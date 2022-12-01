Read full article on original website
The Last Woman Ever Executed In California Was Obsessed With Her Son And Wanted Him All For HerselfC. HeslopCalifornia State
Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few monthsMark StarSan Francisco, CA
San Mateo judge unexpectedly denies remote court access to group of court watchers and mediaRobert J HansenSan Mateo County, CA
San Francisco Close to Allowing Police Officers to Use Weaponized Robots in Fight Against CrimeJoel EisenbergSan Francisco, CA
Police officers in San Francisco might be allowed to deploy lethal robots in the futureMuhammad Junaid MustafaSan Francisco, CA
sfstandard.com
We Asked an AI To Write a Typical SF Story. Here’s What it Came Up With
Move over, killer robots. The hottest technology out of San Francisco is now OpenAI’s new chatbot. Called ChatGPT, the bot is currently in its testing phase and free to use for anyone with an OpenAI account. And the internet is taking notice. The premise is simple: You type in...
Remembering the Bay Area suburbs' fanciest buffet: Fresh Choice
If you grew up in the Bay Area suburbs in the 1990s, you probably remember going to one.
It is part of a new and amazing program. The trans community in San Francisco is one of the most prominent communities in the United States. They have their specific rights and different activist and groups work for their betterment in one way or the other.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf Is Getting a Rare, Brand-New Hotel
The San Francisco Planning Commission has unanimously approved a hotel project in Fisherman’s Wharf, paving the way for the first new ground-up hospitality project in a generation in one of the city’s premier tourist destinations. The project would demolish the existing one-story commercial building at 2629 Taylor St.,...
One of San Francisco's best pizzas now comes with a pre-rolled joint
Both the pizza and the joint are decorated in the fantastical art of local artist Jeremy Fish.
These San Francisco homes sold for less than $1 million in November
One home, which recently sold for $938,000, went for $225,000 in 1994.
SFist
San Francisco Now the Only Major Metro Area In the U.S. Where Rents Are Still Below Pre-Pandemic Levels
Yeah, wow. Even though the city is far from the ghost town it was in the summer/fall of 2020, San Francisco is now the only one of 52 metro areas in the country with 1 million+ people where rents remain below March 2020 levels. It's probably not the case across...
Home price growth is slowing most in these California cities, data shows
These are the California metros where price growth is decelerating fastest, Redfin says:
Humphry Slocombe Is Expanding in the Bay Area
The local ice cream company opened its first shop in 2008 — it now has six locations throughout San Francisco, Emeryville, Redwood City, Berkeley, and Oakland.
Here's an inside look at holiday pop-up bar now open in Bay Area
If you buy some of the festive glassware as you're getting your holiday cheer on, 10% of proceeds will go to a nonprofit eye care organization working with local communities all around the world.
foxla.com
This California city is most popular destination for people looking to relocate: report
LOS ANGELES - Across the United States, the effects of inflation and a teetering economy are being felt by Americans everywhere from the grocery store and gas pump to Christmas tree lots and for homebuyers - the real estate market. A new report by Redfin found nearly 24% of homebuyers...
Bay Area jazz community mourns death of musician killed in Burlingame Caltrain crash
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area jazz community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friends have confirmed that 58-year-old Andrew Speight was killed after his vehicle was hit by a Caltrain in Burlingame on Thursday. Speight was described to me as fun, passionate and supportive. His loved ones are […]
Silicon Valley
Massive subway and years of muck: $460 million contract paves way for San Jose BART tunnel
Santa Clara County has decided to buy a colossal mechanical worm to dig a tunnel the size of a four-lane freeway underneath downtown San Jose. On Thursday evening, the board of directors of the Valley Transportation Authority awarded $460 million to secure the enormous underground drill, known as a tunnel-boring machine, and other vital infrastructure in an 11-0 vote.
sfstandard.com
Masks Up: Covid Is Back in the SF Bay Area
Put off getting your Covid booster? Now might be the right time. Sewage plants in San Francisco are reporting rising amounts of Covid particulate in the city’s wastewater, according to data from the Department of Public Health. Covid-related hospitalization rates have also jumped, nearly doubling between October and November.
Giant 200-Pound Bluefin Tuna Caught Off Coast of San Francisco in Wild Video
Some determined anglers pulled in a massive catch recently, scoring a huge bluefin tuna off the coast of San Francisco. A moment that one of the anglers in the group defines as “one of the most epic experiences.”. When 30-year-old San Jose California resident Adam Irino and three of...
The 3-minute heist wreaking havoc on the Bay Area is only getting worse
Skyrocketing catalytic converter thefts lead to monthslong backorders for Prius parts.
San Francisco gives $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to select residents
Here is a guaranteed income program that might have long-term positive effects on our society. A pilot program by the San Francisco Human Services Agency will provide $1,200 per month for 18 months to 150 former foster youth to help as they “age out” of foster care.
KTVU FOX 2
Upsurge in staff COVID cases closes popular San Francisco restaurant
On a bustling Thursday night in San Francisco, the popular Zuni Café on Market Street is dark. The shades are drawn and a sign on the door lets customers know the restaurant is closed because of COVID among staff.
Infant boy overdosed on fentanyl found at San Francisco playground, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- An infant boy in California allegedly overdosed on fentanyl he found while crawling around in a playground, according to a report. Sena, a 10-month-old, was playing with his brother at George Moscone Park in the Marina District on Tuesday afternoon when he began struggling to breathe and turned blue, his nanny told wral.com.
Hundreds of San Francisco employees acknowledge unauthorized jobs after scandal: report
Hundreds of San Francisco Health Department employees are believed to be holding second jobs in violation of government policy that requires permission.
