rouge have been fortunate enough to add to their Christmas holiday budgets by claiming big wins in that multi-state lottery game. But after series of big wins in the first two weeks of November, it appeared that Louisiana's Powerball luck had dried up just a bit. That was until the Saturday December 3rd drawing.
Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Set to Play in Independence Bowl
For the first time in school history, Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun football team will play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. On the afternoon of December 23rd, Louisiana (6-6) will face off against the Houston Cougars (7-5) of the American Athletic Conference. The Independence Bowl began in 1976, and is played...
Five Lafayette Schools Recognized as ‘Comeback’ Schools by State
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Amid concerns of learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Louisiana Department of Education has recognized dozens of Louisiana schools that have fought back to overcome that loss. Five of the schools are in Lafayette Parish and represent what LDOE is calling 2022's...
Body of Abbeville Man Pulled From Canal in Vermilion Parish After Apparent Drowning
Sad news to report out of Vermilion Parish as an Abbeville man likely drowned after he fell from his boat in the Hebert Canal over the weekend. Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries say the man has been identified as 52-year-old Jeremy Stelly of Abbeville. LDWF agents...
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook
NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
WAFB.com
Oysters Marie Laveau
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Marie Laveau was the voodoo queen of Bourbon Street. Legend has it that the pirate Jean Lafitte often met Marie at the Old Absinthe House late in the evening where they enjoyed oysters on the half shell while trading secrets of Barataria Bay. Prep Time:...
Louisiana Man Allegedly Urinates on Nurse, Police Arrest Him
A man from Louisiana was arrested after he allegedly urinated on nurses in a hospital. On Sunday, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to St. Francis Medical Center in regard to a patient that was had become unruly. The 24-year-old Franklin man was taken to the medical facility for...
inregister.com
Giving Back: Brave Heart – Children in Need
For the roughly 3,800 foster children currently in Louisiana, family life has already had its challenges. But the process of being ushered into the care of strangers—often on short notice, and with few possessions—can be a traumatic experience all its own. It was the realization of this over a dinner conversation with her social worker niece Christy that led Baton Rouge native Dee Robinson to embark on the philanthropic journey that would eventually lead to the establishment of nonprofit Brave Heart – Children in Need back in 2004.
LSU’s Kayshon Boutte Makes Huge Announcement About Future There
Huge news is coming out of Baton Rouge. LSU star wide receiver Kayshon Bouotte has announced his commitment to LSU. Many had Boutte leaving LSU after this season and declaring himself eligible for the upcoming NFL Daft. Well, in a statement released by LSU, it appears that Boutte will be...
3 Reasons LCA Versus STM will be an Electric State Championship Game
This upcoming Friday there will be a battle of all battles in New Orleans. St. Thomas More is set to face Lafayette Christian Academy in the Dome to see who will be crowned champion of 4A Division II Select. Here are 3 reasons why this game is must watch tv.
LSU Learns Bowl Future, Set to Compete in Citrus Bowl
LSU now knows it's bowl game destination. Right after New Year's, LSU will head down to Orlando to compete against Purdue for the first time ever in the Citrus Bowl. The Tigers previously played in the Citrus Bowl back in 2016, where they faced Louisville and beat them handily behind the star running of Derrius Guice, and again in 2017, where Notre Dame outpaced them in a fairly low-scoring affair.
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0