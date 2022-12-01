Best Christmas gift for a runner: 5 things even a runner who has everything would appreciate

Although we have the best Christmas gift ideas guide on T3, encompassing anything from tech to beauty gifts, we thought there might be people out there looking for the best Christmas gifts for a runner friend or family member, so we created another guide (this one) dedicated to that exact topic.

Runners are notoriously fussy people and often have everything they need already. Worse still, many of the best running shoes and the best running watches are quite expensive; not many people can afford to gift a Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2 or a Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar . Fear not, as the below gift ideas for runners aren't expensive at all and, in many cases, are also on offer at the moment.

Best Christmas gift for a runner

Brooks Run Merry Pom Beanie

Everyone has a friend who likes running, and those friends will love you even more, when you present them with the Run Merry Pom Beanie from Brooks Running this Christmas. As Brooks says on its website, "Get your head in the holiday game and run even your coldest miles in style." We couldn't agree more.

Nike Elite Xmas Crew Socks

Unlike normal people, most runners actually appreciate receiving socks for Christmas. Nike's Elite Xmas socks feature sweat-wicking DRI-FIT technology and cushioning in key underfoot areas. The Midfoot arch band provides some additional support, while the mesh construction allows for breathability.

Womens The Running Elf Top

We're not going to pretend this is a quality garment, nor do we think anyone should wear this without a baselayer during winter. What we can all agree on is that this woman's tank top is a fun gift and also relatively inexpensive – exactly what you need when trying to find a gift for a runner friend.

Nike Quilted Run Women's Gloves 2.0

Unlike tank tops, gloves can and should be worn for running when it's cold outside. Nike's quilted running gloves will keep your significant other's hands warm, as well as make them look stylish. Better still, the gloves are currently 44% off at sportsshoes.com.

Adidas Christmas Sweat Joggers

Adidas' gender-neutral Christmas Sweat Joggers are the perfect post-run treatment for your legs. They are cosy, comfortable and stylish, making you look fabulous and feel cool when you can't be bothered to put on anything formal—currently 30% off at Adidas.

Notch Runner's Bracelet

Sadly, runners can't wear their medals all the time, but they can wear the Notch Runner's bracelet, which is almost as good. Notch offers many running-related charms to customise the bracelet, and you can even customise the charms yourself, adding times you finished your last marathon and more.

