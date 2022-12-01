Read full article on original website
Restaurant Chains Across The US Closing-Will BisMan Be Affected?
Sadly we have had our share of restaurants having to close their doors for good in the last year. I came across this article last night and most of what was written didn't surprise me, but it's still kind of a jolt to see businesses that ONCE had a huge impact on cities across the United States have taken such a hit. After going over the list, I noticed that we ( Bismarck ) have many of the restaurants here. Here is one of, if not THE main reason why we have seen so many restaurants close in the North Dakota/Bismarck area is due to a lack of employees. Of course, with today's technology of opening up a simple app and ordering food to be delivered is killing many major restaurant chains, and once again WE have some of those eateries HERE.
BisMan Grand Opening -Alpha-Lit-Imagine YOUR Name In Lights
It's always exciting to see a brand new business in town, and THIS one could make an upcoming event in your life so much more memorable. Do you have any occasions coming up in the near future that you are excited about? A Graduation, or maybe a wedding? Well we all know how those events are usually celebrated, catering, invitations sent out ( either through snail mail or e-mails ) - now here in Bismarck and Mandan we have a new business that will help catapult any event, any special occasion you can possibly think of. Here is what Jamie Thrasher posted on Facebook back in September:
Bismarck, ND’s Kirkwood Mall Is About To Lose This Tennant
Bismarck's Kirkwood Mall has been adding a plethora of new businesses in the last several months. However, they are about to lose one of my favorite stores. According to a source close to the situation, Pro Image Sports will close its doors sometime at the end of January. The Pro...
Details On The Pride Of Dakota Holiday Showcase In Bismarck
There's NO Grinch problem this weekend at the Bismarck Event Center. The Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase is something that so many people look forward to every year. Not only can you do all of your holiday shopping under one roof, but you can know that all your money spent will be kept local right here in the Bismarck, North Dakota area.
Hey BisMan – Four Exciting Words – “Hairball-Charity-World Record”
Pretty exciting Saturday coming up here in Bismarck with the return of an amazing band. I have run across so many people in the last month, make that the last 3-4 months that have waited for this Saturday, December 3rd - The greatest tribute band you'll ever see - Hairball - making their return back to Bismarck Event Center. This is your chance to experience the whole event and be a part of possibly a Word Record. Now that I have your curiosity, you are probably wondering just HOW you can contribute.
THE Bismarck Marathon – Making Us ALL Proud To Be A Part Of It
Months later we are still rewarded for what the Bismarck Marathon does for our city, AND people. I've been out here in Bismarck now for almost three years, and I've experienced the feeling of what the Bismarck Marathon brings - to all work together to either cross the finish line OR to be at mile 16 handing out water to the runners in the rain. Whether you came in first place or you were one of the last, we are seeing the results and the impact this event brings. When September 14-16 of next year rolls around, North Dakota's longest-running marathon, we are talking 43 years! Now, if I have motivated you enough to think about making next year's 26.2-mile race your first marathon, this is the perfect time to start training for it ( well if you can find someplace to run indoors )
In Bismarck – Have You Checked This Place Out Yet? “Ya Mon”
I say "Perfect Timing" for this charming new place. The temperatures are definitely dropping, seemed like just yesterday when just about a month ago Bismarck and Mandan basked in a full day of sun and 77 degrees. Now ( Friday ) we are still cleaning up the 19-plus inches of snow that swept in beginning in the wee hours of Thursday, a couple of weeks ago. What better way to seek out anything that will warm us all up than checking out a brand-new restaurant that opened up inside the Kirkwood Mall? I'm going to go out on a limb here and guess that Jamaica, a mountainous island in the Caribbean sea is just a rad warmer than we are. I'm not suggesting that you travel 2,388 miles, no, but you can check out Suzzy's Island Twist!
In BisMan-The Struggle And Reality Of Understaffed Restaurants
It's no secret that owning and running a restaurant is hard work and an obvious labor of love. I once read somewhere that opening a new restaurant is a risky business, the first year is always the toughest. We have all seen here in Bismarck lately a taste of reality - a lack of employees being one of the main reasons that several successful places have had to come to the decision to close their doors for good. These were restaurants that had gone way past that "crucial one-year" mark. Another sad trend is seeing posts through social media from owners and managers - honest feelings and sentiments to all the customers that were so faithful to their business.
Bismarck’s “One Day At A Time” – The Hub
February 17th - is my favorite day of the year, by far. My birthday! Not the day I was born, but my sobriety date - 2-17-09. I mention this in hopes of NOT sounding vain, I expect no cards or presents. My gifts come to me every morning I wake up clear-headed and sober. I am not an expert by any means, and I have no special recipe for treating my disease, for there is no cure. I'm writing this blog to share my experience with a magical place here in our city. Bismarck recovery homes are a valuable source for troubled souls. One of which is called Hope Manor. Residents there come to learn that long-term recovery is about gaining tools and practicing them in daily life. Megan - an administrator - is the first person you come into contact with when seeking help - she handles the interview process. There is no time limit on your stay, you are not kicked out after 6 months. You progress at your own comforting pace and ease back into life's challenges.
In ND, Is Bismarck The Most Expensive City To Live in?
What would you say? Of all the cities in North Dakota, which one is the most expensive to live in? When I ask you that, I'll bet you wonder what that is based on right? I mean sometimes it doesn't matter where you live, prices in stores and definitely at the gas pumps seem to be going up all the time, expenses seem to come from everywhere don't they? Would you also immediately think that THE most expensive city in North Dakota has got to be one of, if not THE largest city in the state - like Fargo? Not a bad guess considering they are almost double the size of Bismarck ( population wise ). Well WHY-NOT MINOT?
