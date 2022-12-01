Three children have now died from the flu in Alabama this season, ADPH says

ALABAMA (WHNT) — A third child has died from the flu in Alabama, according to the most recent weekly influenza report published by the Alabama Department of Public Health ( ADPH ).

The total number of flu-related deaths in the state for this season is now up to 13, including 10 adults and three children.

The ADPH added that across Alabama, influenza-like illnesses are sitting at 7.49%, which is higher than the previous week. Officials say the baseline percentage for Alabama’s 2022-2023 flu season is 3.27%.

Along that baseline for outpatients, numbers for the northern and northeastern districts are currently at 6.56% and 9.87%, respectively.

In its weekly report, the ADPH explained that there are also cases of COVID-19 and Human rhinovirus/enterovirus circulating in the state, saying symptoms do mimic those of the flu.

Health experts urge everyone who is able to get a flu shot and practice good hygiene and handwashing practices.

You can view the ADPH’s full report here.

