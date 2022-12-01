A 20-year-old was charged with murder, gang assault and other crimes in the beating death of a man in Queens after a dispute, according to the district attorney's office. Michael Santander, of Corona, was arraigned Wednesday on a complaint charging him with murder in the second degree, gang assault in the first degree, assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

