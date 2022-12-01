Dec 5 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Canadian Western Bank, Goodfood market and Imperial Oil, on Monday. HIGHLIGHTS * Canadian Western Bank : KBW cuts to market perform from outperform * Diversified Royalty Corp : CIBC raises to outperformer from neutral * Goodfood Market Corp : RBC cuts to underperform from sector perform * Imperial Oil Ltd : JP Morgan cuts to underweight from neutral * Teck Resources Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$60 from C$56.5 Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Monday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Canadian Natural Resources Ltd : JP Morgan cuts PT to C$92 from C$96 * Canadian Western Bank : KBW cuts target price to C$29 from C$34 * Canadian Western Bank : KBW cuts to market perform from outperform * Canadian Western Bank : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$31 from C$34 * Capital Power Corp : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$50 from C$49 * Capstone Copper Corp : CIBC cuts target price to C$5.25 from C$5.50 * Centerra Gold Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$7.75 from C$8.25 * Copper Mountain Mining Corp : CIBC cuts target price to C$1.9 from C$2 * Diversified Royalty Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$3.5 from C$3.25 * Diversified Royalty Corp : CIBC raises to outperformer from neutral * Ero Copper Corp : CIBC cuts target price to C$17 from C$18 * Finning International Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises PT to C$43 from C$42 * First Quantum Minerals Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$28 from C$26 * Frontier Lithium Inc : RBC initiates coverage with outperform rating; PT C$3.25 * Goodfood market Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts PT to C$0.5 from C$0.6 * Goodfood market Corp : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$0.5 from C$0.75 * Goodfood market Corp : RBC cuts to underperform from sector perform * Imperial Oil Ltd : JP Morgan cuts to underweight from neutral * Imperial Oil Ltd : JP Morgan raises target price to C$76 from C$70 * MEG Energy Corp : JP Morgan cuts target price to C$23 from C$24 * MEG Energy Corp : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral * Sigma Lithium Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$65 from C$45 * Suncor Energy Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to C$51 from C$50 * Teck Resources Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$60 from C$56.5 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

18 HOURS AGO