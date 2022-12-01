Read full article on original website
torquenews.com
Tesla Shares Surge 8% Following Reports Elon Musk Is Eying South Korea For Tesla’s Next Gigafactory
Citing a conversation that Elon Musk had with the South Korean president, today Reuters came out with a report claiming that Tesla has picked the east Asian country as one of its top candidates for the EV maker's next gigafactory. This new sent Tesla share surging rising by 8% in a single trading day.
Tesla stock slides on reports that the electric-vehicle maker's Shanghai factory may cut back production
Tesla could trim production by 20% for its Shanghai factory, Bloomberg reported on Monday. Shares for the electric vehicle-maker slipped as much as 6% intraday. Tesla China told Reuters that media reports on Shanghai production cuts were "untrue." Tesla stock fell as much as 6% on Monday as investors assessed...
kalkinemedia.com
LIVE MARKETS-STOXX dips, China boost for miners
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. STOXX DIPS, CHINA BOOST FOR MINERS (0934 GMT) European equity markets got off to a muted start on Monday with the STOXX 600 easing just slightly in...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX gold stocks with good annual returns in past 12 months
Superior Resources discovered Queensland’s new future metals provinces recently. Santana Minerals has revealed the assay results of the New Rise and Shine site eclipse with earlier average grades of Mineral Resource Estimate. Askari Metals intersected a zone of average gold mineralisation of 17.41 g/tonne at the Easter Gift site...
kalkinemedia.com
Oil prices rise after price cap on Russian crude, OPEC+ meeting
(Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, after a G7 price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday on top of a European Union embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea. Brent crude futures had risen 66 cents to $83.34 a barrel by 0108 GMT....
americanmilitarynews.com
China may get top ownership of US lithium mine
A Canadian company is hoping to get approval and federal funding for a new lithium mine in northern Nevada, but former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Republican lawmakers are raising concerns about the mining company’s largest shareholder, a Chinese firm. The mining company is going through with an effort to dilute this Chinese ownership, but concerns remain about China’s potential influence over the critical mineral mine at a time when China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as a dominant global power.
Volkswagen CEO says building EV batteries in Europe 'practically unviable' due to soaring energy costs
Volkswagen’s CEO warned Germany and the EU must reduce energy prices or investments in new battery cell factories will be "practically unviable."
US News and World Report
BP Doubles Down on Hydrogen as Fuel of the Future
LONDON (Reuters) - BP chief executive Bernard Looney is betting on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses as the governments of major economies stump up cash to develop the fuel to decarbonise. Low-carbon hydrogen already has a big fan-base and is forecast to play a major role in reducing greenhouse...
The Salton Sea is on track to become ‘Lithium Valley’
California moved one step closer to becoming a global supplier of lithium after a state commission voted to approve recommendations that would aid in accelerating lithium mining on the Salton Sea. The recommendations, released in a report Thursday, marked a milestone in the state’s efforts to tap the mineral- rich brines of the landlocked Southern California lake, which is believed to have the highest concentration of lithium in the world....
IEA: Renewables to quickly overtake coal
The International Energy Agency sees fossil fuels fading from the electricity landscape over the next few years.
Sorry hydrogen, electric cars have already won — here's why
Hydrogen fuel cell cars emerged as an alternative to both the electric and combustion engine vehicle in the early 2000s. They were widely considered an avenue towards universal green motoring. Powered through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, the only tailpipe emission they produce is water. The technology also...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media explores 5 TSX healthcare stocks to watch in Q4
Neighbourly Pharmacy’s revenue in Q3 FY 2023 was at C$ 178.87 million. In Q3 2022, dentalcorp Holdings’ revenue was noted at C$ 61.9 million. Avricore Health’s gross profit was at C$ 215,961 in Q3 2022. With COVID-19 easing away, there are gradual changes experienced by the healthcare...
Lumber falls to its lowest level since 2020 as US housing market activity continues to slow
The average 30-year mortgage rate currently sits at 6.5% according to data from Freddie Mac, which is off the recent high of 7.03%.
kalkinemedia.com
CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Canadian Western Bank, Goodfood Market, Imperial Oil
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Canadian Western Bank, Goodfood market and Imperial Oil, on Monday. HIGHLIGHTS * Canadian Western Bank : KBW cuts to market perform from outperform * Diversified Royalty Corp : CIBC raises to outperformer from neutral * Goodfood Market Corp : RBC cuts to underperform from sector perform * Imperial Oil Ltd : JP Morgan cuts to underweight from neutral * Teck Resources Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$60 from C$56.5 Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Monday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Canadian Natural Resources Ltd : JP Morgan cuts PT to C$92 from C$96 * Canadian Western Bank : KBW cuts target price to C$29 from C$34 * Canadian Western Bank : KBW cuts to market perform from outperform * Canadian Western Bank : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$31 from C$34 * Capital Power Corp : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$50 from C$49 * Capstone Copper Corp : CIBC cuts target price to C$5.25 from C$5.50 * Centerra Gold Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$7.75 from C$8.25 * Copper Mountain Mining Corp : CIBC cuts target price to C$1.9 from C$2 * Diversified Royalty Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$3.5 from C$3.25 * Diversified Royalty Corp : CIBC raises to outperformer from neutral * Ero Copper Corp : CIBC cuts target price to C$17 from C$18 * Finning International Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises PT to C$43 from C$42 * First Quantum Minerals Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$28 from C$26 * Frontier Lithium Inc : RBC initiates coverage with outperform rating; PT C$3.25 * Goodfood market Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts PT to C$0.5 from C$0.6 * Goodfood market Corp : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$0.5 from C$0.75 * Goodfood market Corp : RBC cuts to underperform from sector perform * Imperial Oil Ltd : JP Morgan cuts to underweight from neutral * Imperial Oil Ltd : JP Morgan raises target price to C$76 from C$70 * MEG Energy Corp : JP Morgan cuts target price to C$23 from C$24 * MEG Energy Corp : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral * Sigma Lithium Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$65 from C$45 * Suncor Energy Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to C$51 from C$50 * Teck Resources Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$60 from C$56.5 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
kalkinemedia.com
Oil prices fall after data raises U.S. Fed interest rate worries
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices pared gains on Monday, following U.S. stock markets lower, after U.S. service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path. Brent crude futures were down 56 cents at $85.01 a barrel by 11:23 a.m. EST (1623 GMT)....
kalkinemedia.com
IGO (ASX:IGO) shares on investors’ radar; here’s why
A fire incident occurred at the Nova operations of IGO on 3 December 2022. The diesel engine room got damaged, rest of the infrastructure was safe, IGO said. The commercial production was declared at the Kwinana Lithium Hydroxide Refinery. ASX listed materials company IGO Limited (ASX:IGO) on Monday (5 December...
Polish regulator sets 2023 dividend policy for banks
WARSAW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Poland's financial regulator KNF has adopted a new dividend policy for banks for 2023, allowing them to pay out a percentage of their net profit to shareholders depending on meeting specific criteria, it said on Tuesday.
kalkinemedia.com
Which FTSE stocks have provided the highest dividend?
During economic headwinds, investors look for ways to keep their investments safe. Investors usually prefer dividend stocks as they tend to provide a stable source of income from investments. Inflation levels in the UK have already breached the 11% mark, and if the projections are to be believed, it will...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold steadies as markets hunt for clear policy signals
(Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Tuesday after shedding more than 1% in the last session as the dollar paused its rally, but stuck to a relatively tight range as traders held off for more policy signals from the Federal Reserve. Spot gold ticked 0.2% higher to $1,771.85 per ounce...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine | Which 3 ASX-listed gold miners made notable announcements today?
GBM Resources (ASX: GBZ) announced a new Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for Twin Hills Gold Project (Twin Hills) with a measured, indicated, and inferred (M+I+I) resource of 999,200 oz Au and 4,824,600 oz Ag. Sierra Nevada Gold (ASX: SNX) is pleased to announce it has successfully completed the first six holes (1353m) of the planned Phase 1, 3600m reverse circulation (RC) drill program at its New Pass gold project in Nevada, USA. Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX: LEX) (“Lefroy” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on the third batch of gold assay results for the Burns Resource drill-out program, currently underway at the Burns Copper (Cu)/Gold (Au) Project, which is within the Company’s wholly-owned Eastern Lefroy Gold Project located 70km southeast of Kalgoorlie.
