In Bismarck – The Tavern Grill All Set To Open On Tuesday
I have learned to develop a fairly thick skin when sending an article over to the Bismarck People Reporting News Group Facebook page. I got into the routine way too much last year of sending an article that I had just finished over to a local social media outlet - I have come to learn from experience that not everyone is going to agree with or be cordial with what I have to say. I'm talking about the Bismarck People Reporting News Group Facebook Page - I have always called them the "Hub" of Bismarck and Mandan, for there is never a shortage of people asking questions, trying to seek advice, AND dishing out negative comments to others - the good and the bad I guess. So when I heard that Bismarck has a new restaurant opening up fairly soon, I was just a tad braced for those people that are frustrated.
Restaurant Chains Across The US Closing-Will BisMan Be Affected?
Sadly we have had our share of restaurants having to close their doors for good in the last year. I came across this article last night and most of what was written didn't surprise me, but it's still kind of a jolt to see businesses that ONCE had a huge impact on cities across the United States have taken such a hit. After going over the list, I noticed that we ( Bismarck ) have many of the restaurants here. Here is one of, if not THE main reason why we have seen so many restaurants close in the North Dakota/Bismarck area is due to a lack of employees. Of course, with today's technology of opening up a simple app and ordering food to be delivered is killing many major restaurant chains, and once again WE have some of those eateries HERE.
Bismarck’s Mocha Momma’s Posts Plans On Closing For Good
Sadly another popular place here In Bismarck is planning on closing its doors for good. I think it's fairly safe to say that about 99.9% of us within the first 15-20 minutes of waking up in the morning require immediate caffeine...as in Coffee, "a cup of mud" as my dad called it. For the last six and a half years a marvelous place called Mocha Momma's has helped BisMan get us started on our day, and has made so many people happy - that's all thanks in part to Greg and Dee Neustel ( the owners ) - As we rolled into their coffee shop inside the Gateway Mall to get our java fix, we were always greeted with a welcome smile, and instantly made to feel at home. Take a look at a quick example of this charming place and just how comfortable it made its customers feel:
Water Disruption Issues Starting Saturday In Downtown Bismarck.
Find a problem and then fix that problem. That's what City of Bismarck crews will be doing beginning Saturday, December 3rd, in downtown Bismarck. City staff will be working to shut down water service to buildings along Fifth Street between Main Avenue and Thayer Avenue on Saturday morning to disinfect the water main. Affected buildings south of Broadway Avenue are anticipated to have water restored for recommended toilet use by Saturday afternoon. Affected buildings north of Broadway Avenue will not have service restored through at least Monday morning.
Check Out Bismarck Fire Department’s NEW RIDE
EVERY little boy ( and yes girl ) growing up becomes instantly aglow when they come across a bright red firetruck. Well listen I am WAY beyond the young little lad's age and I still love our fire department's vehicles - AND WE here in Bismarck are blessed with the coolest thing I think I have ever seen...and I have pictures to prove it!
Details On The Pride Of Dakota Holiday Showcase In Bismarck
There's NO Grinch problem this weekend at the Bismarck Event Center. The Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase is something that so many people look forward to every year. Not only can you do all of your holiday shopping under one roof, but you can know that all your money spent will be kept local right here in the Bismarck, North Dakota area.
Hey BisMan – Four Exciting Words – “Hairball-Charity-World Record”
Pretty exciting Saturday coming up here in Bismarck with the return of an amazing band. I have run across so many people in the last month, make that the last 3-4 months that have waited for this Saturday, December 3rd - The greatest tribute band you'll ever see - Hairball - making their return back to Bismarck Event Center. This is your chance to experience the whole event and be a part of possibly a Word Record. Now that I have your curiosity, you are probably wondering just HOW you can contribute.
North Dakota Country Fest Drops Another Artist
North Dakota Country Fest has made another announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest-growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
In BisMan-The Struggle And Reality Of Understaffed Restaurants
It's no secret that owning and running a restaurant is hard work and an obvious labor of love. I once read somewhere that opening a new restaurant is a risky business, the first year is always the toughest. We have all seen here in Bismarck lately a taste of reality - a lack of employees being one of the main reasons that several successful places have had to come to the decision to close their doors for good. These were restaurants that had gone way past that "crucial one-year" mark. Another sad trend is seeing posts through social media from owners and managers - honest feelings and sentiments to all the customers that were so faithful to their business.
newsdakota.com
EHM Diagnosed in Burleigh County Horse
(NDAgConnection.com) – The North Dakota State Board of Animal Health and the North Dakota Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division are reminding horse owners to protect their horses from equine herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1). A horse in Burleigh County has been confirmed positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM), the neurologic manifestation of the virus.
“The Sky’s The Limit” At Mandan’s North Sky Pawn Shop
This past summer here in Mandan, I got my FIRST tattoo, just recently I walked into my FIRST pawn shop. I had no idea what to expect, the only thing I knew about this line of business is the tv show - Pawn Stars. So I have to be honest, after watching a couple of episodes of that program, about a pawn shop in Las Vegas, I was fully anticipating the rarest and most bizarre items, I was also quite sure I would observe the employee's attitude as cocky and brash, like how tv portrays them. I was wrong in every way, well except for a few things ( remember that old saying now "To each his own" )
Bismarck’s “One Day At A Time” – The Hub
February 17th - is my favorite day of the year, by far. My birthday! Not the day I was born, but my sobriety date - 2-17-09. I mention this in hopes of NOT sounding vain, I expect no cards or presents. My gifts come to me every morning I wake up clear-headed and sober. I am not an expert by any means, and I have no special recipe for treating my disease, for there is no cure. I'm writing this blog to share my experience with a magical place here in our city. Bismarck recovery homes are a valuable source for troubled souls. One of which is called Hope Manor. Residents there come to learn that long-term recovery is about gaining tools and practicing them in daily life. Megan - an administrator - is the first person you come into contact with when seeking help - she handles the interview process. There is no time limit on your stay, you are not kicked out after 6 months. You progress at your own comforting pace and ease back into life's challenges.
Santa Arrives At Kirkwood Mall In Bismarck ( Not The North Pole )
"'Twas the day before Thanksgiving and all through Kirkwood Mall... ...when all through the stores, all the people were stirring in excitement this fall" Yes truly the holidays are here, with relatives coming into town, and last-minute preparation for turkey day, one such individual made himself be known - flanked by elves ( Kirkwood Mall employees ) THE MAN came strutting out to his post, waving, with a huge grin - his familiar white beard and red pot belly, Santa Claus is HERE in Bismarck! For all of you scrooges out there that continue to say, "Christmas is too commercialized" - think back to when you were young and you waited in line to talk to Santa, to tell him you were a good little boy or girl all year long.
In ND, Is Bismarck The Most Expensive City To Live in?
What would you say? Of all the cities in North Dakota, which one is the most expensive to live in? When I ask you that, I'll bet you wonder what that is based on right? I mean sometimes it doesn't matter where you live, prices in stores and definitely at the gas pumps seem to be going up all the time, expenses seem to come from everywhere don't they? Would you also immediately think that THE most expensive city in North Dakota has got to be one of, if not THE largest city in the state - like Fargo? Not a bad guess considering they are almost double the size of Bismarck ( population wise ). Well WHY-NOT MINOT?
North Dakota Drivers: Speed Limit Changes In Lincoln
We love to go fast, we get the zoomies. Often times, we can't stretch the legs of our cars to their full potential. It's sad, but sometimes necessary. With that, here's another instance where you're going to have to slow your roll a little more. There's been a speed limit change in Lincoln.
Bismarck Police Gets A “Suspected Killer” Off The Streets
Yes...this man is for now a suspect, he hasn't been found guilty in a court of law. This took place last week, but it's been on my mind ever since. According to The Bismarck Tribune "A Detroit man on probation for a federal drug conviction was arrested in Bismarck after police said they found more than 1,200 fentanyl pills in his motel room" A police K-9 alerted the officers at the door of suspect Tradvis Williams, 42 - his arrest came after a warrant was issued to search his room. At ONLY $35 dollars a pill that he would sell on the street becomes quite lucrative when you have that many on hand, to the tune of $50,000. Here is something I never would have considered, The Bismarck Tribune added that "...the buyers resell them for as much as double that amount" Ahh yes, clearly this is a business for the suspect, and if he is found guilty ( he could do 20 years ) I say the police just took a murderer off the streets.
