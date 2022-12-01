For the fifth time in program history, Penn State football is heading back to the Rose Bowl. The No. 11-ranked Nittany Lions are set to face off with No. 8 Utah on January 2, 2023, in Pasadena, California. With the College Football Playoff set to expand in 2024, this is the last traditional Rose Bowl between Big Ten and Pac-12 teams for the foreseeable future.

