ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Gwyneth Paltrow Stops By CT Eatery, Thanks Business For 'Most Perfect Pizza'

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QG6Wo_0jTp3ijq00

Gwyneth Paltrow showed her appreciation for a longtime Connecticut pizzeria.

The actress, who has appeared in films including "Shakespeare in Love" and "Emma," paid a visit to Sally's Apizza in New Haven.

The pizzeria, located at 237 Wooster St., shared a photo from Paltrow's visit in a Facebook post , along with a photo of a message she wrote on a pizza box thanking the staff.

"For all the amazing people @ Sally's Apizza," the note reads. "Thank you for the most perfect pizza."

Paltrow is a former Northern Westchester resident, who lived in Waccabuc.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England

CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
CANTON, MA
NBC Connecticut

Berlin Family Gets One-of-a-Kind Present During Santa's Express

Every year, Santa's Express makes its way through the Kensington section of Berlin to deliver presents and smiles to families. One family got more than they asked for this year, and a surprise of a lifetime. On Saturday, Kensington Fire Rescue was out delivering presents. While making stops to homes...
BERLIN, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Platt Tech Rollover Accident

2022-12-06@2:17pm–#Milford CT– Report of a rollover accident in front of Platt Tech at 600 Orange Avenue. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
MILFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Cheers, Toy Story star coming to CT as Scrooge in ‘A Christmas Carol’ at Sacred Heart University

Long before he was the neighborhood know-it-all on “Cheers,” before he was helping rebels escape Echo Base in “The Empire Strikes Back” and longer still before he starred as anthropomorphic piggy bank Hamm in Toy Story (and more than 20 other Pixar films), John Ratzenberger was a kid from Bridgeport working his craft on stage at Sacred Heart University.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Yale Daily News

Mediterranean fine dining restaurant opens on College Street

New York-based culinary artist Vincent Chirico opened the contemporary Mediterranean restaurant The Luke Brasserie on Nov. 17. Inspired by international flavors as well as his own Italian heritage, Chirico sought to blend traditional dishes with unique ingredients in an effort to cater to the diverse palate of the New Haven community. Coupled with the recent influx of new eateries throughout the city, those interviewed said that The Luke — located on 261 College St. — is reflective of the city’s diverse and continually evolving collection of restaurants.
NEW HAVEN, CT
nbcboston.com

Jordan's Furniture Plans to Open Eighth Store in Connecticut

Jordan’s Furniture is aiming to open its eighth store at a former Lord & Taylor location in Hartford’s western suburbs. The company said Monday it plans to open a 120,000-square-foot showroom at the Westfarms mall in Farmington, which will join another in New Haven as its second in Connecticut. It’ll also include a 5,000-square-foot entertainment component and restaurant.
FARMINGTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Why are some of the holiday lights in downtown Ridgefield red, white, and blue?

Ridgefield's Main Street is a sight to behold during the holiday season. And, when the sun sets, the trees sparkle. But not all of the lights in the downtown area are white. Ever wonder why the trees on the corner of Main and Catoonah (in front of Fairfield County Bank Insurance Services) are adorned with the colors of the American flag?
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
420K+
Followers
61K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy