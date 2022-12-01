Read full article on original website
Lindsey Buckingham Pens Touching Tribute to Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie
This week, former Fleetwood Mac guitarist-vocalist Lindsey Buckingham shared a handwritten salute to Christine McVie, the Fleetwood Mac keyboardist-vocalist who was once his bandmate in the influential classic rock group. McVie died at the age of 79 on Wednesday (Nov. 30). The singer Stevie Nicks and the band-leading drummer Mick...
Only 3 Rock Artists With New Albums Land on 4 of Billboard’s 2022 Year-End Charts
Billboard has started revealing their year-end stats for the biggest charting acts, songs and albums of the year, and while things are looking a little light on the rock side for new releases, a growing trend is the continued strength of catalog releases from veteran rock acts. When it comes...
Bill Clinton Shares Tribute to Christine McVie, Recalls ’92 Campaign Song
Former president Bill Clinton is among the many people paying tribute to the late Christine McVie after news of the Fleetwood Mac star's passing Nov. 30 following what's been called a "short illness." In addition to his message of sorrow and gratitude, Clinton recalls partnering with McVie and Fleetwood Mac...
Steven Tyler Not Well Enough to Perform Las Vegas Show, Aerosmith Issue Statement
This past Friday (Dec. 2), Aerosmith were forced to cancel their show at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas due to an undisclosed illness suffered by 74-year-old frontman Steven Tyler. The performance would’ve been a part of the band’s ongoing 2022 “Deuces Are Wild” residency (which...
Upworthy
He was trying to film himself singing. His retired opera singer mother joined in and stole the show
Aside from physical and behavioral traits, some of us also inherit special talents from our parents such as a flair for singing, dancing, painting, athleticism, etc. In such cases, it is heartwarming to see people honing their born abilities with their parents and learning new things from them. A video now going viral on social media demonstrates this idea as it features a mother-son duo singing ABBA's 1980 classic, "The Winner Takes It All." Musician Jude York was filming a video of himself singing the song when a second voice seamlessly joined his and gave some extra flair to the at-home performance.
10 Rock + Metal Guitarists Who Owe A Lot to Jimi Hendrix
November 27 would’ve been Jimi Hendrix’s 80th birthday if the legendary guitarist had lived to see the day rather than tragically becoming a member of the mythical 27 Club. He passed far before his time in 1970, having been in the limelight for just a few years but leaving an incredible legacy in his wake.
YouTuber Replaces Kirk Hammett’s ‘Lux Aeterna’ Solo With His Own Shred Solo
Ever since Metallica announced their new album 72 Seasons, a global tour with some big time special guests and shared the first new single, "Lux Aeterna," with the world yesterday (Nov. 28), it's all anyone can talk about. Most love it, some have critiques and YouTuber Bradley Hall is apparently not a fan of Kirk Hammett's solo at all and decided to replace it with his own shred solo.
Fans React to New Metallica ‘Lux Aeterna’ Song + ’72 Seasons’ Album Announcement
It's on! Metallica surprise dropped a lot of new info Monday morning (Nov. 28), revealing that they would release their 72 Seasons album on April 14 next year, revealing a massive world tour that will cover 2023 and 2024 and kicking the whole thing off with a blistering new song called "Lux Aeterna." (see the lyrics here) As you might expect, fans went crazy about the influx of news marking Metallica's return and flooded social media with responses.
The 1975’s Matt Healy Yells at Security While Using AutoTune + It Sounds Hilarious
Yes, auto-tune can create a desired effect when singing live, but what happens when you suddenly need to scold security mid-song? That's what happened to The 1975's Matt Healy, who ended up being the focus of a viral moment when his auto-tuned vocal continued mid-song as he tried to get security's attention to help a fan in the crowd. The result comes off like a hilarious new verse to a song you never expected.
Ouch! Celebrities Accused of Being the Meanest in Hollywood: Talk Show Hosts, Actors, More
Ouch! Quite a few celebrities have been accused of being the meanest in Hollywood. From talk show hosts like Ellen DeGeneres and James Corden to actors such as Candace Cameron Bure, people in showbiz haven’t been afraid to voice their opinions about their least favorite ones to work with.
