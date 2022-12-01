ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Mysuncoast.com

FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center opens in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center has been opened in North Port to help with those still in need following Hurricane Ian. The Mobile Disaster Recovery Center is now open at North Port Public Library from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Wednesday, Dec. 7. Next week, the Mobile Disaster Recovery Center will be located at State College of Florida in Venice from Friday, Dec. 9 through Tuesday, Dec. 13. The center will be closed Sunday, Dec. 11.
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral reminding residents of year-round lawn watering schedule

With Southwest Florida entering its dry season, the City of Cape Coral is reminding residents of their recently updated lawn watering schedule. The city adopted the two-day watering schedule in June and says the change will help reduce the demand for water by 40%. Residents in Cape Coral can only...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

A Suncoast tradition in downtown Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 26th Annual Holiday Parade rolled out on December 3 on Main Street. Thousands of spectators watch floats, dance groups and marching bands make their way through the city. The theme this year was “Winter Wonderland”. The team at ABC7 was there to wish everyone a...
SARASOTA, FL
macaronikid.com

Christmas at Farmer Mike's in Bonita Springs

The Farm Elves have been busy creating a winter wonderland for you and your family to enjoy Dec. 3rd, 9th, 10th, 16th & 17th - Florida style!. Your favorite guest, SANTA will be reading "The Night Before Christmas" IN THE LIGHTED WALK AREA and other Christmas stories to everyone throughout the evening. He will be available for pictures but wont be close enough to sit on for Christmas Wishlist's. He will have a mailbox for all of your wishes to be dropped into and sent to the North Pole.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
macaronikid.com

Naples Christmas Parade

Floats, fire engines, school groups, school bands, dance troupes, boy and girl scouts, civic groups and so much more bring this annual tradition to life! And, don't forget Santa and Mrs. Claus! The parade route will be from Broad Avenue South to 3rd Street South, proceeding north to 5th Avenue South, east on 5th Avenue South, and South on 8th Street South past City Hall, ending at 8th Avenue South and 8th Street South.
NAPLES, FL
theonlinecurrent.com

Ian has brought ignorance

Disaster doesn’t end when the storm does. It’s just the beginning. Hurricane Ian has passed. The storm is gone physically and is now no longer headline news-and we’ve even had another hurricane since, Nicole. However, many people fail to realize that Ian’s impact will not disappear for years.
NAPLES, FL
Bay News 9

Neighbors worried about high speed in Bradenton neighborhood

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors are worried about speeding in a residential area of Manatee County. The speed limit of El Conquistador Pkwy in Bradenton is listed at 30 MPH at 61st Ave Dr West, near the Palm Court Villas neighborhood. It varies in other parts of the road, too.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice plane crash victims were family from St. Petersburg

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The victims of a Saturday night plane crash in the Gulf near Venice were a family flying from St. Petersburg for dinner, official said Monday. Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorp said Monday three people were aboard the rented Piper Warrior when it left Venice Municipal Airport at about 7:30 p.m.; a 42-year-old man believed to be the pilot, his 43-year-old wife and their 12-year-old daughter. The family was not identified.
VENICE, FL
ssesgauntlet.org

Shot in the foot: Dr. Asplen’s shameful termination

On Tuesday, November 29, after nearly five hours of citizen comment and discussion, the Sarasota County School Board voted 4-1 to negotiate a separation agreement for the county’s Superintendent, Dr. Brennan Asplen. It was the wrong choice. Hired in summer of 2020, Dr. Asplen has led Sarasota County Schools...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Homeless man arrested after smashing kiosks & cars at Fort Myers Taco Bell

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A homeless man has been arrested after he smashed kiosks and cars with wooden plywood and pavers at a Taco Bell in Fort Myers on Sunday afternoon. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), at around 3:03 p.m., deputies responded to the scene at 4860 Palm Beach Blvd. Management at the Taco Bell told deputies that a man had gone into the store and immediately started smashing the order kiosk screens with wooden plywood while rambling words. The man then left the store after being told to leave by workers, who then called 9-1-1.
FORT MYERS, FL
usf.edu

Beach tourism could take years to rebound from damage by Ian

The biggest industry in Southwest Florida may be facing its toughest challenge ever: The re-opening after Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage. Tourism before Ian generated more than $3 billion a year in Lee County alone, according to the visitor and convention bureau. Now people are struggling to salvage something of this...
LEE COUNTY, FL