Bismarck Police Gets A “Suspected Killer” Off The Streets
Yes...this man is for now a suspect, he hasn't been found guilty in a court of law. This took place last week, but it's been on my mind ever since. According to The Bismarck Tribune "A Detroit man on probation for a federal drug conviction was arrested in Bismarck after police said they found more than 1,200 fentanyl pills in his motel room" A police K-9 alerted the officers at the door of suspect Tradvis Williams, 42 - his arrest came after a warrant was issued to search his room. At ONLY $35 dollars a pill that he would sell on the street becomes quite lucrative when you have that many on hand, to the tune of $50,000. Here is something I never would have considered, The Bismarck Tribune added that "...the buyers resell them for as much as double that amount" Ahh yes, clearly this is a business for the suspect, and if he is found guilty ( he could do 20 years ) I say the police just took a murderer off the streets.
Bismarck’s Moe’s Smoke Shop Has FREE Turkeys For You
A friend of mine sent me this picture she found on Facebook today... ...her caption to the pic was simple: "Moe's is giving away FREE turkeys" - Now I'm sure you may have seen it as well, what were your first thoughts? Was it maybe a SMOKED Turkey promotion? Like say buy three cigars and they'll hand you a frozen turkey? Here is what Jared Selzer posted just over three hours ago:
Don’t Miss Hairball-“We Get To Walk In Our Heroes Footsteps”
This Saturday Bismarck and Mandan are blessed with a fantastic event. This truly is something you don't want to miss, without a doubt the best tribute band you'll ever see. This Saturday at the Bismarck Event Center HAIRBALL will be taking the stage, playing your favorites from Van Halen, Queen, AC/DC, Kiss, Twisted Sister, Cinderella, and the long list of bands continue. When you are standing among all the others who are there enjoying the show, close your eyes for like a minute - it's amazing to hear how Hairball nails every song they duplicate. There is so much going on, it's really more than just a concert, it's a theatre of brilliant costumes, props, bigger staging, and pyrotechnics which all mixed together will blow you off your feet. The one thing that stands out to me is just how much they love to perform, and their passion.
Schlotzsky’s In Bismarck – “Full Throttle Up…
..full steam ahead....all engines GO..." Alright you get the idea, this is a story of true motivation. Her name is Sharon Erickson, she lives here in Bismarck and she manages an awesome place called Schlotzsky's on 2000 N 12th ST STE 130 - You would never know she's been there for 20 years by looking at her warm and caring smile. I had the opportunity to drive by for lunch ( once a week is my goal ), and while waiting for my calzone, I noticed the sign on the take-out window that listed their hours of operation - which drove me to ask one question...
Thanksgiving Served Here In Bismarck Mandan
Wanting to avoid the stress of cooking for days, or maybe wanting to enjoy the tastes of home but find yourself alone. Fear not, as there are folks excited to share the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday with you. One thing we love about North Dakota is that holidays are an open door. And so this list of locations offering a warm, comfortable place to grab a hot meal; may be just what you are looking to do.
NEW LOCATION: A Favorite Christmas Store Moves To Mandan
Fear, not those that look have enjoyed for years the stunning display of dreamy and breathtaking Christmas trees. A tradition for many was walking through the endless display at the Kirkwood Mall for many years where the new Barnes & Noble bookstore now resides. The tradition may continue, and we are excited to announce.
Opening Day In Mandan – Who Is Throwing Out The First Bag?
Talk about a sport, a game that has just exploded through the last few years. You see this almost everywhere you go, WE have this at our business office, heck WE took it on the road to Sickies Garage Burgers and Brews every Wednesday night all summer long. You can find them in backyards, even in a HUGE barn ( a co-worker has one ) - I'm talking about cornhole. I know you have attempted it at least once or twice - for some it may look easier than it is ( those people will surely find out that it's not ) - get ready, it's kicking off today in Mandan - Send-It 24/7 Cornhole.
Opening! North Dakota’s Largest Ski Resort Celebrates 30 Years
After the first blizzard of the 2022-2023 winter behind us, and the roar of the snowmobiles in the ditches. We believe it is safe to say all of us that are lovers of all things WINTER, especially the slopes, have been hanging tight waiting to hear when our beloved Huff Hills Ski Area would be open for the season.
Welcome To Bismarck – Wear Your Yellow & Green “Ya Mon”
I say "Perfect Timing" for this charming new place. The temperatures are definitely dropping, seemed like just yesterday when just a couple of weeks ago Bismarck and Mandan basked in a full day of sun and 77 degrees. Now ( Friday ) we are cleaning up the 19-plus inches of snow that swept in beginning in the wee hours of Thursday. My weather app tells me it's going to be -7 overnight. Brrrrrr. What better way to seek out anything that will warm us all up than checking out a brand-new restaurant that opened up inside the Kirkwood Mall? I'm going to go out on a limb here and guess that Jamaica, a mountainous island in the Caribbean sea is just a rad warmer than we are. I'm not suggesting that you travel 2,388 miles, no, but you can check out Suzzy's Island Twist!
Weather Is Nasty. Travel Safe Today ND
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news North Dakota, but old man winter is here and he is not letting up either. Traveling into Mandan this morning we encountered drifts, blowing snow, and ice patches. Thankful for four-wheel drive and thankful for the crews working non-stop all night to try to keep the main roads cleared. Currently Bismarck Mandan and surrounding communities is in a winter weather advisory from NWS, released at 3:13amCST; "Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes."
