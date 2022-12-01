Read full article on original website
Inmate injured after fight at Beaumont prison, investigation underway
BEAUMONT, Texas — An investigation is underway after an inmate at a Beaumont prison was injured during a fight. A representative with the United States Penitentiary Beaumont confirmed to 12News that an inmate was, "found with injuries consistent with an altercation," Monday morning. At this time, it is unclear what happened during the fight or how the inmate was injured.
Suspect arrested after man claims he was held hostage at gunpoint, assaulted at apartment complex in Spring
SPRING, Texas – A suspect has been arrested and charged after deputies say a man claimed he was held hostage in Spring. On Sunday, deputies with Harris County Pct. 4 responded to reports of a hostage situation in the 2800 block of Hirschfield Road. When deputies arrived, the victim...
Couple found shot in apparent murder-suicide in north Houston, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A married couple is dead in a possible murder-suicide shooting that is being investigated in north Houston. Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Sunday night inside an apartment at 21717 Inverness Forest Boulevard, as Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies were called to the apartment by family members saying that they haven’t heard from the people inside for some time.
Defense attorneys for suspect in TakeOff shooting death claim he was not trying to flee the country
HOUSTON — The man charged with murder in the shooting death of Migos rapper TakeOff faced a judge Monday morning. More than a month after TakeOff was shot and killed, Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, appeared before the judge, who set his bond at $2 million in the high-profile murder case.
Have you seen him? Suspect accused of indecency with a child remains on the run, police say
HOUSTON – Houston Police and Crime Stoppers are still seeking information on a suspect accused of indecency with a child by contact. Police said it happened on March 15, 2021 in the 3100 block of West Little York Road in the Acres Homes area. According to police, the suspect,...
$5K reward offered for ‘armed and dangerous’ homeless man wanted in robbery of north Houston cellphone store: FBI
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Dominic McCullough, who is wanted in the alleged armed robbery of a north Houston cellphone store last year. According to authorities, on July 15, 2021, McCullough allegedly walked into the Metro...
Top 10 FBI convicted murder fugitive captured in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) Patrick Paul Carrier, 47, of Houston, was arrested by Texas DPS Special Agents and Troopers on November 21. In 1993, Carrier was convicted of murder and received a 45-year sentence. In 2013, he was convicted of possession of cocaine and subsequently sentenced to six months of confinement. He was last released on parole in October 2020.
JCSO: Use of credit/debit cards in auto burglaries leads to two arrests, others sought
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says the use of stolen credit/debit cards has led to the arrest of two people while investigators search for two others. On Friday, December 2 at about 2:30 p.m., JCSO Detectives and SWAT executed a search warrant at a residence in...
Man shot multiple times, killed at motel off FM 1960, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened at a motel off FM 1960 and the Northwest Freeway just after 11 a.m. Sunday. Gonzalez tweeted that the man was found with multiple...
Man shot, killed at NW Harris County motel; suspects fled, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed at an NW Harris County motel Sunday afternoon, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Deputies with HCSO responded to reports of a shooting at around 1 p.m. at the La Quinta hotel in...
Houston teacher tortures animals; gets arrested, officials say
Graham William Reid, a teacher in Fort Bend County, is now known for torturing animals in two counties in the Houston area. On November 29, Reid got arrested and became free on bail for his Fort Bend County case, while In the Harris County case, a $50,000 bond was set.
Man arrested, accused of robbing 3 different banks in Houston area within 2 weeks, police say
Houston police said the man committed all three robberies within a two-week time frame.
Man found dead in northwest Harris County after suffering several gunshot wounds
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together a deadly shooting in northwest Harris County Sunday afternoon. Details are scarce as it's an active scene, however, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies were called to a motel in the 13200 block of FM 1960. That's where responding officers found an unidentified man, possibly...
2 motorcyclists struck by hit-and-run driver on Highway 36 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
NEEDVILLE, Texas – A man was taken into custody after two motorcycles were struck during a hit-and-run incident Sunday on Highway 36, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a call about several motorcycles hit in an...
Featured Felons for the Week of 12-02-2022
Multi-County Crime Stoppers: Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. Original Article: https://www.kingwood.com/msg/news.php?news_id=4569667.
Man shot to death after confrontation at motel in northwest Harris County, deputies say
Harris County deputies said they are looking to identify the shooter after he took off from the scene.
MAN CRITICAL AFTER BEING SHOT IN NEW CANEY
Just after 7 am Monday morning Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in the 26700 block of Peach Creek in New Caney. MCHD arrived and found a 31-year-old male with an apparent shotgun wound to the right side…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-critical-after-being-shot-in-new-caney/
Man charged with murder in shooting death of 82-year-old at SE Houston senior living facility
HPD said the 20-year-old was arrested on Dec. 1 on unrelated charges, and subsequently charged with capital murder after an interview with investigators.
Wine bottle left at scene where rapper Takeoff was killed was used to pull suspect’s fingerprints, investigators say
HOUSTON – A suspect accused of fatally shooting Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston appeared in court Monday. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was charged with murder. His bond was set at $2 million. Cameron Isiah Joshua, 22, was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. During his court appearance, Clark’s...
Young man found shot dead outside southeast Houston club, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway after a young man is found dead in a parking lot behind a night club in southeast Houston early Saturday morning. Just after 4:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, Houston police found a young man around 19 years old shot in the chest behind the ‘La Playita’ club at 11555 Fuqua Street. He was declared dead at the scene.
