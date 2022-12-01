Read full article on original website
Oil prices fall after data raises U.S. Fed interest rate worries
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices pared gains on Monday, following U.S. stock markets lower, after U.S. service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path. Brent crude futures were down 56 cents at $85.01 a barrel by 11:23 a.m. EST (1623 GMT)....
LIVE MARKETS-STOXX dips, China boost for miners
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. STOXX DIPS, CHINA BOOST FOR MINERS (0934 GMT) European equity markets got off to a muted start on Monday with the STOXX 600 easing just slightly in...
Gold pulls back as dollar rebounds on U.S. strong data
(Reuters) - Gold prices beat a sharp retreat on Monday as the dollar shot back up on bets that strong U.S. economic readings may give the Federal Reserve fodder to accelerate rate hikes. Spot gold dipped 1.2% to $1,775.68 per ounce by 10:36 a.m. ET (1536 GMT) after touching its...
US stocks slip as investors weigh economic data, Fed policy
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in midday trading on Wall Street Monday and bond yields rose as investors face a mostly quiet week that will be capped by a closely watched update on inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% as of 11:36 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
Mercedes to double electric motor output at Untertuerkheim - WiWo
BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) is to double production capacity for electric motors to 1 million units at its Untertuerkheim plant, which has traditionally focused on combustion engines, WirtschaftsWoche magazine reported on Tuesday.
World Cup boosts drinks sales at pub chain Marston’s; grocery inflation dips – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news
UK risks sleepwalking into food supply crisis, says farmers’ union
NFU warns farmers are struggling with soaring cost of fuel, fertiliser and feed
No safe haven? The Bahraini dissident still menaced after gaining UK asylum
Yusuf al-Jamri had every reason to believe he was safe when he arrived in Britain in October 2017 and applied for asylum protection. The 41-year-old Bahraini activist had experienced sporadic periods of detention and torture beginning at the age of 16, when he was first held for five months without charge. In 2011, during the Arab spring, al-Jamri faced regular questioning and harassment by authorities because of his work as a protest organiser. But it wasn’t until 2017 – after multiple episodes of detention; alleged torture by Bahrain’s notorious intelligence agency, the National Security Apparatus; sexual assault; interrogations; and threats of rape – that he decided to flee Bahrain with his family.
Apple Reportedly Mulls Making iPads In India As China Protests Spark Production Concerns
Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly planning to shift some of its iPad production from China to India after massive protests at its iPhone-making plant sparked production concerns. What Happened: The Cupertino-based tech giant is said to be holding talks with Indian government officials to shift its production base; however, no concrete decision has been made yet, according to CNBC.
Which FTSE stocks have provided the highest dividend?
During economic headwinds, investors look for ways to keep their investments safe. Investors usually prefer dividend stocks as they tend to provide a stable source of income from investments. Inflation levels in the UK have already breached the 11% mark, and if the projections are to be believed, it will...
CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Canadian Western Bank, Goodfood Market, Imperial Oil
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Canadian Western Bank, Goodfood market and Imperial Oil, on Monday. HIGHLIGHTS * Canadian Western Bank : KBW cuts to market perform from outperform * Diversified Royalty Corp : CIBC raises to outperformer from neutral * Goodfood Market Corp : RBC cuts to underperform from sector perform * Imperial Oil Ltd : JP Morgan cuts to underweight from neutral * Teck Resources Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$60 from C$56.5 Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Monday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Canadian Natural Resources Ltd : JP Morgan cuts PT to C$92 from C$96 * Canadian Western Bank : KBW cuts target price to C$29 from C$34 * Canadian Western Bank : KBW cuts to market perform from outperform * Canadian Western Bank : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$31 from C$34 * Capital Power Corp : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$50 from C$49 * Capstone Copper Corp : CIBC cuts target price to C$5.25 from C$5.50 * Centerra Gold Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$7.75 from C$8.25 * Copper Mountain Mining Corp : CIBC cuts target price to C$1.9 from C$2 * Diversified Royalty Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$3.5 from C$3.25 * Diversified Royalty Corp : CIBC raises to outperformer from neutral * Ero Copper Corp : CIBC cuts target price to C$17 from C$18 * Finning International Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises PT to C$43 from C$42 * First Quantum Minerals Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$28 from C$26 * Frontier Lithium Inc : RBC initiates coverage with outperform rating; PT C$3.25 * Goodfood market Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts PT to C$0.5 from C$0.6 * Goodfood market Corp : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$0.5 from C$0.75 * Goodfood market Corp : RBC cuts to underperform from sector perform * Imperial Oil Ltd : JP Morgan cuts to underweight from neutral * Imperial Oil Ltd : JP Morgan raises target price to C$76 from C$70 * MEG Energy Corp : JP Morgan cuts target price to C$23 from C$24 * MEG Energy Corp : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral * Sigma Lithium Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$65 from C$45 * Suncor Energy Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to C$51 from C$50 * Teck Resources Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$60 from C$56.5 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
TD vs RY: Which stock to watch in December?
In Q4 2022, Toronto-Dominion’s total revenue was at C$ 15,563 million. Royal Bank’s net income in Q3 2022 was noted at C$ 3,882 million. On August 2, 2022, Toronto-Dominion Bank acquired Cowen Inc. Through its numerous operations, the banking sector plays a crucial role in the Canadian economy....
Explainer-What's on the agenda at the U.N.'s COP15 nature summit?
MONTREAL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A key United Nations summit to halt nature loss begins this week in Montreal, Canada. Delegates from nearly 200 countries will spend two weeks hashing out a new global deal to protect the world's struggling species and fast-vanishing wild places.
BRIEF-Advantage Announces Exemptive Relief In Substantial Issuer Bid
* ADVANTAGE ANNOUNCES EXEMPTIVE RELIEF IN SUBSTANTIAL ISSUER BID Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis Repurchases sround $103 Million Principal Amount Of Convertible Notes
* AURORA CANNABIS REPURCHASES ~$103 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES; BALANCE SHEET AMONG STRONGEST IN INDUSTRY. * AURORA CANNABIS INC - ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS REPURCHASED AN AGGREGATE OF APPROXIMATELY US$76.1 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES. * AURORA CANNABIS INC - REITERATES ITS EXPECTATION OF ACHIEVING...
EU, Western Balkans to boost partnership amid Ukraine war
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — EU leaders and their Western Balkan counterparts gathered Tuesday for talks aimed at boosting their partnership as Russia’s war in Ukraine threatens to reshape the geopolitical balance in the region. The EU wants to use the one-day summit in Albania’s capital to tell leaders...
Kalkine | How many people in Australia smoke cigarettes?
Young people were less likely to be current daily smokers than in 2011-12. Figures from a new survey show the facts behind smoking in Australia.
