Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick prioritizes property tax relief, electric grid fixes and border security for 2023 legislative session

proclaimerscv.com
$391 One-Time Payment Will Be Given To Texans This December; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that millions of Texans will receive a one-time payment of $391 this December after the approval of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Gov. Greg Abbott’s Announcement of One-Time Payment. The impact of the global pandemic continues to hurt millions of American families. The daily...
epbusinessjournal.com
Texas lawmakers have a $27 billion surplus, but a spending cap complicates their goal of lowering property taxes
Texas homeowners have some of the highest property tax bills in the nation, a byproduct of the state’s reliance on such taxes to help pay for public schools and the state’s lack of an income tax. “Texas lawmakers have a $27 billion surplus, but a spending cap complicates...
‘Significant concern’ from lawmakers over plans to redesign Texas electric market
A bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers are pushing back on a plan to revamp the state's electric market.
Texas Governor Abbott Witnessed a Fentanyl Game Changer in Houston
Governor Abbott at the University of Houston on the fentanyl vaccinePhoto byTwitter. A Houston University declared it may have created a “Game changer” for the drug industry. They may have created a fentanyl vaccine that Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Governor Abbott visited the University of Houston to meet with university leaders and gave the governor ideas for the next legislative session.
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Dec. 2, 2022: Almost 1 in 10 Texas hospitals at risk of closing
A new report shows that about 1 in 10 hospitals across the state are in danger of closure – about twice as many as before the pandemic. Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022:. Congress heads off a railroad strike. What’s next?. A...
KSAT 12
By tradition, the minority party gets to chair some Texas House committees. Some in the GOP want to end that.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As the 2023 legislative session nears, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan is under pressure from a small but vocal group of fellow Republicans who want to ban Democratic committee chairs, a longtime tradition that has allowed the minority party a seat at the table despite being out of power.
KWTX
A growing number of Texas rural counties are declaring local immigration “disasters
SULPHUR SPRINGS (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - More than 500 miles separate Hopkins County from the Texas-Mexico border. The distance did not stop the county commissioners from declaring a “local state of disaster” caused by an “invasion” of immigrants. Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom signed the resolution in...
texasstandard.org
Twice as many Texas hospitals at risk of closure than before the pandemic, report says
The numbers are especially bleak for rural hospitals, which are usually independently owned and were already vulnerable before the pandemic. Staff burnout and loss of revenue has put added strain on hospitals since the pandemic started – and that strain weighs heaviest on the already vulnerable rural Texas hospitals.
Texas DPS Increases Reward For Information on Brandon Wayne Hogan
A criminal in Texas remains at large, with law enforcement seeking more information as to his location. Brandon Wayne Hogan has not been seen since September 26, 2022, where, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, he escaped from Seaton Cemetery in Coryell County while with a work crew.
San Angelo LIVE!
TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County
AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
texasstandard.org
Far-right Republicans say Democrats shouldn’t chair any Texas House committees
The solidly-Republican Texas Legislature isn’t exactly known for bipartisanship these days, although some alliances still exist. Now, an increasing number of House Republicans are calling to strip away one of the few remaining bipartisan traditions. “The Texas House has a long history of bipartisanship working across party lines,” says...
The Lines to Get a Texas a Gold Star License In Order to Board a Plane by May 3, 2023, Could Get Long
The State of Texas is serious about getting a REAL ID driver's license by May 3, 2023, in order to be able to board a plane flight starting then. In fact, you won't be able to enter a secure Federal building or military base, or nuclear power plant facility as well. Without a REAL ID license or ID you will have to carry around a passport, passport card, or military ID.
texasstandard.org
Job openings reach all-time high of 1 million in Texas
The Bureau of Labor Statistics announced today that the American economy added more than 260,000 new jobs in November – a positive sign amidst looming economic uncertainty. At the same time, hundreds of thousands of jobs in the United States are still unfilled, a development that’s felt especially in Texas, where job openings reached an all-time high of a million.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Lawmakers Get Ready to Tackle Property Tax Reform in Legislative Session
The 88th Texas Legislative session convenes on Jan. 10. Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick announced his list of priorities. “The first thing we have to do is more property tax relief,” said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. The state is expected to have an almost $27 billion surplus. Patrick supports raising...
KSAT 12
To combat opioid overdoses, Gov. Greg Abbott says he supports decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday said he supports decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips, reversing his previous opposition to the idea as he tries to fight an increase in opioid overdoses in the state, which he has made a point of emphasis heading into January’s legislative session.
Texas Homeowners Assistance is handing out grants of $65,000. Are you elgible?
With inflation causing rising costs, many people in Texas could do with some government assistance. One program on offer is Texas Homeowner Assistance. Texas Homeowner Assistance provides "financial assistance to qualified Texas homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage, utility payments, and related expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic."
Under new Texas law, man arrested for leaving dog tied outside: How the law works
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a man was arrested in McAllen for leaving his dog tied up overnight, local authorities are urging the public to provide shelter for their pets.
news4sanantonio.com
Lawmaker proposes Bexar County find child welfare solutions for the rest of Texas
SAN ANTONIO – As the Texas Governor announces new leadership next year to oversee the broken child welfare system, child abuse remains a deeply-rooted, tragic problem in our community. The Trouble Shooters show you a new way lawmakers hope to tackle the problem and how you at home have...
TANF Payments: How To Be Eligible for One-Time $1,000 in Texas?
The TANF Contingency Fund contributed an additional $58 million to the $485 million in TANF payments that Texas will receive in 2020. The state then used 5% of these resources for basic aid, primarily in the form of cash payments to Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. Between the states and Washington, DC., it came in 50th place. for the proportion of TANF monies that were used to cover the cost of basic assistance.
Lawsuit calls work at Texas DPS a ‘Racially Hostile Environment’
Three DPS officers — two African American officers assigned to different units, and a Hispanic officer — all continue to work for the same agency they are suing.
