San Francisco, CA

sfstandard.com

San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf Is Getting a Rare, Brand-New Hotel

The San Francisco Planning Commission has unanimously approved a hotel project in Fisherman’s Wharf, paving the way for the first new ground-up hospitality project in a generation in one of the city’s premier tourist destinations. The project would demolish the existing one-story commercial building at 2629 Taylor St.,...
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Massive subway and years of muck: $460 million contract paves way for San Jose BART tunnel

Santa Clara County has decided to buy a colossal mechanical worm to dig a tunnel the size of a four-lane freeway underneath downtown San Jose. On Thursday evening, the board of directors of the Valley Transportation Authority awarded $460 million to secure the enormous underground drill, known as a tunnel-boring machine, and other vital infrastructure in an 11-0 vote.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

Masks Up: Covid Is Back in the SF Bay Area

Put off getting your Covid booster? Now might be the right time. Sewage plants in San Francisco are reporting rising amounts of Covid particulate in the city’s wastewater, according to data from the Department of Public Health. Covid-related hospitalization rates have also jumped, nearly doubling between October and November.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

