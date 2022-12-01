Airblox launched in the air cargo market in 2022 with the aim of creating an electronic exchange for block space agreements. Speaking to Air Cargo News at the Air Cargo Forum event in Miami, the company’s founder Edip Pektas, whose career in air cargo started with an investment in handler MIC Cargo, describes Airblox as a financial technology (Fintech) company and online exchange where standardised Electronic Block Space Agreements (eBSA) are issued by suppliers of capacity to be traded in a blockchain infrastructure by users of capacity.

1 DAY AGO