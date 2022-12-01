Read full article on original website
Another game, another nail-biter for the Jackson County Central boys’ basketball team. This time, the Huskies ended with a win. After losing its season opener against Blue Earth Area by two points this past Friday, the Huskies topped Class A ninth-ranked Martin County West 66-59 Monday to improve to 1-1 on the season.
Aaron Skare, Age 83, of Jackson, MN passed away peacefully on December 1st, 2022, while under Moments Hospice care at Cottagewood Senior Housing in Rochester, MN. Aaron was born on January 21st, 1939, in Gary, MN, and Graduated from Gary High School in 1957. Following high school, Aaron served in the United States Air Force.
