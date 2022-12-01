Read full article on original website
winonaradio.com
Chanukah Menorah Celebration at Levee Park Patio
(KWNO)-On the second of eight nights of Chanukah, a public Chanukah menorah erected at Levee Park Patio will be lit by Rabbi Shlomie Greene at 5 p.m. on Monday, December 19th, as part of a community-wide celebration. Organized by Chabad of Southern Minnesota, the event will feature dignitaries and other...
winonaradio.com
Attempted ATM Theft at Winona Area Bar
(KWNO)-Deputies responded to the 25,000 block of Miller Valley Road for a report of a burglary that occurred in the overnight hours of Friday, December 2nd. The report of the burglary at the Twin Bluffs Bar came in at 8:49 a.m. on Friday. Officers assessed that during the burglary, the...
wwisradio.com
Taxi Service Shut Down effective December 1st, 2022
Effective Thursday, December 1, 2022, the city’s shared-ride taxi service will be shut down. Today will be the last day Black River Falls Public transit operates until further notice. The shared. ride taxi service will not be available beginning Thursday, December 1, 2022. The City of Black River Falls...
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Faces Dwi Charges
(KWNO)-A deputy stopped the vehicle at Second Street and Laird Street for inoperable tail lights on Sunday, December 4th, at 1:16 a.m. Once stopped, the driver, Alexander Norman Gillette, 26, of Winona, displayed signs of impairment and was ultimately arrested for driving while intoxicated. Gillette was arrested, and a warrant...
winonaradio.com
Winona Traffic Stop Leads to Charges
(KWNO)-County deputies made a traffic stop for an expired registration in the area of Second Avenue and Main Street in Altura on Friday, December 2nd, at 6:33 p.m. A subsequent search of the vehicle and the passenger resulted in the arrest of Steven Reyburn Thurston, age 39, of Altura, on charges of fifth-degree controlled substance violations for having 2 grams of marijuana wax and other various smoking devices.
Decorah Public Opinion
Sunday accident claims life of Decorah man
A Decorah man has died from injuries sustained in a weekend crash on the Highway 18 bridge over the Mississippi River connecting Marquette and Prairie du Chien, Wis. The Crawford County, Wisconsin Sheriff's Office reported 36-year-old Luke Hackman of Decorah was among the deceased. The crash also claimed the life of 43-year-old Tracy Larson of Prairie Du Chien, Wis.The crash was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.
WEAU-TV 13
Investigation results of Sheriff Cramer’s death announced Wednesday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Following former Sheriff Ron Cramer’s death, Acting Sheriff Cory Schalinske and other law enforcement officers are calling for change in the work culture when it comes to making mental health a priotiry. During a joint news conference today, Sheriff Cory Schalinske said every staffer’s...
KIMT
Big raid in Winona results in one arrest, seizure of guns and drugs
WINONA, Minn. – Police say a search has led to one arrest and the seizure of drugs, guns, and cash. The Winona Police Department says a search warrant was executed Friday at a home in the 250 block of Sioux Street. The warrant was the product of a narcotics investigation.
winonaradio.com
Law Enforcement Agencies Unify to Serve Search Warrant: Winona Man Arrested
(KWNO)-On Friday, December 2nd, several law enforcement agencies were involved in serving a search warrant at a home in the 250 block of Sioux Street. The search warrant arose from a narcotics investigation. The Winona County Emergency Response Team, along with officers from the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, the Winona...
