The Phillies offseason ended as late as possible in the 2022 calendar year. But the 2023 Offseason is under way. The Phillies, knowing they have holes in the infield, starting rotation, and also likely the bullpen, should be pretty busy heading to the Winter Meetings this week in San Diego. Ahead of the trip, the Phillies picked up an outfielder for some depth.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO