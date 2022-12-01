Read full article on original website
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to TennesseeAsh JurbergTennessee State
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this monthKristen WaltersTennessee State
Women being drugged in Nashville night clubsEdy ZooNashville, TN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Buckeyes ‘set the tone,’ defeat Tennessee State 3-0 to advance to NCAA Tournament second roundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Ohio State ‘excited’ for NCAA Tournament, hosts Tennessee StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Barstool Sports to open new restaurant in Nashville
Stanton & Bowery Hospitality, a full-service owner and operator of restaurants and bar space, will reportedly operate the restaurant.
New art gallery celebrates rich history of North Nashville
It’s no secret our city on the rise has changed throughout the years, but a snapshot of the past is now present in North Nashville.
Gallatin’s upcoming Jonathan’s Grille now about 15 percent complete
The location sits on 2.7 acres and will have two large outdoor patios with couches, fire pits, and corn holes.
Crumbl Cookies Franchisee to open Eggs Up Grill in surrounding Nashville Communities
The agreement began when Amy fell in love with Eggs Up Grill while dining at a location during a family trip
Black-owned restaurant Chicago’s Home of Chicken & Waffles coming to Nashville
Owned by Darnell and Tonya Johnson, the restaurant will be located in East Nashville.
Tennessee Tribune
Nashville Repertory Theatre Presents Elf the Musical
NASHVILLE, TN (Friday, December 2, 2022) – Nashville Repertory Theatre is delighted to present Elf the Musical. Based on one of the most beloved holiday films, Elf the Musical transforms onto the stage at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s James K. Polk Theater, 505 Deaderick Street, from Wednesday, December 21st, 2022, through Sunday, January 1st, 2023. For ticket and showtime information, visit www.nashvillerep.org.
luxury-houses.net
Incredible Wood Trim Details and Thoughtful Versatility Make This $5,499,900 Home Stand out in a Crowd in Brentwood, TN
The Home in Brentwood on 2 acres offers bright open concept living with vaulted ceilings and wood beams throughout the home, now available for sale. This home located at 1545 Sunset Rd, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 7,189 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-300-5996) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Brentwood.
WSMV
East Nashville man believes car was broken into after finding wet clothes, burned items, jar of urine
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville man believes his car wasn’t just broken into for valuables but was broken into for shelter against the cold. It was a bizarre situation for Aaron Elam, who lives in East Nashville. Elam claimed someone broke into his car, set a fire in a plastic bucket, his glove compartment, and urinated in a jar before taking off.
wpln.org
Conservative backlash to drag shows could endanger the future of Pride celebrations in Tennessee
The future of Pride celebrations in Tennessee is uncertain. Summer festivals, drag shows and book displays celebrating LGBTQ Tennesseans have faced pushback throughout the state. In Middle Tennessee, the organizers of Murfreesboro’s Pride have been told that their permit requests for future events will be denied. Rutherford County native...
wsiu.org
Sat, Dec. 3 at 2:30pm - Reba McEntire: My Chains Are Gone: Hymns and Gospel Favorites
Two-time Grammy-winning country music superstar Reba McEntire shines in concert at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, singing selections from her debut gospel album “My Chains Are Gone.” Reba lends her unmistakable voice to classic hymns and songs of hope and is joined on stage by the Issacs, Trisha Yearwood and Kelly Clarkson. Hosted by Bill Gaither.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Rooftop Bars In Nashville, TN
If you’re looking for a breathtaking view of the city, there’s no better place to find it than at one of Nashville’s many rooftop bars. From country music to honky-tonks, delicious food and drinks, and stunning skyline views, the rooftop bars in Nashville have something for everyone.
The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze is in Tennessee
Get lost in Christmas lights this holiday season. There is something special about this time of year. Sure the weather is getting colder and the days are shorter, but the nights are aglow with Christmas lights. I always enjoy this time of year because there is just something magical about Christmas lights. Whether you're just seeing houses lit up on your commute from work, or you're taking a drive through the Fantasy of Lights, there is just something a little magical about this time of year. If you love Christmas lights, then you will love what's happening in Nashville.
wpln.org
What an elusive island on the Cumberland tells us about Nashville’s first big business — buying and selling enslaved people
In the Cumberland River, near Old Hickory, there’s an elusive island. Hill’s Island is 20 acres of uncharted land, filled with a pawpaw grove, dotted with tall red maples and hackberries, and inhabited by the occasional deer or raccoon. You wouldn’t know by looking at it today, but...
WSMV
Boro Pride will be back despite ‘attack on LGBTQ community,’ nonprofit says
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Equality Project says there will be a pride festival in Murfreesboro in 2023, despite city leaders recently banning the nonprofit from holding future events on city property. The city’s ban on the nonprofit’s events came after video from this year’s Boro Pride festival surfaced...
wgnsradio.com
Lee Ann and Bart Walker to serve as Murfreesboro Christmas Parade Grand Marshals
MURFREESBORO– After years of serving as parade coordinators, Lee Ann and Bart Walker will serve as Grand Marshals of the 2022 Murfreesboro Christmas Parade. With the theme “Christmas Through the Years,” the parade starts from Main Street at Middle Tennessee State University on Sunday, Dec. 11, starting at 2 p.m. and ends at the Rutherford County Courthouse on the historic square.
Women being drugged in Nashville night clubs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Women across Nashville are targeted by criminals who drug them in nightclubs and bars. In most cases, the women have no idea what happened until it's too late.
Last Minute Toy Store registration now open for those in need
Registration for the Last Minute Toy Store, which provides new toys, stocking stuffers, books, games and sports equipment to families in need, began Thursday, Dec. 1 and runs through Friday, Dec. 9.
fox2detroit.com
Man killed in Greektown for elevator etiquette • driver with body in trunk ID'd • gentlemen's club shooting
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is grieving after police say her son was killed for holding the elevator door and letting a group of women on before the suspect, the driver with the missing Tennessee woman's body in the trunk was identified, and justice is wanted for an aspiring rapper who was killed outside of the Truth Gentlemen's Club: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Tennessee Tribune
Donelson Hermitage Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Dec. 3
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–This Saturday, December 3rd at 4pm will be our annual Donelson Christmas Tree lighting. As our new Nashville Public Library Donelson Branch is under construction, we’re moving the tree lighting to FiftyForward Donelson Station, which is very convenient for everyone to enjoy the Donelson Hermitage Chamber of Commerce’s 37th Annual Christmas Parade at 2pm along Donelson Pike from Elm Hill Pike to FiftyForward and be right there for the tree lighting at 4pm.
160 people address legal, child support issues during Nashville Safe Surrender event
Nashville's 2022 Safe Surrender program came to an end Saturday afternoon, giving dozens of people accused of nonviolent offenses a chance to clear the slate ahead of the holidays.
