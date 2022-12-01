ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 40+ best Cyber Monday deals you can still get under $100—Amazon, Solo Stove and Nike

By Janelle Randazza, Anthony Palliparambil, Jr., Sarah Kovac and Samantha Mangino, Reviewed
 3 days ago
Shop the best Cyber Week deals under $100. Reviewed / GAP / Eufy / Allbirds

There is an abundance of Cyber Monday deals still on sale. There's still time to splurge on yourself or get going on holiday shopping. These deals are under $100, so they won't break the bank. Shop these affordable Cyber Week sales now.

Featured Cyber Monday deal under $100

Solo Stove Mesa deal

Grab a Solo Stove Mesa at a great price during the Cyber Week sales. Reviewed / Solo Stove

We love Solo Stove's fire pits for gathering around with friends, but we know not everyone has the space for one. That's where the Solo Stove Mesa tabletop fire pit comes in. We tested the Mesa at Reviewed and love its portability and the flair it brings to outdoor set-ups. During Cyber Week sales, you can score this tabletop firepit for $50 off – don't miss this discount.

Solo Stove Mesa for $69.99 (Save $50)

Top 10 Cyber Monday deals under $100

  1. Gap Baby Waffle Two-Piece Outfit Set from $13.30 with code YOURS (Save from $18.25 to $26.65)
  2. Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Philips Hue White Smart Bulb bundle for $17.98 (Save $38)
  3. Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap at Amazon from $30.08 (Save $13.14 to $14.87)
  4. Kate Spade Schuyler Small Dome Crossbody for $49 (Save $200)
  5. AncestryDNA for $59 (Save $40)
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch5 from $64.99 with eligible trade-in at Samsung (Save $50 to $215)
  7. Solo Stove Mesa for $69.99 at Solo Stove (Save $50)
  8. Allbirds Women’s Tree Runners at Allbirds from $84 (Save $11 to $21)
  9. Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum at Walmart for $98 (Save $201.99)
  10. Always Pan at Our Place for $99 (Save $50)

Best Cyber Monday deals $75 to $100

Cyber Week deals 2022: The best deals under $100. Reviewed / Lego / Our Place

Best Cyber Monday deals $50 to $75

Best Cyber Monday deals 2022: Deals under $75 Reviewed / Waterpik / Best Buy / Solo Stove

Best Cyber Monday deals $25 to $50

The best Cyber Weekly deals for $50 or less. Reviewed / Food52 / Amazon

Best Cyber Monday deals under $25

Shop the best Cyber Week deals under $25. Reviewed / Amazon

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The 40+ best Cyber Monday deals you can still get under $100—Amazon, Solo Stove and Nike

