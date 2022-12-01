Read full article on original website
theevreport.com
NIO Announces New Battery Upgrade Solution
NIO announced its launch of flexible battery upgrades, which allows our 70/75kWh battery to be upgraded to a 100kWh battery monthly. This further improves the “rechargeable, upgradeable and swappable” energy service system. NIO users can upgrade their batteries to a large-capacity and long-range battery pack (100kWh) annually or monthly to serve their mobility featuring different range needs.
Phoenix Hydrogen Hub LLC Project Invited into Phase II of U.S. Department of Energy $1.3 Billion Loan Application Process
PHOENIX – Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, today announced that the Department of Energy Loan Program Office (LPO) has invited its Phoenix Hydrogen Hub LLC project loan application into Part II of its application process. The project loan application was submitted on May 26, 2022, and has now progressed through the Part I review.
Hyundai Motor Company Releases N Brand Rolling Lab Development Video with Sneak Peek of IONIQ 5 N
SEOUL – Hyundai Motor Company today released a video about its high-performance N Brand and the RN22e and N Vision 74 rolling labs that are facilitating its electrified future. The video also features a glimpse of IONIQ 5 N, making its first official appearance, wrapped in a special camouflage pattern of pixels and checkered flags.
The new ID.3 debuts this spring with a sharpened exterior design
Wolfsburg – Volkswagen will be unveiling the new ID.3 to the public this coming spring. The second-generation ID.3 is set to be the latest chapter in the ID. family success story: To date, more than half a million ID. models – built on the basis of the modular electric drive matrix (MEB) – have been delivered to customers around the world. Currently, the ID.3 is produced at the Zwickau and Dresden plants in Germany. However, the production network will be expanded next year to include the main Volkswagen factory in Wolfsburg. This is in order to meet high levels of customer demand for the fully electric compact car.
