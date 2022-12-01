Foss Maritime and Tug Construction, LLC are pleased to announce an agreement for Foss to bareboat charter the Earl W Redd from Tug Construction. The Earl W Redd will sail from Portland, Oregon to Massachusetts later this month to begin work on Foss ‘s offshore wind projects. “Foss is proud to be involved in the creation of the first large-scale offshore wind installation in the US. The Earl W Redd is a great addition to the Foss fleet and will allow our skilled mariners to safely accomplish complex projects. This investment along with the ongoing development of our Offshore Wind terminal in New Bedford further expands our presence in Massachusetts and will allows us to continue the expansion of our services to the emerging offshore wind market in the Northeast,” said Joel Whitman, President of Business Development Foss Offshore Wind.

