ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick prioritizes property tax relief, electric grid fixes and border security for 2023 legislative session

By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune
texasstandard.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Tom Handy

Texas Governor Abbott Witnessed a Fentanyl Game Changer in Houston

Governor Abbott at the University of Houston on the fentanyl vaccinePhoto byTwitter. A Houston University declared it may have created a “Game changer” for the drug industry. They may have created a fentanyl vaccine that Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Governor Abbott visited the University of Houston to meet with university leaders and gave the governor ideas for the next legislative session.
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

By tradition, the minority party gets to chair some Texas House committees. Some in the GOP want to end that.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As the 2023 legislative session nears, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan is under pressure from a small but vocal group of fellow Republicans who want to ban Democratic committee chairs, a longtime tradition that has allowed the minority party a seat at the table despite being out of power.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County

AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
texasstandard.org

Far-right Republicans say Democrats shouldn’t chair any Texas House committees

The solidly-Republican Texas Legislature isn’t exactly known for bipartisanship these days, although some alliances still exist. Now, an increasing number of House Republicans are calling to strip away one of the few remaining bipartisan traditions. “The Texas House has a long history of bipartisanship working across party lines,” says...
Mark Hake

The Lines to Get a Texas a Gold Star License In Order to Board a Plane by May 3, 2023, Could Get Long

The State of Texas is serious about getting a REAL ID driver's license by May 3, 2023, in order to be able to board a plane flight starting then. In fact, you won't be able to enter a secure Federal building or military base, or nuclear power plant facility as well. Without a REAL ID license or ID you will have to carry around a passport, passport card, or military ID.
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Job openings reach all-time high of 1 million in Texas

The Bureau of Labor Statistics announced today that the American economy added more than 260,000 new jobs in November – a positive sign amidst looming economic uncertainty. At the same time, hundreds of thousands of jobs in the United States are still unfilled, a development that’s felt especially in Texas, where job openings reached an all-time high of a million.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Lawmakers Get Ready to Tackle Property Tax Reform in Legislative Session

The 88th Texas Legislative session convenes on Jan. 10. Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick announced his list of priorities. “The first thing we have to do is more property tax relief,” said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. The state is expected to have an almost $27 billion surplus. Patrick supports raising...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

To combat opioid overdoses, Gov. Greg Abbott says he supports decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday said he supports decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips, reversing his previous opposition to the idea as he tries to fight an increase in opioid overdoses in the state, which he has made a point of emphasis heading into January’s legislative session.
Ash Jurberg

Texas Homeowners Assistance is handing out grants of $65,000. Are you elgible?

With inflation causing rising costs, many people in Texas could do with some government assistance. One program on offer is Texas Homeowner Assistance. Texas Homeowner Assistance provides "financial assistance to qualified Texas homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage, utility payments, and related expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic."
Blogging Big Blue

TANF Payments: How To Be Eligible for One-Time $1,000 in Texas?

The TANF Contingency Fund contributed an additional $58 million to the $485 million in TANF payments that Texas will receive in 2020. The state then used 5% of these resources for basic aid, primarily in the form of cash payments to Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. Between the states and Washington, DC., it came in 50th place. for the proportion of TANF monies that were used to cover the cost of basic assistance.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy