Aviation International News
MagniX Makes Leap from Electric Motors to Hydrogen Fuel Cells
After successfully powering the historic first flights of Eviation’s Alice electric commuter airplane and an electric-conversion Robinson R44 helicopter this year, the U.S. electric motor manufacturer MagniX (Stand 1175) has doubled down on its efforts to make aviation more sustainable by entering the hydrogen fuel cell market. Based in...
Defense One
Watch the B-21 Unveiling, Live
The curtain of secrecy that has shrouded the Air Force's next strategic bomber—a curtain that has preempted even photos during the plane's eight-year development—will finally be drawn back tonight. At least a bit. A tightly controlled rollout ceremony for the B-21 Raider is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern...
aircargonews.net
MSC Air Cargo launches with Liege hub flights
MSC Air Cargo has launched operations with a first landing on December 3 and will adopt Liège Airport as its European hub. Last month, partner airline Atlas Air took delivery of the first freighter that it will operate on behalf of the shipping company, as part of a previously announced ACMI agreement.
China allegedly copied Russian plane and made its most advanced fighter jet
A newly aired documentary on China Central Television (CCTV) has shed light on the origins of the J-15 fighter aircraft. According to the documentary, China's most advanced fighter jet largely descends from a Soviet design, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The J-15 is China's first locally made carrier-borne aircraft....
aircargonews.net
Kuehne+Nagel to operate new airside pharma facility at OR Tambo Airport
Left to right: Bert Bloem, national air logistics manager , Southern Africa; Matsi Modise, chairwoman of BBBEE and Gereon Niemeier, managing director, Southern Africa. Photo: K&N. Kuehne+Nagel (K+N) has struck a long-term agreement for a new airside facility at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport that aims to boost Africa’s healthcare...
B-2 bombers undertook an elephant walk to showcase American strategic deterrence
An elephant walk is a common part of airpower exercises by the U.S. military, but when undertaken properly, it never fails to impress. This is particularly true of the eight B-2 Spirit stealth bombers that took to the runway at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, during the Spirit Vigilance 22 training exercise, according to a report by The Drive published on Tuesday.
aircargonews.net
Booking platform WebCargo adds China Southern capacity
China Southern Air Logistics will become the first Chinese carrier to offer China import bookings on the WebCargo platform. WebCargo said that China Southern would gain access to the platform’s 3,500 freight forwarder users, while the forwarders would be able to see live rates and make bookings on services into China. Payments can also be made through the platform.
aircargonews.net
Prevention is better than an air cargo cure
Advocating for the airforwarding industry is no simple task in the US government’s legislation area, as Brandon Fried, executive director of the Airforwarders Association (AfA) explains. Taking action on key air cargo issues is vital for the air cargo industry to protect its own interests in a world where...
CNBC
A globally critical chip firm is driving a wedge between the U.S. and Netherlands over China tech policy
The Netherlands plays an outsized role in the global supply semiconductor supply chain because of its star company, ASML. The company produces a cutting-edge chipmaking machine that China is keen to have access to. The U.S. is worried that if ASML ships the machines to China, chipmakers in the country...
aircargonews.net
Putzger perspective: Airport bottlenecks
US airports are set to plough government funding into passenger facilities but neglect cargo, writes Ian Putzger. The supply chain disruptions of the past two years have led to a loosening of government purse strings in many locations. Faced with epic congestion from ports to inland rail hubs, the US...
BAE Systems' new drone-hunting missiles can take down unmanned aerial systems
BAE Systems has tested its latest drone hunting missiles machine by conducting ground-to-air test firings, according to a press release by the company published on Tuesday. The experiments were done to prove the effectiveness of 70mm rockets guided by APKWS guidance kits against Class-2 unmanned aerial systems (UAS) that weigh roughly 25-50 pounds and can travel at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.
aircargonews.net
Airblox aims to create an air cargo futures market
Airblox launched in the air cargo market in 2022 with the aim of creating an electronic exchange for block space agreements. Speaking to Air Cargo News at the Air Cargo Forum event in Miami, the company’s founder Edip Pektas, whose career in air cargo started with an investment in handler MIC Cargo, describes Airblox as a financial technology (Fintech) company and online exchange where standardised Electronic Block Space Agreements (eBSA) are issued by suppliers of capacity to be traded in a blockchain infrastructure by users of capacity.
MIT engineers' record-breaking information system is 1,000 times faster than traditional method
In groundbreaking news, MIT announced on November 30 that engineers at the Lincoln Laboratory had broken the record for the fastest laser link from space with its TeraByte InfraRed Delivery (TBIRD) system. The TBIRD payload, launched into orbit in May 2022, has sent down data at a speed of up...
techeblog.com
Northrop Grumman Reveals B-21 Raider Stealth Bomber, is First Sixth-Generation Aircraft
Lockheed Martin’s F-117 Nighthawk may have been retired from combat use, but Northrop Grumman’s B-21 Raider is set to take over. The name pays tribute to the Doolittle Raids of World War II when 80 men and 16 B-25 Mitchell medium bombers participated in a mission that changed the course of World War II forever.
B-21 Reveal Takes a Page From Elon Musk
Elon Musk is controversial, emotional and very, very rich. He's also probably the best business showman since Steve Jobs ran Apple. Musk's outside-the-box thinking was on display again this week as Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Free Report CEO delivered the first of the company's much anticipated, and often delayed, semi trucks.
electrek.co
Navier shows off flying electric boat and claims ‘world’s longest range’
Electric boat manufacturer Navier is showing off the first flight of its Navier N30 hydrofoil electric boat along with a major unveiling event. Hydrofoils, which function similarly to airplane wings underwater, help lift boats above the surface. By carrying the hull out of the water, hydrofoils can help dramatically reduce the energy required, resulting in longer run times with less “fuel.” In the case of electric boats, that means significantly fewer batteries.
rigzone.com
Russian Upstream Investments Projected to Plunge
'The financial impact of Western sanctions and the widescale exodus of foreign partners from the Russian oil and gas sector are beginning to materialize'. — Russian upstream investments are set to plunge by $15 billion this year. That’s according to Rystad Energy, which outlined that sanctions are obscuring the...
americanmilitarynews.com
Satellite constellation to be launched to support counterattack capabilities
A network of 50 small satellites working together in space will be developed for Japan’s defense. The first of these satellites is expected to be launched as soon as fiscal 2024, in line with the possession of counterattack capabilities to strike enemy missile launch sites for the purpose of self-defense, according to several government officials.
China Inching Closer To A Nuclear-Powered Base On The Moon
China reportedly has plans to develop a nuclear-powered lunar base by the end of this decade. A prototype design and some components may already exist.
globalspec.com
Swarm robotics on the molecular scale
Swarm robotics is a developing field with its roots inspired by living organisms. The collective behavior of biological organisms has influenced swarm robotics on a molecular scale. Molecular robotics has been advancing at a rapid pace in various fields within science and technology. Some areas where marked improvements have been seen are supramolecular chemistry, both bio-nanotechnology and nanotechnology, as well as informatics.
