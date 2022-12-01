Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New Jersey Devils have easily been the biggest surprise story of the NHL throughout the first two months of the season. They’ll look to continue their rise to the top against a struggling Philadelphia Flyers team tonight. This will also be a revenge game for the Devils, as Philly pulled off an upset and gave them one of their few losses of the year. There are 13 NHL games on the ice today, and this one seems sure to get chippy.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO