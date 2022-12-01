Let's start with the bad news: San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, will miss the rest of the season with a fractured foot. Huge blow. The day started with a report from NFL insider, Ian Rapoport, saying the 49ers and Garoppolo were both open to having the quarterback return to the team in 2023. Now you have to wonder if Garoppolo has taken his final snap in red and gold. I feel terrible for Garopplo, and I feel terrible for the 49ers. It's likely to end up being another missed opportunity. As well as Brock Purdy played on Sunday, it's hard to imagine a barely-drafted rookie QB leading a team to a Super Bowl. But you never know.

