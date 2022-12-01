Read full article on original website
gcaptain.com
Dirty Bulkers Are Now Being Used To Carry Food Crops to Asia
(Bloomberg) –Dirty bulk ships used to carry iron ore are being scrubbed clean so that they can transport grain to Asia, in an unusual shift of cargoes prompted by a slump in demand for the steelmaking ingredient. China’s downturn in the housing market has weighed on iron ore, driving...
gcaptain.com
Harsh Weather May Delay Germany’s Plans for First LNG Terminals
By Vanessa Dezem (Bloomberg) Germany’s plans to start imports of liquefied natural gas this month are at risk of being derailed by the weather. Strong wind, freezing temperatures, high waves — or a combination — have already interrupted some works on its first terminals, and could delay some of the projects due to launch by the end of the year.
gcaptain.com
Georgia Ports to Renovate Savannah Terminal as Container Business Takes Off
The Georgia Ports Authority will renovate and realign the docks at the Port of Savannah’s Ocean Terminal to better accommodate its the growing number of containers moving through the port. The Port of Savannah is coming off its busiest October ever, in which it handled nearly 553,000 TEUs. In...
gcaptain.com
Russia’s European Crude Sales Collapse
Russia’s crude oil shipments to Europe are shrinking fast. A European Union ban on seaborne imports from the country is now in effect, shutting off a market that was taking more than 1.5 million barrels a day before Moscow’s troops invaded Ukraine in late February. The flow dropped...
gcaptain.com
Foss Charters the Earl W Redd from Tug Construction, LLC
Foss Maritime and Tug Construction, LLC are pleased to announce an agreement for Foss to bareboat charter the Earl W Redd from Tug Construction. The Earl W Redd will sail from Portland, Oregon to Massachusetts later this month to begin work on Foss ‘s offshore wind projects. “Foss is proud to be involved in the creation of the first large-scale offshore wind installation in the US. The Earl W Redd is a great addition to the Foss fleet and will allow our skilled mariners to safely accomplish complex projects. This investment along with the ongoing development of our Offshore Wind terminal in New Bedford further expands our presence in Massachusetts and will allows us to continue the expansion of our services to the emerging offshore wind market in the Northeast,” said Joel Whitman, President of Business Development Foss Offshore Wind.
