FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Intoxicated CEO Attacks Woman With a Sex Toy on ThanksgivingAnthony JamesFort Myers, FL
Fort Myers residents are frustrated with how long it is taking to have the debris removed following Hurricane IanLimitless Production Group LLCFort Myers, FL
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center opens in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center has been opened in North Port to help with those still in need following Hurricane Ian. The Mobile Disaster Recovery Center is now open at North Port Public Library from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Wednesday, Dec. 7. Next week, the Mobile Disaster Recovery Center will be located at State College of Florida in Venice from Friday, Dec. 9 through Tuesday, Dec. 13. The center will be closed Sunday, Dec. 11.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral reminding residents of year-round lawn watering schedule
With Southwest Florida entering its dry season, the City of Cape Coral is reminding residents of their recently updated lawn watering schedule. The city adopted the two-day watering schedule in June and says the change will help reduce the demand for water by 40%. Residents in Cape Coral can only...
Lee Health looking for help identifying man at hospital since November
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee Health is looking for help in identifying an unknown man who has been at a Fort Myers hospital since last month. On November 20th, the man was admitted to Gulf Coast Medical Center after he sustained injuries from a reported fall. It happened at the Super 8 hotel in Naples.
Mysuncoast.com
A Suncoast tradition in downtown Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 26th Annual Holiday Parade rolled out on December 3 on Main Street. Thousands of spectators watch floats, dance groups and marching bands make their way through the city. The theme this year was “Winter Wonderland”. The team at ABC7 was there to wish everyone a...
WINKNEWS.com
Concert to support local musicians affected by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers
A benefit happening at the Nautri Parrot Oasis helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian after many venues where musicians played didn’t survive the storm. A cheerful atmosphere at the event with everyone enjoying the live musical performances. The Rock to Rebuild Benefit Concert started on Sunday at 11 a.m.
macaronikid.com
Christmas at Farmer Mike's in Bonita Springs
The Farm Elves have been busy creating a winter wonderland for you and your family to enjoy Dec. 3rd, 9th, 10th, 16th & 17th - Florida style!. Your favorite guest, SANTA will be reading "The Night Before Christmas" IN THE LIGHTED WALK AREA and other Christmas stories to everyone throughout the evening. He will be available for pictures but wont be close enough to sit on for Christmas Wishlist's. He will have a mailbox for all of your wishes to be dropped into and sent to the North Pole.
macaronikid.com
Naples Christmas Parade
Floats, fire engines, school groups, school bands, dance troupes, boy and girl scouts, civic groups and so much more bring this annual tradition to life! And, don't forget Santa and Mrs. Claus! The parade route will be from Broad Avenue South to 3rd Street South, proceeding north to 5th Avenue South, east on 5th Avenue South, and South on 8th Street South past City Hall, ending at 8th Avenue South and 8th Street South.
theonlinecurrent.com
Ian has brought ignorance
Disaster doesn’t end when the storm does. It’s just the beginning. Hurricane Ian has passed. The storm is gone physically and is now no longer headline news-and we’ve even had another hurricane since, Nicole. However, many people fail to realize that Ian’s impact will not disappear for years.
Drunk Bonita Spring man drives over three people at family birthday party
ESTERO, Fla. — A man was arrested after running into people with a car and allegedly firing a gun at a birthday party in Estero. A neighbor near the party said she heard gunshots and police at around 1:30 a.m. near Broadway. According to Lee County Sheriff’s Office, someone...
floridaing.com
9 Restaurants In Bonita Springs Florida You Don’t Want to Miss
If you love food, then you’ll definitely want to check out these restaurants in Bonita Springs, Florida! This small town is home to some of the best restaurants in the state. From fresh seafood to handcrafted pizza, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. And the best part is...
Bay News 9
Neighbors worried about high speed in Bradenton neighborhood
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors are worried about speeding in a residential area of Manatee County. The speed limit of El Conquistador Pkwy in Bradenton is listed at 30 MPH at 61st Ave Dr West, near the Palm Court Villas neighborhood. It varies in other parts of the road, too.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice plane crash victims were family from St. Petersburg
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The victims of a Saturday night plane crash in the Gulf near Venice were a family flying from St. Petersburg for dinner, official said Monday. Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorp said Monday three people were aboard the rented Piper Warrior when it left Venice Municipal Airport at about 7:30 p.m.; a 42-year-old man believed to be the pilot, his 43-year-old wife and their 12-year-old daughter. The family was not identified.
ssesgauntlet.org
Shot in the foot: Dr. Asplen’s shameful termination
On Tuesday, November 29, after nearly five hours of citizen comment and discussion, the Sarasota County School Board voted 4-1 to negotiate a separation agreement for the county’s Superintendent, Dr. Brennan Asplen. It was the wrong choice. Hired in summer of 2020, Dr. Asplen has led Sarasota County Schools...
Homeless man arrested after smashing kiosks & cars at Fort Myers Taco Bell
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A homeless man has been arrested after he smashed kiosks and cars with wooden plywood and pavers at a Taco Bell in Fort Myers on Sunday afternoon. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), at around 3:03 p.m., deputies responded to the scene at 4860 Palm Beach Blvd. Management at the Taco Bell told deputies that a man had gone into the store and immediately started smashing the order kiosk screens with wooden plywood while rambling words. The man then left the store after being told to leave by workers, who then called 9-1-1.
Port Charlotte trio caught stealing nearly $10K from storage facility
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office linked three individuals to the theft of thousands of dollars of items from multiple storage units. CCSO Criminal Investigations Unit opened a case after a man reported $7,000 worth of items missing from his unit. According to the iStorage...
Mysuncoast.com
Emergency order from state shuts down assisted living facility in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Families are scrambling after a Bradenton assisted living facility is being ordered to close. Everyone must be out by 5 p.m. Monday, meaning 40 residents must find new places to stay if they have not already made arrangements. The Cottages of Bradenton were ordered closed for...
cbs12.com
USCG looking for missing person and single engine aircraft in Florida
VENICE BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A person is missing off the coast of Venice Beach. The United States Coast Guard is helping local agencies look for a person and single engine aircraft. Any information can be reported to Coast Guard Sector St. Pete at 727-824-7506.
usf.edu
Beach tourism could take years to rebound from damage by Ian
The biggest industry in Southwest Florida may be facing its toughest challenge ever: The re-opening after Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage. Tourism before Ian generated more than $3 billion a year in Lee County alone, according to the visitor and convention bureau. Now people are struggling to salvage something of this...
Man accused of beating up & robbing former boss over $30K in Port Charlotte
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Texas man is behind bars after he beat up and robbed his former boss of $30,000 during a bank dispute in Port Charlotte Saturday afternoon. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), at around 3:45 p.m., deputies responded to the Chase Bank on 24143 Peachland Boulevard for a robbery.
Hurricane Ian debris cleanup efforts in Lee and Charlotte counties
Two months have come and gone since Hurricane Ian and many streets are still lined with debris in Southwest Florida.
