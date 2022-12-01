February 17th - is my favorite day of the year, by far. My birthday! Not the day I was born, but my sobriety date - 2-17-09. I mention this in hopes of NOT sounding vain, I expect no cards or presents. My gifts come to me every morning I wake up clear-headed and sober. I am not an expert by any means, and I have no special recipe for treating my disease, for there is no cure. I'm writing this blog to share my experience with a magical place here in our city. Bismarck recovery homes are a valuable source for troubled souls. One of which is called Hope Manor. Residents there come to learn that long-term recovery is about gaining tools and practicing them in daily life. Megan - an administrator - is the first person you come into contact with when seeking help - she handles the interview process. There is no time limit on your stay, you are not kicked out after 6 months. You progress at your own comforting pace and ease back into life's challenges.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 9 DAYS AGO