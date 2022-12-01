Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Onward State
Your Beaver Stadium Clean-Up Horror Stories
With Penn State football’s regular season now over, we left the days of tailgating and cheering on the Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium behind us until next fall. That also means for some students, the nightmare of cleaning up Beaver Stadium has ~finally~ come to an end. A few...
Onward State
Your 2023 Rose Bowl Playlist
We’re smelling roses, folks. Penn State will face off against Utah in “The Granddaddy of Them All” on January 2, 2023, at Rose Bowl Stadium. This will be Penn State’s fifth appearance in the Rose Bowl, with its last appearance taking place in 2017 when it fell 52-49 to USC.
Onward State
Official 2023 Rose Bowl Merch Now On Sale
Penn State football is officially heading to Pasadena for the 2023 Rose Bowl. Whether you will be watching in California or watching from the comforts of home, it’s time to buy some merch and celebrate. Rose Bowl merchandise is officially on sale through Fanatics and The Family Clothesline, which...
Onward State
History Lesson: Why The Rose Bowl Isn’t Played On Sunday
When it was announced Penn State earned a Rose Bowl berth, many fans rejoiced. But despite its status as a New Year’s Six bowl game and its traditional kickoff on New Year’s Day, this year’s Rose Bowl will be played on Monday, January 2 — leading a different sect of fans to voice their displeasure.
Onward State
Report: Penn State Cornerback Jeffrey Davis Jr. Enters Transfer Portal
On the first day of the transfer portal window, Penn State football is reportedly losing a defensive back to the NCAA transfer portal. According to The Athletic‘s Audrey Snyder, reserve cornerback Jeffrey Davis Jr. has entered the transfer portal. The Bristol, Connecticut, native appeared in one game this season...
Onward State
Podward State: Season 7, Episode 7 Ft. Sam Richards
On this week’s episode of Podward State, host Shannon Smith and guest host Hailey Stutzman are joined by iconic Penn State sociology professor Sam Richards. Throughout the episode, Richards chats about his craziest moments from teaching SOC 119, how technology has helped him to connect with students, and how he gets students to feel comfortable being uncomfortable. He even dishes on his Rate My Professors rating.
Onward State
Onward Debates: Sean Clifford’s Ultimate Legacy
Six years spent in Happy Valley. Four campaigns as the Nittany Lions’ starting signal-caller. Two 10-win seasons. But through it all, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford still appears to boast one, unsettled legacy as his collegiate career is prepped to swiftly transition to a close. Whether you’ve supported Penn...
Onward State
Penn State’s Rose Bowl History
For the fifth time in program history, Penn State football is heading back to the Rose Bowl. The No. 11-ranked Nittany Lions are set to face off with No. 8 Utah on January 2, 2023, in Pasadena, California. With the College Football Playoff set to expand in 2024, this is the last traditional Rose Bowl between Big Ten and Pac-12 teams for the foreseeable future.
Onward State
News & Notes From James Franklin’s Rose Bowl Selection Day Presser
Bowl season is officially here, folks. No. 11 Penn State football booked a trip to Pasadena and the Rose Bowl Sunday afternoon and is set to face No. 8 Utah for the first time ever. With the game less than a month away, James Franklin and Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham met with the media Sunday evening to answer preliminary questions about the matchups.
Onward State
Series Finales Becoming Ongoing Issue For Penn State Men’s Hockey
Penn State men’s hockey had a generally productive series against a tough opponent in No. 17 Ohio State this weekend. Head coach Guy Gadowsky was satisfied with the team’s play in the series, but a scary trend continued for the Nittany Lions in game two with a 4-3 loss.
Onward State
No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Defeats No. 22 Lehigh 24-12
No. 1 Penn State wrestling (3-0) dominated its first ranked matchup of the season against No. 22 Lehigh (3-3) on Sunday. Shayne Van Ness highlighted the Penn State win with his second pin of the season. Greg Kerkvliet and Carter Starocci also had themselves a day, earning a technical fall and major decision wins, respectively.
Onward State
Micah Shrewsberry ‘Begging’ Fans To Show Up For Wednesday’s Big Ten Opener
Penn State men’s basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry has one message for Penn Staters: show up. He’s not asking, and he’s not demanding. Rather, he’s begging. “By tomorrow, I’ll be begging that we need some help,” Shrewsberry said Monday. “Everybody that’s able, and able-bodied, come to this game like we need your help.”
Onward State
State College Borough Earns Perfect Score On Municipality Equality Index
State College is one of 120 cities to receive a perfect score on the 2022 Human Rights Campaign Municipality Equality Index. The MEI evaluates LGBTQ+ inclusivity across borough laws, employment, facilities, services, and more. This is the fifth year in a row that State College has earned a score of...
Onward State
No. 12 Penn State Women’s Hockey Shuts Out Syracuse 4-0
No. 12 Penn State women’s hockey (12-8-1) took on its CHA conference opponent, Syracuse (7-10-1), and handily defeated the Orange in a 4-0 shutout. The Nittany Lions took the lead in a competitive first period and never looked back, stacking on goal after goal en route to a resounding victory.
Comments / 0