Read full article on original website
Related
Lava flow threatens to cut off main thoroughfare on Hawaii’s Big Island
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory believes there is a high likelihood Mauna Loa’s eruption could reach the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, which connects Hilo to areas on the west side of the island.
Mauna Loa volcano lava flow slows as it nears key Hawaii highway
Lava flowing from Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, has slowed considerably. It is now oozing at a speed of less than 50 yards per hour, meaning it takes about two hours to move the length of a football field. Only one fissure is active and feeding a lava flow, according to the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. Another fissure is "sluggish," and two others are inactive.Mauna Loa started erupting Sunday night for the first time in almost four decades. Although the lava flow has since slowed down, it still threatens to cross over the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, also known as...
ABC News
Molten lava on Hawaii's Big Island could block main highway
HILO, Hawaii -- Many people on the Big Island of Hawaii are bracing for major upheaval if lava from Mauna Loa volcano slides across a key highway and blocks the quickest route connecting two sides of the island. The molten rock could make the road impassable and force drivers to...
KITV.com
A New Fantasy Adventure Novel Showcases The Mythology And Ecological Beauty Of Hawaii
HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) Author James Eldridge and his illustrator brother Rick are bringing the culture, mythology, adventure, and beauty of their native Hawaii to young readers everywhere with their debut fantasy novel, “Islanders,” the first installment in Their Pacific Chronicles series. Cynthia Yip got a chance to talk story with James about the novel.
KITV.com
Experts say moving to Hawaii won't help seasonal depression symptoms
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hawaii ranks one of the lowest in cases of seasonal depression– but so does Alaska. Seasonal Affective Disorder is a type of depression caused by seasonal changes.
bigislandnow.com
Josh Green’s inauguration: Watch in person or online
Big Island doctor and former Lieutenant Governor Josh Green will be sworn into the Governor’s Office on Monday morning, in a free ceremony open to the public. Green will be inaugurated alongside fellow Democrat and Lieutenant Governor-elect Sylvia Luke at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Arena in Honolulu on O‘ahu.
Earliest time lava may reach Saddle Road later than first predicted
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory confirmed that lava flows heading in the direction of a key transit route on Big Island have slowed down.
hawaiinewsnow.com
State develops action plan as lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway
City hires contractor to evaluate, review Koko Head shooting range amid lead concerns. The Koko Head Shooting Complex is facing multiple investigations after nine city workers tested positive for elevated levels of lead. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. “Uncle Emmett leaves an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii is now the only state where drivers are paying over $5 for a gallon of gas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is now the only state in the country with a gas price average over $5 a gallon. That’s according to a new report from AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch on Thursday. AAA Hawaii said the average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaii is $5.19 while...
mauinow.com
Pedal Imua alerts motorists that nearly 100 cyclists will be looping West Maui today
Pedal Imua is alerting motorists that nearly 100 cyclists will be on the road this morning for a 60-mile trek looping around West Maui Mountains in an event to support local children facing hardships. The fourth annual Pedal Imua will begin at 7 a.m., where cyclists leave Imua Discovery Garden...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Tradewinds close out the weekend ahead of wet and muggy conditions
Locally breezy trades will decrease a bit Sunday with limited showers. But we have a First Alert for a round of wet weather as a front and a large Kona low approach from the northwest, drawing up deep tropical moisture over the islands during the first half of the coming week.
KITV.com
Artists invited to submit paintings for Wildlife Conservation Stamp Contest
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife is calling all artists to participate in the 2023-2024 Hawaii Wildlife Conservation and Game Bird Stamp Contest. Oil and acrylic paintings of either of the two species can be submitted in the stamp contest: The chestnut-bellied sandgrouse will be the feature for the Game Bird Stamp, and the kahuli, or Hawaii land snail, will be featured on the Wildlife Conservation Stamp.
BEAT OF HAWAII
NYTimes Is Wrong: This Isn’t Responsible Hawaii Travel
According to last Sunday’s New York Times, paying $145 nightly (now $170) to stay on a private farm near Hilo, in a small cottage without electricity and a bathroom, and not even helping with farm duties, is an example of responsible tourism. Really? It seems like “responsible tourism” is the new buzzword and is tossed around in ways that it was not meant to be.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Native Hawaiians see special significance in Mauna Loa erupting on La Kuokoa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiians are finding special significance to Mauna Loa’s eruption. “The United States gets their Independence Day and do fireworks. We get our akua, we get Pele,” said Kukuihaele resident Iini Kahakalau. “What a way to celebrate!”. On Monday, Hawaiians celebrated La Kuokoa, also...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Surf of up to 26 feet possible along north, west shores as warning-level swell rolls in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surf of up to 26 feet is possible for some spots as a dangerously large west-northwest swell rolls in, the National Weather Service said. A high surf warning is in effect for north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and for north-facing shores of Maui until 6 a.m. Friday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office
Honolulu police arrested 34-year-old Patrick Tuputala for second-degree murder Thursday evening. Navy’s toxic fire suppressant foam spill delays Red Hill defueling plan. They did not say how long the defueling process could be delayed. Advance of lava from Mauna Loa eruption slows, but threat to key Hawaii Island highway...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Filipinos in Hawaii share their success by giving back ‘blessings’ to the homeland
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For many Filipino immigrants, achieving success in Hawaii means sharing it with people back in their homeland. That includes retired Hawaii lawmaker Jun Abinsay, who is from Ilocos Sur, a province in northern Philippines. He moved to Honolulu more than 50 years ago — part of the...
Fire and Ice: Mauna Kea snow, Mauna Loa lava
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The islands of Hawaii are best known for fire, in the form of volcano eruptions. And as Mauna Loa continues to erupt, Mauna Kea is also showing off–in the form of ice. The current warnings at the summit of Mauna Kea include an ice warning and a wind chill advisory along with […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT: Swell brings High Surf Advisory level waves; North and West shores, Niihau to Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mostly drier trend through the weekend with light to moderate trade winds. Some brief windward showers, but probably not enough to make it over to the leeward side. We know that vog from Kilauea Volcano/Hawaii Island can make some people uncomfortable; Kilauea being just above 4,000 ft...
What to expect if closure forces drive along Hamakua coast
MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — If the Saddle Road is closed, one of the alternative routes between Hilo and Kona is along the Hamakua Coast. Gina Mangieri took a test drive to see what people are in for. It’s a long and winding road to say the least, sure to add a lot of time, […]
Comments / 0