KAAL-TV
RPD releases photos of catalytic converter theft
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police shared surveillance photos of a catalytic converter theft that took place Thursday morning. Officers responded to the 600 block of 6th Avenue SE after a 24-year-old woman reported the theft from her 2006 Toyota Prius. According to surveillance video the woman provided, two...
KAAL-TV
‘Set Memories Aglow’ with Mayo Clinic Hospice tree lighting kicks off for the holiday season
(ABC 6 News) – Holidays are typically a joyful time filled with celebrations, gatherings and merriment; however, they also can be stressful and emotional when a loved one has died. “Although the holidays can be a painful time after the death of a loved one, they can also be...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man charged with threats of violence against Mayo Clinic nurses
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man appeared in Olmsted County Court Monday, Dec. 5, on two charges of felony threats of violence against nurses at St. Marys Hospital. According to court documents, 31-year-old Jereme James Hettwer was transferred to the hospital about a month ago, and had spent the entire month threatening staff and patients.
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman arrested on DWI charges after car chase
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Rochester woman on multiple traffic and DWI charges after a Friday night car chase. Arak Warwien, 25, faces charges of fleeing peace officers in a motor vehicle and on foot; driving while intoxicated; refusing to submit to a breath test; driving after license cancellation; and reckless driving.
KAAL-TV
Stumpy’s restaurant in Rushford to close
(ABC 6 News) – Stumpy’s Restaurant and Bar located in Rushford announced that after 40 years, they will be closing their doors. The announcement was posted on Stumpy’s Facebook page stating that the owner, Judy Christian, is retiring. Pat and Judy Christian have owned Stumpy’s for the last 25 years.
KAAL-TV
Stewartville woman caused small explosion while smoking with oxygen cannula running
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday to a medical call in the 700 block of S Main Street, Stewartville, where a 55-year-old woman reportedly caused a small explosion while trying to smoke. According to the OCSO, sheriff’s deputies learned that the woman had...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man faces property damage, arson charges after allegedly setting fire in jail cell
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man incarcerated at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center faces new charges of felony 1st-degree property damage and 3rd-degree arson after allegedly setting a fire in one cell and breaking the windows of another holding area Saturday night. Devon Sackett, 45, was initially...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man accused of kidnapping, arson argues restitution sentence
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man who took a plea deal in a kidnapping and arson case has argued that the restitution Olmsted County Court assigned him is unfair. Michael Steven Drury, 52, pleaded guilty to first-degree arson in August, and sentenced to 48 months in prison with credit for 334 days served. Drury was also ordered to pay $646,249.00 in restitution after setting fire to a portion of a Pine Island woman’s house.
KAAL-TV
Austin Area Foundation announces recipients of $28K in grants to nonprofits
(ABC 6 News) – The Austin Area Foundation (AAF) announced $28,000 in grants have been awarded to 23 nonprofit organizations to help fund special projects. Community donors through Austin Area Foundation’s “Legacy Endowment Fund” helped to fund the projects. The AAF’s Legacy Endowment Fund was established...
KAAL-TV
Positions open at Rochester Federal Medical Center
(ABC 6 News) – It’s national recruitment day for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and Rochester’s Federal Medical Center is among those institutions looking to fill some important positions. On the first Saturday of every month through the 2023 fiscal year, FMC will be hosting a job...
KAAL-TV
Austin approves dollars for library hotspots
(ABC 6 News) – The Austin city council approved a request from the library board to use money from Austin Aspires to pay for data plans on 100 hot spots next year. The library manages the hot spots. As we have reported, many families depend on the hot spots...
KAAL-TV
Possible changes to massage therapy ordinance
(ABC 6 News) – Monday, the Rochester city council was presented with some amendments by the city license examiner that he wants to be made to the city’s massage therapy ordinance. The city license examiner says these changes should be made to the ordinance not because 90 percent...
KAAL-TV
Mayo & Landing Team up for Foot Care Clinic
(ABC 6 News) – It was huge turnout at The Landing MN Saturday afternoon for a free foot clinic provided to the underserved community in Rochester. “We’ve had not only people that are landing participants or clients here at The Landing, but we also advertised to the community as well,” said Medical Navigator Kari Lampat.
KAAL-TV
On This Day in 2017…
…We hit a record high for December 4th of 64°F. Not only is this the record for this day, but it is also tied with the record for the warmest temperature hit in the month of December OVERALL at Rochester International Airport. It is tied with December 15, 2021 (the day with all the tornadoes in our area) for a high of 64°F. We did not get anywhere near that warm on December 4th, but we did see a nice increase compared to Saturday. Temperatures will slightly cool off going forward, but not overwhelmingly cool off.
KAAL-TV
Rochester City Council approves 2023 operating budget
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester City Council approved the 2023 Operating budget and Capital Improvement Plan Monday evening. This is the first supplemental budget for the second year of the City’s two-year budget process. Upon adoption, the 2023 supplemental budgets will serve as the basis for spending.
KAAL-TV
Pine Island woman arrested after allegedly blowing 3.5 times legal BAC, strangling Kasson dog
(ABC 6 News) – A Pine Island woman faces burglary, DWI, disorderly conduct and cruelty to animals charges after allegedly invading a Kasson home. Chrystal Marie Ondler, 39, allegedly drove to a house on the 100 block of 8th Avenue NE, Kasson, walked into the garage, and attempted to strangle the homeowner’s dog.
KAAL-TV
Engineering firm chosen for Creekside business park
(ABC 6 News) – The city of Austin is one step closer to improving the infrastructure of Creekside business park. The Austin city council approved the selection of SEH, an engineering design firm for the project. The 358 thousand dollar bid will include design, complete site exploration, permitting and...
KAAL-TV
Captain of Albert Lea’s inaugural girls’ hockey team talks about state of the program 25 years later
(ABC 6 News) – Erica Larson, a captain on the 1997 team, did the ceremonial puck drop Saturday before the Tigers’ contest with Mayo. She spoke about being part of the first team and seeing the present-day squad — which won its first section title and made its first state tournament appearance last season.
KAAL-TV
Gov. Reynolds appoints district associate judge in Judicial Election District 2A
(ABC 6 News) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has appointed a new district associate judge in Judicial Election District 2A. Elizabeth Batey, of Greene, Iowa, will fill the vacancy created by the addition of four new district positions authorized by the legislature in this year’s session. Batey currently serves as...
KAAL-TV
Checking in on Stewartville Tigers basketball
(ABC 6 News) – Girls’ basketball is off to a hot start with a 3-1 record. Senior Haylie Strum recently crossed the 1,000-point plateau. In four games, the Tigers have been playing some quality opponents. Head coach Ryan Liffrig spoke about how it gets them battle-tested for a potential deep run in the postseason.
