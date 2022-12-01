ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC13 Houston

Man found dead in bedroom after firefighters extinguish house fire on Houston's southside

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TVpnr_0jToaMjz00

A man was found dead after a house fire on Houston's southside overnight.

Firefighters were called to a home on Wenda Street near Martin Luther King Boulevard just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said they arrived to find the home engulfed in flames. Firefighters looked for the homeowner, but didn't find him.

"Initially, they attempted a primary search. It came up negative. They searched the building as they were attempting to attack the fire," District Chief Issac Garcia said. "They subsequently performed a secondary search with other crews and again, found nothing."

It wasn't until firefighters put the fire out that they found the victim -- a man in his 60s -- in a bedroom.

Garcia said it may have been difficult to find the man because there was a lot of debris and items in the room where he was found.

In total, 32 firefighters helped put out the flames. None of them were injured, Garcia said.

Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Comments / 1

Related
fox26houston.com

Man rescued from fire in northeast Houston home

HOUSTON - Officials say a resident was rescued after getting trapped during a house fire in northeast Houston overnight Sunday. It happened a little after 5:15 a.m. in the 8800 block of Shady Dr. where responding firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the home. Crews began an offensive attack to...
cw39.com

HPD: Man found shot dead in southeast Houston home

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting after a man is found shot to death at a home in southeast Houston. Police found a young man with a gunshot wound to the head shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on the 7900 block of Bowen Street.
cw39.com

Young man found shot dead outside southeast Houston club, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway after a young man is found dead in a parking lot behind a night club in southeast Houston early Saturday morning. Just after 4:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, Houston police found a young man around 19 years old shot in the chest behind the ‘La Playita’ club at 11555 Fuqua Street. He was declared dead at the scene.
cw39.com

Couple found shot in apparent murder-suicide in north Houston, deputies say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A married couple is dead in a possible murder-suicide shooting that is being investigated in north Houston. Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Sunday night inside an apartment at 21717 Inverness Forest Boulevard, as Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies were called to the apartment by family members saying that they haven’t heard from the people inside for some time.
fox26houston.com

Man found dead in northwest Harris County after suffering several gunshot wounds

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together a deadly shooting in northwest Harris County Sunday afternoon. Details are scarce as it's an active scene, however, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies were called to a motel in the 13200 block of FM 1960. That's where responding officers found an unidentified man, possibly...
Still Unsolved

Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A Bar

Delano BurkesPhoto by(Disappeared Blog) HOUSTON, TEXAS: On Friday, November 25, 2022, a startling discovery was made. A body was found floating in the Houston Ship Channel in the 9600 block of High-Level Road. A tugboat noticed the body while traversing the waters. Delano Burkes had been missing for nearly two weeks before this tragic discovery took place.
cw39.com

Man charged with shooting ex-girlfriend through apartment window denied bond

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man charged with capital murder was denied bond for killing his ex-girlfriend in southeast Houston. Prosecutors say Richard Hemphill is a “community threat,” according to court documents. Houston police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex at 7402 Calhoun Road around 4...
KHOU

Man shot multiple times, killed at motel off FM 1960, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened at a motel off FM 1960 and the Northwest Freeway just after 11 a.m. Sunday. Gonzalez tweeted that the man was found with multiple...
fox26houston.com

Married Harris County couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to an apparent murder-suicide in northwest Harris County. It happened around 7 p.m. when deputy constables with Harris Co. Pct. 4 were called to an apartment complex in the 21700 block of Inverness Forest Blvd. near Hardy Toll Rd. and FM 1960 Rd. E.
fox26houston.com

Man shot, killed outside south Houston nightclub: police

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a deadly shooting outside a nightclub in South Houston. It happened a little after 4 a.m. in the 11500 block of Fuqua St. when responding officers were called to a shooting scene. There, investigators said they found a man, about 19-years-old, in the parking lot behind a club with a gunshot wound to the chest.
ABC13 Houston

5-year-old boy shot by 8-year-old family friend: Police

A 5-year-old boy is fighting for his life Sunday after being shot by an 8-year-old family friend inside a Houston home, police said. Three people were detained for questioning following the shooting Saturday afternoon in the Trinity/Houston Gardens neighborhood in east Houston, police said. Commander Jonathan Halliday of the Houston...
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
163K+
Followers
17K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy