Woman killed in car crash on North Wood Road
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman died in the hospital after she crashed into a tree on North Wood Road in Spokane. Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash off North Wood Road near Coulee Creek. Someone called saying the car crashed into a tree with airbags deployed and a woman trapped inside the car. When deputies...
Man arrested for DUI after crashing into plow truck
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Transportation says a driver crashed into a plow truck at SR 904 near Four Lakes at around 1:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. They say that the driver only had minor injuries, but they have been arrested for driving under the influence. The crash partially blocked both lanes of traffic. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Off-Duty Whitman County Deputy Seriously Injured
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in US-395 crash, roadway blocked in both directions
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in US-395 crash, roadway now back open
Post Falls neighbors hear loud boom, no explosions in nearby area
Whitman County Deputy injured while helping a driver
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. – Off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy Cory Alcantar was injured while helping a driver who was stuck due to poor road conditions on Nov. 30. While Deputy Alcantar was assisting, another driver also lost control of their car, slid backward and pinned him in between the two cars. In a Facebook post, the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office said although...
Loud boom shakes Post Falls area, cause under investigation
Spokane firefighters put out greenhouse fire at Sweet Mercy Farms
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews with the Spokane Fire Department made quick work of a greenhouse fire at Sweet Mercy Farms Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to the fire shortly before 1 p.m. and had it under control in less than 30 minutes. According to SFD, there were no injuries in the...
Freezing Fog Makes for Slick Streets on Tuesday, More Snow Thursday
Fog and freezing fog will greet you Tuesday morning, with cloudy, cold and quiet conditions expected through the remainder of the day and highs again reaching just into the mid to upper 20’s. Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts...
Browne’s Addition neighbors asking for earlier notice on street snow plowing
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you live in Browne’s Addition, you’ve probably noticed snow plows out clearing the roads. Some people there say they would have liked more of a notice that the City’s plows would be out this weekend. People living in Browne’s Addition will need to get creative about parking their cars in the area this weekend. “That’s the...
Witness says man dead on US-2 in Airway Heights had pulse
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – On Friday night. US-2 was closed for around three hours due to police activity after a body was reported in the road. Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) stated they received a call around 4:45 p.m. from someone who saw a man get out of his car on the highway and collapse. Arriving officers found the man unresponsive on the road and cordoned off the scene until paramedics arrived, who pronounced the man dead.
Right lane near the I-90/US 2 interchange in Spokane reopened following crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers are having a tough time with their commute on this snowy Wednesday. Eastbound I-90 was closed because a semi-truck turned over and another vehicle was stuck near the I-90/US 2 interchange in Spokane. WSDOT says crews were able to push the semi-truck into the left lane to get traffic moving again. WSDOT says to avoid the...
Overnight snow will lead to a slippery Monday morning – Matt
Areas of moderate snowfall will move over the I-90 corridor, Palouse and as far north as Newport and Sandpoint overnight. Accumulations are expected to be light, with 1 to 2 inches at the most with a few spots like St. Maries having an outside shot at 3 inches. The snow...
Man dies on SR 2 in Airway Heights, police investigating
Loud boom shakes Post Falls area residents, cause unknown
POST FALLS, Idaho – Residents of the Post Falls area are reporting a massive boom that shook floors and rattled windows around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) reports they’ve received a massive wave of calls and are investigating the area, but nothing has been found as the source at this time.
Body found near US 2 in Airway Heights, police responding
Spokane police searching for suspect following shootout in Logan neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. – A suspect fled following a shootout with Spokane police Sunday afternoon in the Logan neighborhood. Nearby residents have been asked to shelter in place. According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), the scene remains active as police search for the suspect and a firearm. SPD stressed the information is preliminary.
Baby it’s cold and icy outside!
Light snow tapers off by mid-morning, but with daytime highs only reaching into the mid 20’s roads, sidewalks and parking lots will remain icy throughout the day. Please be careful!. Fog and freezing fog will greet you Tuesday morning, with cloudy, cold and quiet conditions expected through the remainder...
Mother remains adamant that Stevens Pass is to blame for teen son's death in resort's parking lot in 2018
A Spokane woman who's son died in Stevens Pass Ski & Board Resorts parking lot in 2018 remains unwavering in her pursuit to prevent the same thing from happening to other unsuspecting ski hill workers across Washington. Tracy McKibben and her 19-year-old son Romualdo Trejo lived in Everett at the...
