Minneapolis, MN

97.3 ESPN

Phillies Claim Outfielder Jake Cave

The Phillies offseason ended as late as possible in the 2022 calendar year. But the 2023 Offseason is under way. The Phillies, knowing they have holes in the infield, starting rotation, and also likely the bullpen, should be pretty busy heading to the Winter Meetings this week in San Diego. Ahead of the trip, the Phillies picked up an outfielder for some depth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Texas Rangers sign ace Jacob deGrom to $185M, 5-year deal

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Free-agent ace Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers agreed to a $185 million, five-year contract Friday. The two-time Cy Young Award winner leaves the New York Mets after nine seasons — the past two shortened substantially by injuries. After making his first start in...
WASHINGTON STATE

