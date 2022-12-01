The third season of Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler recently concluded with a season finale that upped the ante for the DC inspired series that explores the early life of Alfred Pennyworth long before Bruce Wayne and Batman. One of the more interesting aspects of the HBO Max series — outside of that exploration of Alfred's history — is the show's unique spin on the iconic Batman mythos, particularly when it comes to his family. The third season of Pennyworth featured young Samantha Wayne, the child of Martha and Thomas who, in this version of the story, would be Bruce's older sister. However, this season revealed that little Samantha is herself an interesting character and when asked by ComicBook.com's Nicole Drum in a recent interview if he's considered approaching the point where Bruce would enter the story or even deviating a bit and having Samantha end up a vigilante herself, showrunner Bruno Heller said both things are "in the mix as a possibility"

