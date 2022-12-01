Read full article on original website
The wealthiest person in Las Vegas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergLas Vegas, NV
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Famed Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Opinion: UNLV firing coach Arroyo doesn't make any sense right nowEugene AdamsParadise, NV
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high noteEugene AdamsParadise, NV
fb101.com
BrewDog Las Vegas Celebrates Grand Opening Weekend with $1 Million Dollar Bar Tab, Performance from We Are Scientists and More
Renowned international brewery BrewDog celebrated its Las Vegas grand opening over the weekend with its biggest giveaway to date. On Friday morning, BrewDog celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting with Clark County Commission Chair Jim Gibson, who presented a proclamation to the team. On Friday evening, BrewDog opened to the public, awarding one lucky guest a $1 million dollar bar tab. On Saturday evening, BrewDog hosted a free rooftop performance from rock band, We Are Scientists.
Allegiant Stadium tops international venues grossing over $182 million
As an eventful year comes to an end, Billboard's 2022 end-of-the-year Boxscore charts have been released, naming Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium as the No.1 international stadium.
Lipstick safety device developed by Las Vegas company now available for preorder
has created a lipstick that can hold two tests that can be used to detect drugs if you suspect someone may have tampered with your drink.
momeefriendsli.com
What Fun Things Can You Do If You’re Staying In Vegas?
If you’re looking for things to do in Las Vegas, you’ve come to the right place! This city is packed full of excitement and entertainment, and there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re into gambling, shopping, dining, or nightlife, Las Vegas has it all. And if you’re looking for some fun activities to keep you busy during your stay, we’ve got you covered! In this blog post, we will discuss some of the best things to do in Las Vegas when you’re not hitting the casinos!
Las Vegas Strip Adds a Unique Tesla Experience
Las Vegas lets you live out nearly any (legal) fantasy. You can see pretty much any type of performance, eat anything from junk food to gourmet options from the world's most famous chefs, and gamble in any way imaginable. The Las Vegas Strip offers every possible way to indulge from any type of bar imaginable to legal marijuana possession (although smoking isn't exactly allowed) and of course all sorts of gambling.
Fox5 KVVU
Construction underway on new Las Vegas Farm Basket location
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Construction is underway on the expansion of beloved Las Vegas eatery Farm Basket. In a Facebook post, Dapper Companies said the new location will “be opening soon” at Winterwood Pavilion, located near Sahara and Nellis in the east valley. Although they do not...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas restaurant gaining attention for hand-pulled noodles, techniques from China
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With every stretch, pull, and twist, artisans at Shang Artisan Noodle in Las Vegas are getting the perfect balance. “It’s an art after I saw it back in China and noodles now a days have become so popular and still not a lot of people are familiar with handmade noodles Chinese dishes, so I decided to bring it over to the Las Vegas market,” said Sam Huang, owner of Shang Artisan Noodle.
The wealthiest person in Las Vegas continues to give away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers.
Thousands of Southern Californians are flocking to Las Vegas
A record number of Southern Californians are now calling Las Vegas home. The median cost of home is roughly $950,000 in LA, compared to $440,000 in Las Vegas.
splashmags.com
Mondays Dark Announces Ninth Anniversary Event December 12 at the Pearl in Palms Casino Resort
Las Vegas Strip performers are ready to celebrate nine amazing years of Mondays Dark. Joining host and creator of Mondays Dark, Mark Shunock, are more than a dozen of Vegas’ brightest stars. The popular grassroots charitable movement raising much needed funding for Las Vegas’ local nonprofit organizations, celebrates its ninth anniversary with a year-end, anniversary spectacular on Monday, December. 12 at 8 p.m. at The Pearl at the newly-reopened Palms Casino Resort. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are currently on Mondays Dark tickets sale now at Mondays Dark Tickets.
8newsnow.com
Students with learning disabilities rock out at Las Vegas private school
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– At New Horizons Center for Learning, students are rocking out to the beat of their own drum. It’s the only private school in the valley catering to students with learning disabilities through art, life skills, and foreign culture, and in Mr. John York’s music class, music is their universal language and it’s not just about the music.
vegas24seven.com
Snow Carnival Holiday Forest Now Open! The indoor holiday attraction celebrates a successful opening week inside the M Pavilion at M Resort Spa Casino
The indoor holiday attraction celebrates a successful opening week. In celebration of the holiday season, Snow Carnival opened as the newest holiday attraction in the Las Vegas Valley and sold out much of its opening weekend. Snow Carnival began welcoming guests of all ages on November 23 and will be open daily through January 8, 2023. Tickets are still available for select dates and time slots at snowcarnival.com and include unlimited rides for the one-of-a-kind winter-themed attraction, produced by International Special Attractions, Ltd. (ISA) in partnership with M Resort Spa Casino.
Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Faces Big Problems
Nothing in Las Vegas actually exists until the doors open. That's a lesson learned over time as countless projects have hit snags that force construction delays and even cause ownership changes. The Fontainebleau Las Vegas project may be the most famous example of this as it has gone through numerous...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas shelter hosting free pet vaccine, microchip event
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas animal shelter will host a free pet vaccine and microchip event next week. According to a news release, the Animal Foundation has partnered with nonprofit Petco Love to host a free vaccine walk-in clinic on Monday, Dec. 12. The group says the...
kalkinemedia.com
Great Santa Run Las Vegas
Apangchan, foreground right, and other runners dressed as Santa Claus, dance in the Fremont Street Experience before the annual Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
news3lv.com
New taproom opening on Las Vegas Strip with $1 million bar tab up for grabs
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A massive new taproom is opening on the Las Vegas Strip and one lucky guest will win a $1 million bar tab. All you must do is show up when doors open at 6 p.m. tonight, December 2, at BrewDog Las Vegas, and you will be entered into the raffle.
Event-filled weekend in Las Vegas with Pac-12, NFR
Several major events are taking place in Las Vegas throughout the weekend, from NFR and Pac-12 to First Friday, Raiders Game Day, and more.
news3lv.com
THINIGS TO DO: Christmas dinner specials across Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Spend the Christmas season with holiday feasts all across the valley. Check out the list below to grab a bite from holiday dinner specials throughout Las Vegas. Aquarius Casino Resort. Café Aquarius. Café Aquarius is offering a 6-day holiday feast to kick off the...
Tony Hsieh estate to sell some downtown Las Vegas real estate holdings
Tony Hsieh invested more than $350 million in revitalizing downtown Las Vegas before his unexpected death. Now, his estate will sell some of those holdings, DTP Companies announced Friday.
From Law to Desserts, Lin Jerome Co-Creates a Food and Beverage Empire in Las Vegas
It’s hard not to be influenced by all of the lights and action while growing in up Las Vegas, Nevada, even if it is a little. Known for amazing food and entertainment and unbeatable hospitality, “Sin City” is also home to a group of food and beverage concepts that singer turned lawyer and later entrepreneur Lin Jerome started with her business partner Alexandra Lourdes.
