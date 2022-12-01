ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf Monthly

Can’t Hit Your Fairway Woods? Then You Should Consider These Three Models

By Matthew Moore
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NCkWS_0jTpEYMe00

Can’t Hit Your Fairway Woods? Then You Should Consider These Three Models

Fairway woods are some of the most difficult spots in the bag to fill. Unlike our driver, irons, wedges and putter, we don’t use them a lot but, when we do, the stakes are usually high, such as needing to hit a tight fairway or reaching a par five in two.

Fairway woods aren’t clubs we are likely to hit a lot in our practice and range sessions and it’s easy to lose confidence in clubs that are hard to hit due to longer shafts, lower lofts and higher clubhead speeds. I sometimes compare fairway woods to special teams in the NFL. They don’t get a lot of game time, but when they do come on the field, they might need to slot a long field goal to win the game or take it to overtime.

If you are a golfer that struggles to pick a fairway wood off tight fairways or lacks consistency when you using a fairway wood from the tee, here are the three models that scored highly in our annual test of the most forgiving fairway woods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ylTVT_0jTpEYMe00

(Image credit: Future)

Ping G425 Max Fairway Wood

Lofts: Lofts: 14.5°, 17.5°, 20.5°, 23.5°

Extremely forgiving Provides consistently high ball speeds Versatile from different lies Comes with Arccos smart grips Better players will find this club limits their ability to shape shots

The G425 Max, one of the best Ping fairway woods , is an exceptional model that will give you confidence on long approaches and tight tee shots. It provides accuracy without giving up distance and performed especially well from the deck on shots struck low on the face. Such is the quality of the G425 Max that it is the 2022 fairway wood of choice for multiple players on the professional circuit.

It is built with a one-piece face, rather than using a steel face insert, which has increased ball speeds by up to 1.5mph. In testing, this fairway wood delivered laser-like consistency and tight dispersion across our launch monitor tests, with a solid feeling face that performed well on off-centre hits.

It also features Ping’s proprietary Spinsistency technology, meaning that these fairway woods spin consistently so you can count on specific carry yardages and shot-stopping angle of descent going into greens. We liked it so much, it made our Editor's Choice Awards for 2022 .

Ping has removed the turbulators from the crown, making for a much cleaner, matte aesthetic that is pleasant behind the ball at address. The Max is available in a range of head options, from 3-wood all the way to a 9-wood, and the 7-wood has proved extremely popular out on the professional Tours, with Ping staffers saying it’s improved their ability to attack par-five greens in two.

A superb all-rounder, the G425 Max is loaded with adjustability if you are someone who likes to add or take off loft depending on where you are going to be playing. The adjustable hosel has eight settings, allowing you to tweak both the loft and lie, to give you a higher or lower trajectory and a better angle of attack into light rough or off tighter links-like fairways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42dSQv_0jTpEYMe00

(Image credit: Matthew Moore)

Cobra LTDx Fairway

Lofts: 15°, 18.5°, 22.5°

Feel off the face is exceptionally good One of the straightest and most forgiving fairways woods we’ve tested Adjustable for shaft fitting and loft tuning Lacked distance when tested with stock shafts, advisable to be custom fit

The Cobra LTDx fairway makes this list because, quite simply, it has the best feeling face of any fairway wood we’ve tested this year and it was the most accurate throughout our launch monitor testing.

The re-engineered forged face is loaded with feel and a great option for the mid to high handicap golfer seeking accuracy and control. The LTDx fairway replaces the Cobra Radspeed model, which was among the best fairway woods we tested last year.

Cobra LTDx fairway has a classic shaped head with a carbon fiber crown and Cobra’s PWR-COR and H.O.T. FACE technologies. Cobra’s engineers were able to save weight and move the CG lower and forward in the head for faster ball speeds, while increasing MOI (moment of inertia) for greater forgiveness and stability.

Behind the ball, Cobra LTDx fairway’s carbon fiber crown has a muted black matte finish and sits lovely and square. The LTDx head doesn’t feature Cobra’s trademark baffler sole rails though, which were a highlight of the Radspeed range.

There’s a 12g fixed weight positioned back in the head for maximum forgiveness and high launch, which helps golfers that want to hit their fairway woods higher. Cobra says its L-cup face, designed with A.I (artificial intelligence software) from strong stainless steel, produces 17% more flex for faster ball speeds and higher launch across the face.

Overall, it had the tightest dispersion and was the straightest fairway wood on test this year. Even though it’s the middle option in a family of three Cobra LTDx range, we feel it’s forgiving enough to suit any golfer interested in the best fairway woods for high handicappers.

Available in a Satin Black/Gold head with the option of a UST Helium Nanocore (4F2 – lite) or a HZRDUS Smoke iM10 60 shaft in regular or stiff, there are plenty of options for the user to experiment with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rBHMy_0jTpEYMe00

(Image credit: Matthew Moore)

Wilson Launch Pad Fairway Wood

Lofts: 16°, 19°, 22°

Draw bias dampens down a slice Affordable alternative to premium models High spec Project X Evenflow shaft 55g shaft is lightweight for a fairway Non-adjustable

The Wilson Launch Pad fairway woods do exactly what they say on the tin. They launch the ball higher and would make a great addition to any high handicappers’ golf bag.

