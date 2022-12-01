ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Korea vs Portugal live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 4K HDR today

South Korea's hopes of World Cup survival are on a knife's edge today, as they go in search of a needed win against Portugal in this final Qatar 2022 Group H fixture. After registering six points, Ronaldo and co have already qualified to the knockout stages but will want top spot. The Korean's meanwhile find themselves with just one point on the board in third place. Make sure you know how to watch a South Korea vs Portugal live stream from anywhere and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

South Korea vs Portugal live stream

Dates: Friday, December 2

Kick-off: 3pm (GMT) / 11am (EST)

Free live stream: BBC iPlayer

Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

After solid wins over Ghana and Uruguay in their opening two games, Fernando Santos’ Portugal look well placed for a deep run into the knockout stages, with Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes crucially both looking in good form.

After drawing with Uruguay in their opener, South Korea were edged out 3-2 by Ghana last time out in an early contender for game of the tournament. The Asian side are now at real risk of elimination, and will be hoping Son Heung-min can regain some spark, with the Spurs star looking a shadow of his normal self in Qatar.

Portugal don't have fond memories of facing the Taegeuk Warriors, with their only previous encounter a 2002 World Cup group stage clash which saw Korea win 1-0 on home turf, leading to Luís Figo and co crashing out of the tournament.

South Korea will today be without suspended coach Paulo Bento, following his red card in the defeat to Ghana.

This Group H match kicks off today at 3pm GMT / 11am ET at the 45,000-seater Education City Stadium, at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a South Korea vs Portugal live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022 .

South Korea vs Portugal live stream in 4K HDR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21qEne_0jTpEJMz00

(Image credit: FIFA)

You can watch the South Korea vs Portugal live stream for free on BBC One. It's also available to watch free online on BBC iPlayer in 4K HDR. BBC iPlayer's World Cup coverage is shot in native 4K resolution. You might find its a touch delayed but it's the best quality stream available and well worth tuning into.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup games for free on BBC iPlayer. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch South Korea vs Portugal live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular South Korea vs Portugal live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any South Korea vs Portugal live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bEii4_0jTpEJMz00

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days
ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the World Cup 2022 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. View Deal

How to use a VPN for South Korea vs Portugal live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC.

3. Then head over to BBC on your browser or device and enjoy the free South Korea vs Portugal live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch South Korea vs Portugal

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the South Korea vs Portugal live stream. The match airs on Fox. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a South Korea vs Portugal live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free on iPlayer and ITV Hub.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=045Tik_0jTpEJMz00

South Korea vs Portugal live stream | Sling 50% off first month
Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. You can get half off your your first month with this discount. It's $40 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zVtbE_0jTpEJMz00

South Korea vs Portugal live stream | FuboTV 7-day free trial
FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $69.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time, and don't forget to take advantage of the 7-day free trial here. View Deal

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch South Korea vs Portugal

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch South Korea vs Portugal in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV while away, just like you would normally.

Watch South Korea vs Portugal live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a South Korea vs Portugal live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

South Korea vs Portugal live stream kick-off times

Global South Korea vs Portugal kick-off times

  • Local: 6pm
  • UK: 3pm
  • Central Europe: 4pm
  • USA (ET/PT): 10am / 7am
  • Australia: 2pm
  • New Zealand: 4am
  • India: 8.30pm
  • South Korea: 12am

World Cup 2022 fixtures – dates & TV times

All times show in GMT (UK time)

GROUP STAGES:

Thursday 24th November 2022

Group H: Uruguay 0-0 South Korea
Group H: Portugal 3-2 Ghana

Monday 28th November 2022

Group H: South Korea 2-3 Ghana
Group H: Portugal 2-0 Uruguay

Friday, 2nd December 2022

Group H: South Korea vs Portugal (Education City Stadium, Ar Rayyan; 3pm)
Group H: Ghana vs Uruguay (Al-Janoub Stadium, Al-Wakrah; 3pm)

Related
CBS Sports

World Cup bracket is set: FIFA World Cup 2022 knockout stage schedule, printable wall chart, live streaming

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is here. Qatar and Ecuador kicked off the tournament but they didn't survive to make it to the knockout rounds. You can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. We're down to 16 teams vying for the prize. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
The Independent

Argentina vs Australia live stream: How to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online and on TV

Argentina and Lionel Messi continue their quest to win the World Cup when they face Australia in the knockout stages today.Argentina overcame an opening defeat to Saudi Arabia to qualify top of Group C, following crucial victories against Mexico and Poland.Argentina vs Australia LIVE: Latest build-up as Messi continues World Cup questAustralia defenied all expectations as the Socceroos finished runners-up in Group D thanks to wins over Tunisia and Denmark.Argentina were knocked out of the World Cup at this stage four years ago against eventual champions France, but Messi will hope to go much further this time in Qatar....
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: South Korea tops Portugal; both advance

The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup comes a close Friday after a week and a half of incredible action. Kicking things off in Group H, South Korea (1-1-1) handed Portugal (2-0-1) its first loss of the tournament at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar thanks to a jaw-dropping stoppage-time goal — and we had you covered with all the action on FOX!
CBS Sports

World Cup scores: Ghana vs. Uruguay, South Korea vs. Portugal score, FIFA World Cup 2022 results, table

Day 13 sees Group G and Group H lead us into the knockout phase. The final day of FIFA 2022 World Cup group stage action has arrived this Friday as Group H plays out from 10:00 a.m. ET and then Group G comes to a close from 2:00 p.m. ET. Portugal and Brazil, the two main names of the day, are already through regardless of their results which leaves Switzerland, Serbia, Cameroon, Ghana, South Korea, and Uruguay to battle it out for the two remaining spots. These final group games are proving highly dramatic as Thursday's slate proved with big guns Belgium and Germany being dismissed from their respective groups. The Serbians vs. the Swiss should be an electric affair while the Ghanaians and Uruguayans meet again 12 years on from Luis Suarez's infamous handball at the 2010 World Cup. It promises to be another dramatic day and we will be here to lead you through it all.
Sporting News

Japan vs Croatia free live stream: How to watch World Cup match online

Japan's reward for topping Group E is a Round of 16 showdown against Group F runners up Croatia in Al Wakrah on December 5. Hajime Moriyasu's side have been one of the success stories so far in Qatar after they edged out Spain and Germany to finish as group winners.
Sporting News

Brazil vs South Korea World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match

After losing 1-0 to Cameroon last time out, Brazil can't afford another stumble as they face South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The South American giants opted to rest players against Cameroon with their qualification for the knockout stages already secured. That decision allowed the African side to snatch a dramatic late win but that didn't stop Brazil from finishing top of Group G.
WWD

Kiton Grows Business, Expands Retail Network

ARZANO, Italy – Much has been said and written about the Neapolitan sartorial tradition but the experience of walking through the Kiton manufacturing plant, less than five miles outside Naples, fully reflects the value of this heritage. Using a hammer on a thin blade to create a slit which...
BBC

England v Senegal: Rate the players in World Cup last-16 match

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection. Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Brazil vs. South Korea

A pair of Tottenham Hotspur teammates will face each other as Brazil looks to advance to the quarterfinals for the eighth consecutive World Cup when the Seleção Canarinho ("Canary Squad") takes on South Korea in the first round of the knockout stage at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Monday.