Howard Stern Asked Metallica’s Lars Ulrich If He Can Play Rush Covers on Drums
In an interview with Sirius XM talk radio icon Howard Stern, Metallica's Lars Ulrich was asked about covering other bands and if he would be able to play Rush songs on drums. The topic was broached when discussing Ulrich's participation in the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows in London and Los Angeles, where played on all-star covers of Black Sabbath and AC/DC songs.
See 9-Year-Old Tool Fan Play 15 Clean Riffs with Guitar Gifted by Adam Jones
Kids these days are really showing off some impressive musical chops. Nine-year-old Tool fan and guitarist Maya Neelakantan is wowing yet again with a new video playing clean riffs of 15 of the band's complex songs. Loudwire first caught wind of her gifts earlier this summer when the budding talent...
Tony Iommi Mourns the Death of His Longtime Guitar Tech Mike Clement
Longtime Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi is mourning the death of one of his closest associates, guitar tech Mike Clement. Clement died Monday morning (Nov. 28). "It’s a very sad day for me today," wrote Iommi on social media. "Mike Clement my dear old friend and my guitar tech for the last 33yrs passed away this morning. Mike was a really lovely man very loyal and I could depend on him 100%. My deepest condolences go out to his family and his many friends. RIP - Tony."
Lars Ulrich Reveals How Metallica + ‘Stranger Things’ Collab Happened
Metallica's summer 2022 team-up with Stranger Things still reverberated when the legendary heavy metal band released a brand new song on Monday (Nov. 28). That same day, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich told The Howard Stern Show how the now-iconic Metallica scene in Stranger Things 4 came together in the first place.
Nickelback Guitarist Wants Band to Do Metal Covers Album – Testament, Slayer + Meshuggah
Many fans took note of Nickelback's heavier sound on "San Quentin," the lead single from their Get Rollin' album, but might the band go even heavier by tackling a metal covers album? It's something that's a hypothetical, with guitarist Ryan Peake at least entertaining the possibility during a recent interview with Rock Sverige.
The 50 Best Metal + Hard Rock Debut Albums – Ranked
For many bands, it takes a few albums to really connect with fans or to release a high-quality effort. But some bands knock it out of the park on their very first try. Our list of the Top 50 Hard Rock + Metal Debut Albums showcases albums that became mega-selling smashes from the moments they were released and some that would become the stuff of legend years after they first impacted the musical world. While some of these acts would go on to release even greater efforts than their debut discs, others hit their creative peaks right at the beginning of their careers.
2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Nominees – Ann + Nancy Wilson, Blondie, Snoop Dogg + More
The nominees for the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame were revealed earlier this month, with an eclectic range of artists announced as potential inductees, led by Heart's Ann and Nancy Wilson, Bryan Adams, The Doobie Brothers' Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald and Patrick Simmons and Blondie's Clem Burke, Debbie Harry and Chris Stein among others.
Apocalyptica Cover of Metallica Featured in Episode of ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff Show ‘Wednesday’
Netflix must really love Metallica. Just months after notoriously featuring "Master of Puppets" in Stranger Things, now the streaming network has placed another track from the metal icons in the new Addams Family spinoff show, Wednesday. This time, the featured song is "Nothing Else Matters," though it's not the original...
Unearthed 150-Year Old Acoustic Guitar Sells to Former Fender CEO
The sale of a rare 150-year-old Martin acoustic guitar worth $15,000, which was discovered by an 85-year-old New Zealand woman in her back room, has been reported by Guitar World. And while the sale amount was less than the guitar's appraised value, the funds are going to a good cause.
Sid Wilson Visits Massive Fan Collection of Slipknot Memorabilia + Is Blown Away
A lot of Slipknot fans are probably familiar with — and likely envious of — The House of Masks, which features the largest collection of Slipknot masks in the world and other memorabilia from their career. Sid Wilson took a trip to see it himself, and was completely blown away.
