Caesars Sportsbook bonus code SILIVEFULL: December 2022 promotion

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. You can claim up to $1,250 in a risk-free bet by signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook bonus code SILIVEFULL. You only need to click here to sign up and claim the offer; the code should automatically fill in for you. After creating your account, you must place a first deposit and then the first wager of at least $10 on the sportsbook on any sport.
Devils vs. Flyers prediction, picks and odds for Saturday, 12/3

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New Jersey Devils have easily been the biggest surprise story of the NHL throughout the first two months of the season. They’ll look to continue their rise to the top against a struggling Philadelphia Flyers team tonight. This will also be a revenge game for the Devils, as Philly pulled off an upset and gave them one of their few losses of the year. There are 13 NHL games on the ice today, and this one seems sure to get chippy.
Jets-Vikings: The real key for the defense; Tyler Conklin ready for ‘weird’ return; What will RB rotation be?

Back in May, when the NFL schedule was released, the only thing we knew for sure about the Jets’ matchup with the Vikings was to be grateful for an indoor U.S. Bank Stadium. Shocker: It’s going to be cold on the first weekend of December in Minnesota – the forecast calls for a warm-up to a balmy 30 degrees on gameday after Saturday’s high-temperature tops out at 19 (you’ve been warned, so pack warm if you’re making the trip). That was expected.
