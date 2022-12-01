ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Dozens of Cattle in Colorado Slaughtered by Mystery Predator That Left No Tracks

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rFFrg_0jTp4IA700
Photo by: Global_Pics

A cattle rancher in Colorado is baffled after dozens of his cattle were slaughtered in less than a month. Adding to the mystery is the fact that no one seems to know who or what is responsible for the killings. The evasive predator has reportedly left no tracks.

The string of slayings first began in October when a bystander found 18 dead cows just outside of Meeker, Colorado. After the initial examination, just five of the animals looked as though they may have been killed by wolves. “Missing tails, bite marks on the hocks and flanks and hamstrings,’ said Travis Black, the regional director for the Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

However, officials later could not locate any wolf prints or evidence of a nearby predator.

Since October, at least 40 more cows have died as authorities do everything they can to find this evil-doer. As for possible theories, Jerry Klinglesmith, the rancher who has 40 fewer cows now, has an idea.

“The most likely scenario would be the following: An apparent canine attack may have triggered the onset of a still-inconclusive cause of death,” Klinglesmith told a local outlet.

Klinglesmith has since partnered with local veterinarians, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials, and other experts to continue to investigate the cow-killing conundrum. Now, a new theory has emerged, and it has nothing to do with any type of feral predator.

Colorado officials, rancher come up with new theory surrounding odd cattle killings

According to Klinglesmith and Black, a culprit could be Black Leg, a disease prompted by the Clostridium bacteria. However, recent pathology results neither confirmed nor denied whether that was the actual cause of death.

Although the new theory is possible, Black brings up an important point. During a Nov. 17 state Wildlife Commission meeting, he said several cows showed injuries consistent with a wolf attack as some were missing tails and showed bite marks with teeth from a canine.

Although these mammals can contract a variety of illnesses, it’s unknown whether Klinglesmith’s cattle had been suffering any preexisting health issues. Black believes if dogs or wolves were attacking the cattle, it would have aggravated any medical problems in the herd.

In the days since the killings, officials have searched for the wolves with aerial flights, howling surveys, and game cameras. Unfortunately, despite their best efforts, they could not locate the wolf pack. At this time, there have been zero confirmed wolf sightings, leaving ranchers and officials wringing their hands as they look for an answer.

“We have zero evidence of wolves being in the area, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t there,” Black revealed. “Right now, we don’t have a solid answer as to what happened.”

Black said that he and his team are perplexed by the killings. “It’s frustrating, trying to figure out exactly what occurred in this incident,” Black said.

Comments / 176

Crazy Runner
3d ago

well, I have an approach to test, since we have trail cams. why not put cameras on collars around cows necks. it's worth a shot to get answers. maybe.

Reply(10)
44
Arbiter of Truth
3d ago

Well if they were killed by a predator there would be parts eaten. and starting at the animals rear end too. all im seeing is bite marks. missing tail. I'd like to see a more detailed description of the carcass examination.

Reply(13)
23
Eye in the sky ouy
3d ago

This happened back in the 70s 80s when I was there ,All blood gone and organs gone ,Not a spot of blood and no tracks in mod or tall prairie grass.

Reply(10)
21
Related
Outsider.com

Creature With ‘Bear-Like’ Claws Emerges From Mississippi River, Stuns Anglers

A mother and daughter who were out fishing came face to face with a strange creature in the water recently, and what it turned out to be may surprise you. Shala Holm and her daughter Avery were fishing from their kayak on the Mississippi River near Brainerd, Minnesota when they spotted something lurking in the water near their boat. They heard something breathing and saw a giant set of claws they described later as “bear-like.”
BRAINERD, MN
TheDailyBeast

Toddlers Left in Cold Car Overnight With Dead Adults in Front

Two toddlers were kept in the backseat of a car overnight in the cold while two dead bodies remained in the front seat, police in North Carolina said Thursday. The bodies of 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins and 28-year-old Devone Brown were discovered early Thursday morning by employees of a towing company in Rocky Mount. The two are believed to have been shot and killed inside the car right outside the business, police said. The children remained in the car for hours as the temperature dropped into the 30s, although neither were reported to have been physically injured. It hasn’t been reported what the children’s relationship to the adults is. An arrest hasn’t been made and police haven’t revealed a possible motive for the murders.Read it at WRAL
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
94.3 Lite FM

30 Women Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields

Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of Texas interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Announces Death of Her & Boyfriend Rex Linn’s Beloved Dog

Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, “CSI: Miami” star Rex Linn, are sharing heartbreaking news this weekend. The pair announced that their dog passed away. On Friday, the country music icon posted on social media to give fans the sad update. “If we’re really lucky, an Angel will place something in our laps that will affect us for a lifetime…and we got really lucky. This particular “Angel delivered” life companion, Riddler (aka Budders, Budski, Squareheaded Bastard), said goodbye to us at 11:20 AM PT on Wednesday.
INDIANA STATE
Outsider.com

Florida Teens Spark Police Investigation Filming Themselves Torturing, Killing an Alligator

Florida teens reportedly sparked an investigation after filming themselves torturing and killing a local alligator with a machete earlier this week. According to NBC News, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is now launching a criminal investigation into the alligator incident at Bonita Springs. Authorities reported that the footage showed a young boy torturing the gator with a machete. This resulted in the animal’s death.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Exhausted Black Bear Collapses Fending Off Massive Pack of Dogs

The footage of a black bear struggling to fight off a pack of dogs has been instrumental in bringing charges against two houndsmen. In 2018, two houndsmen were criminally charged after a cellphone video of their frantic chase through Utah’s La Sal mountains near Moab surfaced. The men kept the bear in a cage for two days, KSL-TV 5 reports. They then released it and let the dogs chase it once again.
UTAH STATE
iheart.com

Inspection Of Yellowstone Hot Spring Leads To Frightening Discovery

A human body part was recently spotted floating in a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park. According to KTLA, officials DNA tested the foot to uncover the identity of the individual that it formerly belonged to. The National Park Service released a statement regarding the incident that occurred in Abyss Pool.
Outsider.com

Doctors Find Horrifying 4-Foot Snake Inside Woman’s Throat: VIDEO

An incredibly disturbing video of doctors pulling out a 4-foot snake from a woman’s throat has just resurfaced, and—unsurprisingly—Twitter users are grossed out. The video shows a woman laying on the operating table, clearly incapacitated. Then, we see doctors sticking a long tube down her throat, only to pull up a snake that had been inside of her.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mountain Lion Scream Absolutely Terrifies Police Officer

Sure, we know that mountain lions can let out fierce roars. They can even channel some hardcore growls as an apex predator. But, did you know these wild animals can also let out a bone-chilling scream? Well, one officer learned this firsthand and we see his reaction to the horrifying sound in a chilling clip shared on the Outsider Twitter page.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

15-Foot-Long ‘Doomsday’ Fish Washes Up on South American Beach

Beachgoers in Chile got a shock when they found what some are calling a doomsday fish on the shore. The fifteen-foot-long silver oarfish is a sight to behold. Its long silvery body, oddly-shaped face, and bright red comb that runs from its head down its body-length dorsal fin make it frightening enough to look at. It’s one of those fish that remind you that the ocean is full of nightmare fuel. However, some folks’ fear of these fiendish-looking fish is more than skin deep.
New York Post

‘White rich boy justice’: Family rages as Florida cannibal killer Austin Harrouff may be free again

A cannibalistic double-murderer from Florida could end up walking the streets again — without ever going to trial. Former Florida State University fraternity member Austin Harrouff, 25, was deemed not guilty by reason of insanity Monday after randomly hacking John Stevens and his wife Michelle Mischon to death with a machete in 2016. Deputies said they found Harrouff kneeling over Stevens and gnawing on his face, noting that he spit out pieces of flesh before being taken into custody. After six years of delays, friends and relatives of the slain couple expected the case to go to trial Monday — but were...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

599K+
Followers
67K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy