Lava flowing from Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, has slowed considerably. It is now oozing at a speed of less than 50 yards per hour, meaning it takes about two hours to move the length of a football field. Only one fissure is active and feeding a lava flow, according to the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. Another fissure is "sluggish," and two others are inactive.Mauna Loa started erupting Sunday night for the first time in almost four decades. Although the lava flow has since slowed down, it still threatens to cross over the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, also known as...

HAWAII STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO