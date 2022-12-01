ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has nothing but love for De’Aaron Fox, Kings in first return to Sacramento since trade

By Jedd Pagaduan
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

James Harden shouts out Jalen Green after sophomore outduels The Beard in Rockets’ 2OT win vs. Sixers

The Houston Rockets embarked on a lengthy rebuild the moment they pulled the trigger on the trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. Since then, the Rockets have been one of the worst teams in the league and they remain as such, as they entered their Monday night match against the Philadelphia 76ers with a 6-17 record. But with Jalen Green in place as the Rockets’ rebuilding cornerstone, the Rockets may not be bad for long.
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum makes bold OG Anunoby take that Raptors fans will love

The Toronto Raptors have endured a plethora of injury woes to begin the 2022-23 campaign. While Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and Scottie Barnes have all missed considerable time due to injuries, OG Anunoby has remained a constant for the Raptors. Anunoby has played in all 24 games, averaging career-highs in points, rebounds, and steals per game. And in the process, the 25-year old forward received lofty praise from one of the league’s leading MVP candidates, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.
ClutchPoints

Doc Rivers outlines major work for Sixers after James Harden’s return

The Philadelphia 76ers finally have James Harden back in their lineup after surviving a month without him. However, the Sixers couldn’t secure the win against his former squad, the Houston Rockets, in a double-overtime contest. The Sixers benefitted from Harden’s playmaking but he struggled to score from the field, especially as the game went on, […] The post Doc Rivers outlines major work for Sixers after James Harden’s return appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

3 observations from Warriors’ stunning loss to short-handed Pacers

The Golden State Warriors’ 10-game home winning streak was ended in stunning fashion on Monday, as the Indiana Pacers—playing without Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner on the second leg of a back-to-back beat the defending champions 112-104 at Chase Center. Here are three observations from one of the Warriors’ most frustrating losses of 2022-23.
ClutchPoints

Jason Kidd gushes over Luka Doncic, Mavs’ unsung hero after blowout win vs. Suns

The Dallas Mavericks’ play to begin the year has been uneven despite Luka Doncic’s ridiculously torrid start to the 2022-23 campaign. Some fans are flummoxed as to why head coach Jason Kidd has limited Christian Wood’s minutes off the bench and why he has remained stubborn with his trust in struggling wings such as Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Nets ‘touched base’ on trade for star big man to pair with Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets have been a much better team since they’ve gotten the entire crew back. Kevin Durant and Co. have now won its last four games as well as seven out of their last nine outings. Be that as it may, this recent resurgence has not stopped the front office from trying to fortify […] The post RUMOR: Nets ‘touched base’ on trade for star big man to pair with Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Devin Booker gets massive trolling after poor showing vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs

The highly anticipated showdown between Luka Doncic and Devin Booker was quite disappointing, to say the least, with the Phoenix Suns star failing to live up to expectations once again when facing his Dallas Mavericks counterpart. It has been just a few days since Booker exploded for 51 points against the Chicago Bulls, so there […] The post Devin Booker gets massive trolling after poor showing vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Wizards star Bradley Beal out for at least 1 week after hamstring injury vs. Lakers

The Washington Wizards got a double-whammy against the Los Angeles Lakers. Not only did Anthony Davis and co. destroyed them during their Sunday showdown, but they also lost Bradley Beal in the process. Beal played just three minutes in the game after sustaining a hamstring injury early in the first quarter. While the team noted […] The post Wizards star Bradley Beal out for at least 1 week after hamstring injury vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Surging Warriors could be extra short-handed vs. Pacers

The Indiana Pacers were always poised to give the surging Golden State Warriors a better fight than most fans anticipated on Monday night. Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin and company, after all, have hardly proven the rebuilding pushover they were expected to be before the regular season tipped off, standing 12-11 behind a dynamic, uptempo offense. […] The post Surging Warriors could be extra short-handed vs. Pacers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Is James Harden playing vs. Rockets?

The Philadelphia 76ers are rounding out a road trip with an important game against the Houston Rockets. The Sixers are looking to bounce back from two rough losses. Fortunately for them, they may have more reinforcements to help them get back in the win column. Before tip-off at Toyota Center, there is one big question […] The post Is James Harden playing vs. Rockets? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

1 Blazers player who must be traded soon

As of this writing, the Portland Trail Blazers have lost seven of their last eight games, and they are currently carrying an 11-11 win-loss record. That puts them in third place in the Northwest Division and in 11th place in the Western Conference. Early in November, the Blazers did pretty well and were among the […] The post 1 Blazers player who must be traded soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
124K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy