Aviation International News

MagniX Makes Leap from Electric Motors to Hydrogen Fuel Cells

After successfully powering the historic first flights of Eviation’s Alice electric commuter airplane and an electric-conversion Robinson R44 helicopter this year, the U.S. electric motor manufacturer MagniX (Stand 1175) has doubled down on its efforts to make aviation more sustainable by entering the hydrogen fuel cell market. Based in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Defense One

Watch the B-21 Unveiling, Live

The curtain of secrecy that has shrouded the Air Force's next strategic bomber—a curtain that has preempted even photos during the plane's eight-year development—will finally be drawn back tonight. At least a bit. A tightly controlled rollout ceremony for the B-21 Raider is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern...
PALMDALE, CA
aircargonews.net

MSC Air Cargo launches with Liege hub flights

MSC Air Cargo has launched operations with a first landing on December 3 and will adopt Liège Airport as its European hub. Last month, partner airline Atlas Air took delivery of the first freighter that it will operate on behalf of the shipping company, as part of a previously announced ACMI agreement.
aircargonews.net

Kuehne+Nagel to operate new airside pharma facility at OR Tambo Airport

Left to right: Bert Bloem, national air logistics manager , Southern Africa; Matsi Modise, chairwoman of BBBEE and Gereon Niemeier, managing director, Southern Africa. Photo: K&N. Kuehne+Nagel (K+N) has struck a long-term agreement for a new airside facility at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport that aims to boost Africa’s healthcare...
Interesting Engineering

B-2 bombers undertook an elephant walk to showcase American strategic deterrence

An elephant walk is a common part of airpower exercises by the U.S. military, but when undertaken properly, it never fails to impress. This is particularly true of the eight B-2 Spirit stealth bombers that took to the runway at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, during the Spirit Vigilance 22 training exercise, according to a report by The Drive published on Tuesday.
WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO
aircargonews.net

Booking platform WebCargo adds China Southern capacity

China Southern Air Logistics will become the first Chinese carrier to offer China import bookings on the WebCargo platform. WebCargo said that China Southern would gain access to the platform’s 3,500 freight forwarder users, while the forwarders would be able to see live rates and make bookings on services into China. Payments can also be made through the platform.
aircargonews.net

Prevention is better than an air cargo cure

Advocating for the airforwarding industry is no simple task in the US government’s legislation area, as Brandon Fried, executive director of the Airforwarders Association (AfA) explains. Taking action on key air cargo issues is vital for the air cargo industry to protect its own interests in a world where...
OHIO STATE
aircargonews.net

Putzger perspective: Airport bottlenecks

US airports are set to plough government funding into passenger facilities but neglect cargo, writes Ian Putzger. The supply chain disruptions of the past two years have led to a loosening of government purse strings in many locations. Faced with epic congestion from ports to inland rail hubs, the US...
WASHINGTON STATE
Interesting Engineering

BAE Systems' new drone-hunting missiles can take down unmanned aerial systems

BAE Systems has tested its latest drone hunting missiles machine by conducting ground-to-air test firings, according to a press release by the company published on Tuesday. The experiments were done to prove the effectiveness of 70mm rockets guided by APKWS guidance kits against Class-2 unmanned aerial systems (UAS) that weigh roughly 25-50 pounds and can travel at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.
aircargonews.net

Airblox aims to create an air cargo futures market

Airblox launched in the air cargo market in 2022 with the aim of creating an electronic exchange for block space agreements. Speaking to Air Cargo News at the Air Cargo Forum event in Miami, the company’s founder Edip Pektas, whose career in air cargo started with an investment in handler MIC Cargo, describes Airblox as a financial technology (Fintech) company and online exchange where standardised Electronic Block Space Agreements (eBSA) are issued by suppliers of capacity to be traded in a blockchain infrastructure by users of capacity.
TheStreet

B-21 Reveal Takes a Page From Elon Musk

Elon Musk is controversial, emotional and very, very rich. He's also probably the best business showman since Steve Jobs ran Apple. Musk's outside-the-box thinking was on display again this week as Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Free Report CEO delivered the first of the company's much anticipated, and often delayed, semi trucks.
electrek.co

Navier shows off flying electric boat and claims ‘world’s longest range’

Electric boat manufacturer Navier is showing off the first flight of its Navier N30 hydrofoil electric boat along with a major unveiling event. Hydrofoils, which function similarly to airplane wings underwater, help lift boats above the surface. By carrying the hull out of the water, hydrofoils can help dramatically reduce the energy required, resulting in longer run times with less “fuel.” In the case of electric boats, that means significantly fewer batteries.
rigzone.com

Russian Upstream Investments Projected to Plunge

'The financial impact of Western sanctions and the widescale exodus of foreign partners from the Russian oil and gas sector are beginning to materialize'. — Russian upstream investments are set to plunge by $15 billion this year. That’s according to Rystad Energy, which outlined that sanctions are obscuring the...
americanmilitarynews.com

Satellite constellation to be launched to support counterattack capabilities

A network of 50 small satellites working together in space will be developed for Japan’s defense. The first of these satellites is expected to be launched as soon as fiscal 2024, in line with the possession of counterattack capabilities to strike enemy missile launch sites for the purpose of self-defense, according to several government officials.
globalspec.com

Swarm robotics on the molecular scale

Swarm robotics is a developing field with its roots inspired by living organisms. The collective behavior of biological organisms has influenced swarm robotics on a molecular scale. Molecular robotics has been advancing at a rapid pace in various fields within science and technology. Some areas where marked improvements have been seen are supramolecular chemistry, both bio-nanotechnology and nanotechnology, as well as informatics.