Firstly, the design is simple, uncomplicated and aimed at improving golfers that want clubs that are easy to use and correct some common swing faults. In this case, the Wilson Launch Pad fairway helps combat a slice. The head sits closed and has a clear draw bias, which benefits golfers who slice and helps straighten up ball flight for anyone who comes over the top on the downswing, hits across the ball and promotes a left to right flight.

While the Project X Evenflow shaft is light at 55g, it adds a premium touch to a great-value fairway wood. The Launch Pad inevitably flies high but has plenty of forward momentum suggesting that the shaft and head are well set up to keep spin rate down.

The overriding feeling we got testing this club was just how easy it picked up the ball off the fairway and from a range of rougher or patchy lies. The lighter shaft helps, because you instinctively feel you can move the club fast enough to generate power without swinging out of your spikes and losing control.

If you can’t hit your fairway woods or have struggled to find the right model for your game, these three forgiving fairway woods should restore your confidence and get you pulling the headcover again; instead of laying up with an iron or steering a hybrid off the tee.

For more expert buying advice, try our guides to the best fairway woods and the most forgiving fairway woods or best fairway woods for mid handicappers.

Comments / 1

Related
studyfinds.org

Best Golf Gloves For 2023, According To Pros: Top 5 Pairs Most Recommended by Experts

Depending on who you ask, golf can either be one of the more relaxing sports you can play or one of the most stressful. No matter which side you’re on, golf has remained a popular sport, allowing people of all ages, and expertise levels, to enjoy a little outside time. Whether you’re about to play for the first time or compete on the PGA tour, you’ll need a quality pair of golf gloves. But which are the best golf gloves that most pros or experts recommend?
Golf.com

Which part of the golf club is more important, the head or the shaft?

Whether it be a set of irons or a new driver, it’s important to understand how the components of a golf club work together to create a whole “system” that works best for your swing. But, the next question most golfers have is, which part of the...
Golf.com

How to improve your bunker game without ever going into the sand

Becoming a great bunker player takes hundreds of hours of practice. A shot from the sand requires a specific technique that is not used anywhere else on the course. If your plan is to go into the bunker and use your normal green-side technique, you’re in for a rude awakening.
golfmagic.com

Charlie Woods already OUTDRIVING Tiger Woods; "What they feeding this kid?!"

Tiger Woods has revealed how his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods is already outdriving him on the golf course ahead of the 2022 PNC Championship. Woods made such comments while in the commentary booth during round three of the Hero World Challenge, a tournament he is hosting at Albany in the Bahamas this week.
InsideHook

Sergio Garcia Snaps Back at Tiger Woods in Defense of Greg Norman

After Tiger Woods called for the removal of Greg Norman as the head of LIV Golf in order for the Saudi-backed series to have some chance of peacefully coexisting with the PGA Tour, the star golfer’s old buddy Sergio Garcia fired back with some comments of his own in an interview with the Spanish website Marca .
Golf Digest

Eddie Pepperell puts an end to a ridiculous Tiger Woods debate with hilarious self dagger

The debate over whether Jack Nicklaus or Tiger Woods is the greatest golfer of all time is nothing new. Both obviously have strong cases—and support from fans whose decision typically splits based on how old they were when Woods arrived on the scene. But a new debate started this week pitting Tiger against . . . the Shark?
Golf.com

With Justin Thomas’ input, Titleist pursuing the ‘perfect’ iron design

Before last year, Justin Thomas’ Titleist 620 MB irons went through an extensive process before they ever landed in his hands. Like many players on the PGA Tour, Thomas plays a set of traditional muscleback blades with very little offset. For those who’ve never heard the term “offset,” it...
Golf Digest

Here's why pro golfers complain so loudly about getting mud balls

NASSAU, Bahamas — Controversy boiled over in the sporting world on Saturday. No, not that controversy. This one unfolded in the third round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany. In a move that undoubtedly made the U.S. Golf Association smile, PGA Tour officials decided that after two days of allowing the 20-man field to play preferred lies in the fairways, the third round needed to be conducted under the standard rules of golf. In other words, the practice of lift, clean and place, which was deemed necessary after heavy rains on Wednesday and a few squalls on Thursday, was discontinued.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Viktor Hovland closing in on repeat, Justin Thomas bouncing back and more from the third round at the Hero World Challenge

Moving day is complete at the 2022 Hero World Challenge, and there was no shortage of action Saturday in the Bahamas. There were plenty of mud balls, courtesy of a course that remains wet from early-week showers. There was an ace. There’s a player trying to get back to No. 1 in the world and another looking for his first win.
ALBANY, NY
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods plays off cringeworthy fist bump attempt during Hero appearance

Tiger Woods joined the broadcast during the first round of the Hero World Challenge as part of his hosting duties. The 15-time major champion spoke on a range of subjects as he confirmed retirement is on the mind after developing plantar fasciitis. Woods once again lavished praise on Rory McIlroy,...
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy