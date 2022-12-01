TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 4, 2022-- Hotel Okura Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce that the Okura Resort Muscat will open in 2027 in Muscat, the capital of the Sultanate of Oman, located at the southeastern tip of the Arabian peninsula. This will the first Okura-branded property and the first Japanese-branded hotel in Oman. The company has contracted with Saud Bahwan Group to manage the new property. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005050/en/ Rendition of The Okura Resort Muscat (Graphic: Business Wire)

