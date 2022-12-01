Read full article on original website
A horror movie so brutal it was banned from cinemas slashes its way back into conversation
Provocative art, particularly pieces which challenge us to view horrendous acts being committed — remains one of the best ways to get your movie to stand out from the rest of the pack. However, some films cross the borders of provocative and end up getting banned from cinemas. 2012’s...
A stomach-churning psychosexual sci-fi horror conducts ungodly streaming experiments
Humans playing god and then having to live with the disastrous results has been a staple of both horror and science fiction since both genres came into existence, but Vincenzo Natali’s Splice merges them together and throws in an unsettling psychosexual element just to make things that little more difficult to stomach.
‘Exorcist’ Star Linda Blair Once Admitted She Actually Hates Horror Movies
Linda Blair recently opened up about her time working on the popular horror film The Exorcist. She is best known for her incredibly scary character, Regan MacNeil. Even though she stars in one of the scariest movies of all time, she admitted that she hates horror movies, especially the ones they create these days.
Bambi to become 'a vicious killing machine' in new horror movie Bambi: The Reckoning
Hunters, beware: There's a new Great Prince of the Forest… and he's on a murderous rampage. For the past 80 years, Bambi and his woodland pals Thumper and Flower have maintained a sweet, wholesome image thanks to the eponymous 1942 Disney film. Now, the once-adorable deer is set to show off his dark side in the upcoming horror movie Bambi: The Reckoning, EW has confirmed. The horror site Dread Central first reported the news.
Adam DiMarco Picks ‘The Most Repulsive’ Character From ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2
Albie isn't the worst character in 'The White Lotus' Season 2. Adam DiMarco knows who that title belongs to.
From 'The Lighthouse' to 'Annihilation': 10 Recent Movies Destined to Become Future Cult Classics
Nobody can predict which movies are going to be hits. While there are always factors that help a film's chances (such as being part of a pre-established franchise such as the MCU), other successes seemingly come out of nowhere, such as the recent massive financial haul for Top Gun: Maverick. Studios try their best to green-light movies they think provide the best chance of positive box office results, but sometimes it does not go to plan.
It’s best you know nothing about the new greatest movie of all time
I’m forever playing catch-up, so years ago when I walked into my first viewing of the 1975 drama Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles, all I knew was that I probably should see this movie I’d heard of. What I didn’t know was anything else. Its plot. Its significance aside from its brilliant Belgian director, Chantal Akerman. The fact that it’s 201 minutes long (yes, that’s almost three and a half hours).
Horror fans are hoping a recent recurring trend doesn’t become a full-blown subgenre
There’s a worry new trend emerging out of modern horror, something so perverted you’ll be wondering what has happened behind the scenes. We are of course talking about naked old people as villains. The trend is hard to fully understand the origin of, with it seen as early...
Tori and Lokita review – urgent, moving drama of young migrants in peril
Joely Mbundu and Pablo Schils are remarkable as two young west African migrants in Belgium, fighting for survival in the Dardenne brothers’ latest Cannes-feted release
Jordan Peele Joins Climate Change-Themed Horror Short, 'Moshari,' as EP
Jordan Peele has become a leader in the genre of psychological and science fiction horror films — and his latest project will mesh the horror genre with one of our favorite topics: climate change. Along with Riz Ahmed, Peele recently signed on to executive produce Nuhash Humayun's short film Moshari, a movie that is sure to thrill horror fans and environmentalists alike.
A mesmerizing nightmare destined for classic status shapeshifts into a streaming smash hit
Horror reigns supreme as arguably the single most consistently popular form of cinema there is, with gorehounds eager to devour as much content as possible that covers virtually every single one of the genre’s innumerable bases. And yet, You Won’t Be Alone has slipped almost completely under the radar, despite being one of the year’s best-reviewed chillers.
‘Amigo’ Review: Held Hostage at Home for the Holidays
The Unhappy Holiday Movie has become almost a genre unto itself, this year’s new additions running a now-familiar gamut from the sour seasonal rebound rom-com to wreathed-in-gore Yuletide horrors (including this weekend’s “Violent Night” and “Christmas Bloody Christmas”). No matter how dyspeptic in spirit, all tend to hang onto a certain cuteness, reassuring viewers they don’t really mean to rain on anyone’s annual good cheer. Having none of that is “Amigo,” a first directorial feature for Óscar Martin, who co-wrote the screenplay with stars Javier Botet and David Pareja, a pair of frequent comedic collaborators expertly transplanting their chemistry to macabre...
‘Willow’ Assembles a Messy Fantasy Story Starter Kit
When you’re sequelizing an almost-35-year-old movie, awkward shoehorning is going to be part of the territory. In the case of “Willow,” there’s rationalizing why some cast members have returned while others haven’t, justifying the technical leaps in the time since, and adjusting what counts as a modern spin on a time-tested genre. The new Disney+ series, kicking off with an eight-episode season that extends into early 2023, almost seems to realize that all this is a required price for its own existence. The opening episode of this TV version of “Willow” does all it can to thread the nostalgia needle, right...
The Five Stages of Faith
As he lay in his hospital bed, gasping for breath, he began contemplating his time in this world. He was now an elderly man, nearing the end of his journey. But what a journey it had been. There had been ups and downs, difficult decisions, and deep struggles with faith. As he reflected on these times, tears began flowing down his cheeks.
Stubborn, Determined, and Dying
In a 2004 essay, the late writer Hilary Mantel considered the story of Gemma Galgani, a 19th-century Italian mystic who refused food, bore wounds on her hands and feet that she claimed were stigmata—a doctor declared them to be self-inflicted with a sewing needle—and believed that enduring periods of intense physical suffering could expiate all the sins ever committed by priests. There is something unnervingly timeless, Mantel writes, about young women who “starve and purge themselves, and … pierce and slash their flesh,” even if we no longer endorse such behavior as spiritual devotion. Galgani was canonized as a saint in 1940. While venerating her, few people noticed that she was terrified of doctors, hated being examined, and wrote once of a servant who “used to take me into a closed room and undress me.” It’s easier, maybe, to believe in miracles than to reckon with the pain of a girl whom someone is quite conventionally hurting.
Mysterious and Spooky! North West Transforms Into Wednesday Addams and Dances as Jenna Ortega
In her spooky era. Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North West, transformed into Wednesday Addams and completely slayed the goth girl look. The celebrity child shared the fun getup via TikTok on Wednesday, November...
Double rainbow meaning – Life, spirituality and purpose
Originally Posted On: https://thinkstrong.uk/double-rainbow-meaning-life-spirituality-and-purpose/. What is the story behind the double rainbow meaning?. We live in a highly demanding society, and often become consumed within our own thoughts and challenges, this can often cloud our judgment and ability to gain perspective, and we tend to forget that we are part of something much bigger.
What Is the Grey Rock Method and Is It Effective?
The grey rock method is where you deliberately act unresponsive or unengaged so that an abusive person will lose interest in you. Abusive people thrive on emotions and drama. When you act indifferent and don’t show your emotions, they may lose interest and stop bothering you. This is known as “grey rocking.”
