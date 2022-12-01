ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Tribune

Nashville Repertory Theatre Presents Elf the Musical

NASHVILLE, TN (Friday, December 2, 2022) – Nashville Repertory Theatre is delighted to present Elf the Musical. Based on one of the most beloved holiday films, Elf the Musical transforms onto the stage at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s James K. Polk Theater, 505 Deaderick Street, from Wednesday, December 21st, 2022, through Sunday, January 1st, 2023. For ticket and showtime information, visit www.nashvillerep.org.
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

Incredible Wood Trim Details and Thoughtful Versatility Make This $5,499,900 Home Stand out in a Crowd in Brentwood, TN

The Home in Brentwood on 2 acres offers bright open concept living with vaulted ceilings and wood beams throughout the home, now available for sale. This home located at 1545 Sunset Rd, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 7,189 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-300-5996) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Brentwood.
BRENTWOOD, TN
WSMV

East Nashville man believes car was broken into after finding wet clothes, burned items, jar of urine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville man believes his car wasn’t just broken into for valuables but was broken into for shelter against the cold. It was a bizarre situation for Aaron Elam, who lives in East Nashville. Elam claimed someone broke into his car, set a fire in a plastic bucket, his glove compartment, and urinated in a jar before taking off.
NASHVILLE, TN
wsiu.org

Sat, Dec. 3 at 2:30pm - Reba McEntire: My Chains Are Gone: Hymns and Gospel Favorites

Two-time Grammy-winning country music superstar Reba McEntire shines in concert at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, singing selections from her debut gospel album “My Chains Are Gone.” Reba lends her unmistakable voice to classic hymns and songs of hope and is joined on stage by the Issacs, Trisha Yearwood and Kelly Clarkson. Hosted by Bill Gaither.
NASHVILLE, TN
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Rooftop Bars In Nashville, TN

If you’re looking for a breathtaking view of the city, there’s no better place to find it than at one of Nashville’s many rooftop bars. From country music to honky-tonks, delicious food and drinks, and stunning skyline views, the rooftop bars in Nashville have something for everyone.
NASHVILLE, TN
99.5 WKDQ

The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze is in Tennessee

Get lost in Christmas lights this holiday season. There is something special about this time of year. Sure the weather is getting colder and the days are shorter, but the nights are aglow with Christmas lights. I always enjoy this time of year because there is just something magical about Christmas lights. Whether you're just seeing houses lit up on your commute from work, or you're taking a drive through the Fantasy of Lights, there is just something a little magical about this time of year. If you love Christmas lights, then you will love what's happening in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Lee Ann and Bart Walker to serve as Murfreesboro Christmas Parade Grand Marshals

MURFREESBORO– After years of serving as parade coordinators, Lee Ann and Bart Walker will serve as Grand Marshals of the 2022 Murfreesboro Christmas Parade. With the theme “Christmas Through the Years,” the parade starts from Main Street at Middle Tennessee State University on Sunday, Dec. 11, starting at 2 p.m. and ends at the Rutherford County Courthouse on the historic square.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Donelson Hermitage Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Dec. 3

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–This Saturday, December 3rd at 4pm will be our annual Donelson Christmas Tree lighting. As our new Nashville Public Library Donelson Branch is under construction, we’re moving the tree lighting to FiftyForward Donelson Station, which is very convenient for everyone to enjoy the Donelson Hermitage Chamber of Commerce’s 37th Annual Christmas Parade at 2pm along Donelson Pike from Elm Hill Pike to FiftyForward and be right there for the tree lighting at 4pm.
NASHVILLE, TN

