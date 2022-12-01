Read full article on original website
Related
Isiah Thomas lays out his plan regarding the negative criticism he has received lately - "You had the last dance, now I will have the last word"
Isiah Thomas is planning to release his own documentary where he will tell his side of the story concerning the negative criticism he received after The Last Dance
Inside Nova
Brooklyn Beckham’s latest tattoo is middle name ‘Joseph’
Brooklyn Beckham’s latest tattoo is his middle name ‘Joseph’. The budding chef, 23, showed off his latest inking on Instagram on Sunday, opting to have it in fancy calligraphic handwriting. But Brooklyn said earlier this year 70 of his now 101 tattoos are in honour of his...
Inside Nova
Khloé Kardashian says ‘you can’t make someone love you’ by being a giver
Khloé Kardashian says “you can’t make someone love you” by giving them more of yourself. The 38-year-old reality star posted the cryptic relationship advice online on Saturday, (03.12.22) which was reported by Mail Online on Monday (05.12.22) after the message was deleted. Khloé said: “Advice of...
Inside Nova
Nick Cannon ‘mentally and spiritually broken’ year after son Zen’s death
Nick Cannon is “mentally and spiritually broken” a year after the death of his son Zen. The 42-year-old opened up on Instagram about the “painful” anniversary of the passing of the child, who he had with Alyssa Scott in June 2021 before the youngster lost his fight with brain cancer in December that year.
Comments / 0