Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Popular Colorado Holiday Light Event Opens This Week. Have You Been?
'Tis the season for Colorado families and those visiting to seek out holiday fun around our great state. This newer holiday tradition is set to return again for 2022, with its opening night happening this Friday, November 25th. Popular Holiday Light Event Is Back In Colorado For 2022. Pardon me...
Grand Junction Colorado Page Showcases Amazing Christmas Trees
Would you like to take a gander at some of the best Christmas trees in Western Colorado? Here's a place where you can see several Grand Junction area trees, as well as others from all over the world, all decked out for the holiday. While you're at it, you can...
5280.com
December is the Perfect Time to Meet Colorado’s Birds
Although birding is considered a pastime for boomers, it’s an ideal excursion for kids, too, says Sarah Doxon, education programs manager for Bird Conservancy of the Rockies: “Not only does it get them outside…it gets them noticing the world around them.” There’s no better time to introduce your little ones to the hobby than December, when northern birds move to Colorado for the season, and the conservancy is hosting two events for kids at Barr Lake State Park in Brighton: the Christmas bird count (December 3) and a winter birding camp (December 28 to 30). If you go on your own, though, you don’t have to wing it. Use our guide to spy five of Barr Lake’s most frequent visitors.
Check Out This Beautiful Montrose Colorado Home – Less Than $500K
Montrose, Colorado is a beautiful place to live. Small enough to get that small-town feel, but with enough space for you to stretch your legs. It stands to reason that we'd want that from our homes, as well. But what we want more than space, is not to have to...
Paranormal Spirits Haunt Montrose Colorado
Are you a fan of the Paranormal? I've been watching paranormal shows since Ghost Adventures debuted in 2004. My favorites also include Ghost Hunters, Kindred Spirits, Portals to Hell, and Destination Fear. I have many favorite investigators also. Too many to name. Montrose Brings Paranormal Show To Museum. As you...
Why People Should Move to Grand Junction, Colorado? (Wrong Answers Only)
What reasons would you give to someone who was thinking of making a move to Grand Junction, Colorado? Now, what if we asked you to give wrong answers only?. Example: Why should people move to Grand Junction, Colorado?. Answer: For all the beautiful palm trees we have!. West Slope Best...
The 5 Festive Pop-Up ‘Miracle Bars’ Around Colorado for 2022
The holidays are made for letting loose, a bit. A newer tradition to help folks do just that, is back across Colorado's Front Range, from Estes Park to Greenwood Village. Born in 2014, these "Miracle Bars," are Christmas-themed cocktail bars that span the world, with great holiday cocktails, Christmas décor, along with the nostalgic feel of Christmases past. You show up, have a "cup of cheer" and forget about the stress of the holidays.
Montrose Colorado History Facts You May or May Not Know
It's always fun to see what you know or don't know about Montrose, Colorado. If you live in Montrose, you may know some of its histories but not all of it. Keep reading to see how much you know about the place you live. When Did Montrose Colorado Get Here?
Live Off-the-Grid in this Montrose Colorado Sustainable Earthship
Do you ever just want to get away from it all, without actually having to leave your house? Are you tired of the constant fight to protect your data, and your identity online? Do you really just want to be left alone on major holidays? Well, we may have found the Earthship for you!
Colorado’s Favorite Dog Might Surprise You
As a general rule, we love dogs here in America. They are man's best friend, after all. Women and children, too! We love dogs so much in this country that if you're one who does not care for pooches, the rest of us will look at you funny. Is that fair? No, but it just goes to show how beloved dogs are in this country.
Grand Junction Small Business To Give Monsterous Gratuity Again
It's been another rough year for those in the food service industry. One Grand Junction, Colorado business is about to award a colossal tip to a server at a GJ restaurant. They're asking for your help to determine the recipient. A locally owned and operated downtown Grand Junction business has...
MAP: Grand Junction + Area Christmas Light Displays
It's everyone's favorite time of the year when you gather the family and drive around Grand Junction looking at Christmas lights. As we do every year, we've compiled a map of houses around town with awesome Christmas displays. There are over 70 locations around the Grand Valley where you can...
KJCT8
Homelessness in the Grand Valley
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction unveiled its first survey to understand the homeless problem. We know that workers plan to interview at least 50 homeless people between now and the end of December. The idea is to understand their backgrounds, how people become homeless and what keeps them from finding a stable place to live.
The Rudest Towns in Colorado According to Grand Junction
Ask someone in Colorado which towns the rudest people live in and they will probably answer with a town that is close to a huge ski resort. Which Colorado towns do you think need a lesson in hospitality?. What is the best thing you can do to a rude person?...
westernslopenow.com
Parade of Lights in downtown Montrose Saturday, Dec. 3
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Downtown Montrose is set to shine Saturday night. The Parade of Lights will illuminate main street with various holiday-themed floats beginning at 5:30 p.m. The parade route spans the 1 mile area between East Main Street and North Rio Grande Avenue. This year’s theme...
KJCT8
A cloudy Sunday before snowfall impacts the high country and mountains
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Snow showers continue to become the main story over these next few days. Areas in the high country and higher elevations received an isolated snow shower that got heavy at times around the afternoon leading into the evening hours. However, most locations across the Western Slope mainly saw cloudy skies, and conditions did stay dry. Some areas received a light snow shower, but most of this snowmaker focused on areas around Vail.
Popular Mexican restaurant chain, El Pollo Loco, announces return to Colorado
El Pollo Loco, the popular Mexican restaurant franchise that was popularized in Southern California, has recently announced the opening of its first Colorado location. The restaurant is known for its handcrafted LA-style Mexican food, fire-grilled chicken and use of fresh ingredients. "It all comes down to fresh. Fresh salsas made...
Colorado is Home to a Fascinating Seven-Story Mausoleum
Like any civilized area with a lot of history, Colorado is, out of necessity, full of cemeteries. However, one cemetery also has an enormously tall building that serves the same purpose; being the final resting place for deceased Coloradans that is truly unique. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's gigantic,...
Top wind speeds in Colorado: 105 mph clocked in Colorado Springs
High-speed winds have ripped through Colorado on Thursday and Friday, with highest speeds concentrated along the Interstate 25 corridor from New Mexico to Wyoming. According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, the highest wind speed of 105 mph was clocked at the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station in southwest Colorado Springs. The wind has made for treacherous travel conditions and could cause power outages or damage to property. Click...
Do You Know Who Stole This From Colorado’s Mesa Verde?
United States Park Rangers at Colorado's Mesa Verde National Park ask your help to track down a utility trailer and those responsible for stealing it. Have you seen this vehicle?. Stolen From Colorado's Mesa Verde National Park. Check out the video above. This footage, captured in the early morning hours...
ESPN Western Colorado
Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnwesterncolorado.com/
Comments / 0