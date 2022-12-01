Read full article on original website
Tulsa's City Council Sworn-In With 3 New Members
Tulsa’s new City Council took office Monday, during an inauguration on stage at the Performing Arts Center. Nine councilors and the City Auditor, Cathy Carter, took the oath of office in a ceremony with Municipal Court Judge Lisa Deller presiding. Six of the City Councilors are incumbents, and three...
Tulsa Police Partners With Rotary Club Of Tulsa For ‘Shop With A Cop’
Some Tulsa kids are going to have an extra special Christmas this year thanks to ‘Shop with a Cop’. Tulsa Police partnered with Rotary Club of Tulsa to make the event possible. Thirty-three students from Celia Clinton Elementary School got to go shopping for gifts for their families...
American Airlines Apologizes After Sending Tulsa Man's Wheelchair On Wrong Flight
A Tulsa man is calling for airlines to better accommodate customers that need special assistance, after his wheelchair that he uses every day was sent on another flight to the other side of the country. The mistake left him waiting at the airport for hours before he could go home.
Watch: Broken Arrow Band Director Darrin Davis Inducted Into Music For All’s Bands Of America Hall Of Fame
The pandemic changed the world in many ways and even delayed some honors that were long overdue. The Pride of Broken Arrow band director Darrin Davis is finally in Music for All’s Bands of America Hall of Fame, which recognizes "extraordinary persons whose vision and commitment have contributed to music education." Davis was supposed to be honored in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused some delays.
Broken Arrow Ice Rink Opens For The Season
You can lace up your ice skates and have some holiday fun at the Broken Arrow Ice Rink. It's open for the season through January 2, 2023. The ice rink is in the middle of the Rose District, creating a magical setting for the Christmas season. Located in the heart of downtown, the quaint set-up is like being in a holiday movie.
Dean Martin Impersonator Performs During News 9 This Morning
Michael Cooper, a Dean Martin impersonator and performer, took his talents to the News 9 studio Saturday morning. Cooper will be performing at an event next week at the Yale Theater that is themed after Christmas variety shows of the ‘60s and ‘70s.
Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of Killing, Dismembering 4 In Okmulgee
---- The person of interest in the murders of four Okmulgee men is scheduled to be in court on Monday. According to new court documents, Joe Kennedy confessed to killing the four men and cutting them up because he thought they were stealing from him. Kennedy has not been charged...
Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee Breaks Ground On New Building
Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee has broken ground on a new building. They said the new space will have 126 new rooms for patients, including intensive care and progressive care units, along with a new lobby and chapel. The major expansion is expected to cost $150 million. Project managers expect construction...
Tulsa Police: QuikTrip Clerk Held At Gunpoint During Early-Morning Armed Robbery
A search is underway on Tuesday morning for two men who robbed a Tulsa QuikTrip, according to police. Tulsa Police say the robbery happened just before 3:30 a.m. near East 41st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Responding officers say they arrived on the scene within one minute of the 911...
Broken Arrow Police Report Increase In Fentanyl Overdose Calls
The Broken Arrow Police Department has seen a rapid increase in the number of fentanyl related cases and overdose calls over the last year. BAPD Patrol Sergeant, Eric Nester, said that the use of Narcan, the drug used to help stop fentanyl overdoses, has gone up roughly 350% just through October of 2022. Nester also said that fentanyl increase is not just a local problem but rather statewide and nationwide.
