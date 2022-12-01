ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
12NewsNow

Inmate injured after fight at Beaumont prison, investigation underway

BEAUMONT, Texas — An investigation is underway after an inmate at a Beaumont prison was injured during a fight. A representative with the United States Penitentiary Beaumont confirmed to 12News that an inmate was, "found with injuries consistent with an altercation," Monday morning. At this time, it is unclear what happened during the fight or how the inmate was injured.
cw39.com

Couple found shot in apparent murder-suicide in north Houston, deputies say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A married couple is dead in a possible murder-suicide shooting that is being investigated in north Houston. Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Sunday night inside an apartment at 21717 Inverness Forest Boulevard, as Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies were called to the apartment by family members saying that they haven’t heard from the people inside for some time.
cw39.com

Top 10 FBI convicted murder fugitive captured in Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) Patrick Paul Carrier, 47, of Houston, was arrested by Texas DPS Special Agents and Troopers on November 21. In 1993, Carrier was convicted of murder and received a 45-year sentence. In 2013, he was convicted of possession of cocaine and subsequently sentenced to six months of confinement. He was last released on parole in October 2020.
KHOU

Man shot multiple times, killed at motel off FM 1960, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened at a motel off FM 1960 and the Northwest Freeway just after 11 a.m. Sunday. Gonzalez tweeted that the man was found with multiple...
Click2Houston.com

Man shot, killed at NW Harris County motel; suspects fled, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed at an NW Harris County motel Sunday afternoon, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Deputies with HCSO responded to reports of a shooting at around 1 p.m. at the La Quinta hotel in...
texasbreaking.com

Houston teacher tortures animals; gets arrested, officials say

Graham William Reid, a teacher in Fort Bend County, is now known for torturing animals in two counties in the Houston area. On November 29, Reid got arrested and became free on bail for his Fort Bend County case, while In the Harris County case, a $50,000 bond was set.
fox26houston.com

Man found dead in northwest Harris County after suffering several gunshot wounds

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together a deadly shooting in northwest Harris County Sunday afternoon. Details are scarce as it's an active scene, however, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies were called to a motel in the 13200 block of FM 1960. That's where responding officers found an unidentified man, possibly...
mocomotive.com

Featured Felons for the Week of 12-02-2022

Multi-County Crime Stoppers: Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. Original Article: https://www.kingwood.com/msg/news.php?news_id=4569667.
mocomotive.com

MAN CRITICAL AFTER BEING SHOT IN NEW CANEY

Just after 7 am Monday morning Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in the 26700 block of Peach Creek in New Caney. MCHD arrived and found a 31-year-old male with an apparent shotgun wound to the right side…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-critical-after-being-shot-in-new-caney/
cw39.com

Young man found shot dead outside southeast Houston club, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway after a young man is found dead in a parking lot behind a night club in southeast Houston early Saturday morning. Just after 4:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, Houston police found a young man around 19 years old shot in the chest behind the ‘La Playita’ club at 11555 Fuqua Street. He was declared dead at the scene.

Comments / 0

Community Policy