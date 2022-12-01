For many bands, it takes a few albums to really connect with fans or to release a high-quality effort. But some bands knock it out of the park on their very first try. Our list of the Top 50 Hard Rock + Metal Debut Albums showcases albums that became mega-selling smashes from the moments they were released and some that would become the stuff of legend years after they first impacted the musical world. While some of these acts would go on to release even greater efforts than their debut discs, others hit their creative peaks right at the beginning of their careers.

5 DAYS AGO