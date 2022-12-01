ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

fb101.com

BrewDog Las Vegas Celebrates Grand Opening Weekend with $1 Million Dollar Bar Tab, Performance from We Are Scientists and More

Renowned international brewery BrewDog celebrated its Las Vegas grand opening over the weekend with its biggest giveaway to date. On Friday morning, BrewDog celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting with Clark County Commission Chair Jim Gibson, who presented a proclamation to the team. On Friday evening, BrewDog opened to the public, awarding one lucky guest a $1 million dollar bar tab. On Saturday evening, BrewDog hosted a free rooftop performance from rock band, We Are Scientists.
LAS VEGAS, NV
momeefriendsli.com

What Fun Things Can You Do If You’re Staying In Vegas?

If you’re looking for things to do in Las Vegas, you’ve come to the right place! This city is packed full of excitement and entertainment, and there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re into gambling, shopping, dining, or nightlife, Las Vegas has it all. And if you’re looking for some fun activities to keep you busy during your stay, we’ve got you covered! In this blog post, we will discuss some of the best things to do in Las Vegas when you’re not hitting the casinos!
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Adds a Unique Tesla Experience

Las Vegas lets you live out nearly any (legal) fantasy. You can see pretty much any type of performance, eat anything from junk food to gourmet options from the world's most famous chefs, and gamble in any way imaginable. The Las Vegas Strip offers every possible way to indulge from any type of bar imaginable to legal marijuana possession (although smoking isn't exactly allowed) and of course all sorts of gambling.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Construction underway on new Las Vegas Farm Basket location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Construction is underway on the expansion of beloved Las Vegas eatery Farm Basket. In a Facebook post, Dapper Companies said the new location will “be opening soon” at Winterwood Pavilion, located near Sahara and Nellis in the east valley. Although they do not...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas restaurant gaining attention for hand-pulled noodles, techniques from China

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With every stretch, pull, and twist, artisans at Shang Artisan Noodle in Las Vegas are getting the perfect balance. “It’s an art after I saw it back in China and noodles now a days have become so popular and still not a lot of people are familiar with handmade noodles Chinese dishes, so I decided to bring it over to the Las Vegas market,” said Sam Huang, owner of Shang Artisan Noodle.
LAS VEGAS, NV
splashmags.com

Mondays Dark Announces Ninth Anniversary Event December 12 at the Pearl in Palms Casino Resort

Las Vegas Strip performers are ready to celebrate nine amazing years of Mondays Dark. Joining host and creator of Mondays Dark, Mark Shunock, are more than a dozen of Vegas’ brightest stars. The popular grassroots charitable movement raising much needed funding for Las Vegas’ local nonprofit organizations, celebrates its ninth anniversary with a year-end, anniversary spectacular on Monday, December. 12 at 8 p.m. at The Pearl at the newly-reopened Palms Casino Resort. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are currently on Mondays Dark tickets sale now at Mondays Dark Tickets.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Students with learning disabilities rock out at Las Vegas private school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– At New Horizons Center for Learning, students are rocking out to the beat of their own drum. It’s the only private school in the valley catering to students with learning disabilities through art, life skills, and foreign culture, and in Mr. John York’s music class, music is their universal language and it’s not just about the music.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Snow Carnival Holiday Forest Now Open! The indoor holiday attraction celebrates a successful opening week inside the M Pavilion at M Resort Spa Casino

The indoor holiday attraction celebrates a successful opening week. In celebration of the holiday season, Snow Carnival opened as the newest holiday attraction in the Las Vegas Valley and sold out much of its opening weekend. Snow Carnival began welcoming guests of all ages on November 23 and will be open daily through January 8, 2023. Tickets are still available for select dates and time slots at snowcarnival.com and include unlimited rides for the one-of-a-kind winter-themed attraction, produced by International Special Attractions, Ltd. (ISA) in partnership with M Resort Spa Casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Faces Big Problems

Nothing in Las Vegas actually exists until the doors open. That's a lesson learned over time as countless projects have hit snags that force construction delays and even cause ownership changes. The Fontainebleau Las Vegas project may be the most famous example of this as it has gone through numerous...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas shelter hosting free pet vaccine, microchip event

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas animal shelter will host a free pet vaccine and microchip event next week. According to a news release, the Animal Foundation has partnered with nonprofit Petco Love to host a free vaccine walk-in clinic on Monday, Dec. 12. The group says the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
kalkinemedia.com

Great Santa Run Las Vegas

Apangchan, foreground right, and other runners dressed as Santa Claus, dance in the Fremont Street Experience before the annual Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

THINIGS TO DO: Christmas dinner specials across Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Spend the Christmas season with holiday feasts all across the valley. Check out the list below to grab a bite from holiday dinner specials throughout Las Vegas. Aquarius Casino Resort. Café Aquarius. Café Aquarius is offering a 6-day holiday feast to kick off the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Cuisine Noir Magazine

From Law to Desserts, Lin Jerome Co-Creates a Food and Beverage Empire in Las Vegas

It’s hard not to be influenced by all of the lights and action while growing in up Las Vegas, Nevada, even if it is a little. Known for amazing food and entertainment and unbeatable hospitality, “Sin City” is also home to a group of food and beverage concepts that singer turned lawyer and later entrepreneur Lin Jerome started with her business partner Alexandra Lourdes.
LAS VEGAS, NV

