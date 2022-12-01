Read full article on original website
Related
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County High School Sports Recaps (December 3rd & 4th)
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. Here are some local high school varsity sports recaps from this past weekend’s events:. Varsity Wrestling: Homer vs. Multiple Teams (2022-23 Bill Andersen Memorial...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland Lady Tigers win the Charlie Sibley Memorial Basketball Tournament
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. The Cortland Lady Tigers won the 2022 Charlie Sibley Memorial Basketball Tournament this past weekend after defeating Susquehanna Valley on Saturday (December 3rd) and Marcellus on Sunday (December 4th).
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland Common Council Agenda: December 6th, 2022
Here is the agenda for Tuesday’s (December 6th, 2022) Cortland Common Council meeting. The meeting will take place at City Hall (25 Cortland Street, Cortland NY 13045) at 6pm. According to the City of Cortland website, the meeting will also be live streamed Via Zoom video. Here is the...
cortlandvoice.com
Time change for Santa’s ride through Homer
The start time for Santa’s ride through Homer has been changed. The event, which is slated for Dec. 18, is slated to begin at 11 a.m. instead of 10 a.m. A list of Santa’s stops during the event can be seen here.
cortlandvoice.com
Homer native at the helm of the Trojans’ varsity girls basketball team
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. Bradley Sovocool was a prominent student-athlete for Homer’s varsity programs. Now, the Homer High School Class of 2015 graduate is taking his passion for...
Comments / 0