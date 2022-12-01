ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Warner Bros. boss talks new DC universe plans: "There’s not going to be four Batmans"

Warner Bros CEO David Zaslav is confident that new DC Films bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran are going to turn the entire DCEU around. "I think over the next few years, you’re going to see a lot of growth and opportunity around DC, there’s not going to be four Batmans," Zaslav said in a conversation hosted by RBC (via The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab)). "And so part of our strategy is drive the hell out of DC, which James and Peter are going to do. I think they’ve thrilled the fans. I think they’re going to thrill you over a period of time."
ComicBook

Pennyworth Showrunner on the Possibilities of Batman in HBO Max Series (Exclusive)

The third season of Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler recently concluded with a season finale that upped the ante for the DC inspired series that explores the early life of Alfred Pennyworth long before Bruce Wayne and Batman. One of the more interesting aspects of the HBO Max series — outside of that exploration of Alfred's history — is the show's unique spin on the iconic Batman mythos, particularly when it comes to his family. The third season of Pennyworth featured young Samantha Wayne, the child of Martha and Thomas who, in this version of the story, would be Bruce's older sister. However, this season revealed that little Samantha is herself an interesting character and when asked by ComicBook.com's Nicole Drum in a recent interview if he's considered approaching the point where Bruce would enter the story or even deviating a bit and having Samantha end up a vigilante herself, showrunner Bruno Heller said both things are "in the mix as a possibility"
wegotthiscovered.com

Emily Blunt dies a little more on the inside as she once again addresses ‘Fantastic Four’ speculation

We’d love to know if there were any disagreements at home when John Krasinski signed on to make a cameo appearance as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, because his wife Emily Blunt would have been all too aware that her spouse’s surprise guest spot would lead to increased speculation about her own potential involvement in the Fantastic Four reboot.
Collider

‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die

In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel has bad news for anyone expecting Namor and his mighty bulge to get a solo movie

For a long time, it looked as though audiences would never get the chance to see Namor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Kevin Feige having repeatedly described the rights issues regarding the iconic character as “complicated.”. Of course, things changed when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever entered development, with...
POPSUGAR

Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman Didn't Read "Wakanda Forever" Script: "He Was Too Tired"

The journey to bring "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" to the big screen has been a long one following Chadwick Boseman's untimely death. The movie's cast and fans mourned the actor after he died on August 2020, but the long-awaited sequel has powered forward for its Nov. 11 release. Despite not having its beloved star, director Ryan Coogler says Boseman almost had a chance to read what the sequel's original story would've looked like.
wegotthiscovered.com

A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality

There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
