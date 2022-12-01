Read full article on original website
Cody Rhodes Update On Returning From Injury
The WWE return of Cody Rhodes is likely coming soon as a new update has provided some more insight. When Cody Rhodes returned at WrestleMania 38, it was a surprise to some while others expected it since it was reported for weeks going into it. Cody beat Seth Rollins in spectacular fashion in his WWE return match after spending the last three years in AEW. The next night on Raw, Cody made it clear that his goal was to become the WWE Champion.
The Rock’s Possible WWE Return Being Discussed Along With Deadline For WrestleMania Involvement
It could be time to smell what The Rock is cooking in WWE again although a recent report suggests it’s up to the People’s Champion to decide. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is arguably the biggest movie star in the world and you could even say he’s one of the most well-known celebrities as well. It would be a huge thing for WWE to get him to come back to wrestling for at least one more match, or perhaps two of them.
Ronda Rousey-Shotzi At Survivor Series Trashed As “Single Worst Match I’ve Seen” By Former Writer
The Smackdown Women’s Championship match between Ronda Rousey and Shotzi at Survivor Series was criticized heavily by a former WWE writer. At WWE Survivor Series, there were only two championship matches on the Premium Live Event from Boston. One of those matches saw Ronda Rousey defending the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Shotzi, who earned the title shot on Smackdown in the weeks leading up to the show.
Tegan Nox Makes Return To WWE
During her time in NXT while Paul “Triple H” Levesque was running the show, Tegan Nox was one of the biggest babyfaces in the developmental brand. Unfortunately for Nox, she suffered several injuries throughout her career, and it eventually led to Nox leaving the promotion. Now, she’s back in WWE.
Ex-WWE Star Agreed To AEW Deal Just Minutes Before Their Debut
A former WWE Superstar has revealed that he verbally agreed to his AEW deal just thirty minutes before he made his debut for Tony Khan’s company. Tony Nese made his AEW debut on the October 23rd, 2021 edition of Dynamite when he was seen sitting in the crowd for the show. Nese had previously been part of WWE, primarily in the company’s cruiserweight division before he was released by the company in June 2021.
Jordynne Grace Vs. Mickie James Match Announced With Huge Stipulation
There’s a big match coming for the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title at Hard To Kill on January 13th as Jordynne Grace defends her title against Mickie James. For the last few months, former six-time WWE Women’s Champion and four-time TNA/Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James started a storyline called “The Last Rodeo.” As part of the story, Mickie has said that if she loses a match on her quest to become champion again, she will retire.
Update On Kevin Dunn’s Status With WWE
Kevin Dunn is still working for WWE although his absence at a recent major show is interesting. During most of Vince McMahon’s time running over the last 40 years, Kevin Dunn was considered a right-hand man. Dunn’s career in WWE saw him start from near the bottom as a...
Former Ruthless Aggression Era WWE Star Makes Shock AEW Debut (SPOILERS)
A former WWE superstar made his AEW debut during a recent television taping. This Friday’s edition of AEW Rampage was taped during on Wednesday night, November 30th following a live edition of AEW Dynamite in Indianapolis. On Dynamite, they announced that Orange Cassidy would defend the AEW-All Atlantic Championship...
Roman Reigns Picked Opponents For Upcoming Title Matches
Roman Reigns had a say in his next opponents in true “Tribal Chief” fashion. At WWE’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event, Roman Reigns and The Bloodline (Jimmy and Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) took on Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens) in a WarGames match. The match was lasted an intense 40 minutes, with The Bloodline eventually landing the victory, however, it came along with controversy.
Major Update On William Regal Returning To WWE And When He Will Begin
William Regal’s WWE return is in motion with a new report providing an update on when he’ll restart with the company. For the last week, the WWE return of William Regal has garnered a lot of attention due to the unique situation. Regal has worked for AEW since March 2022 after he was released by WWE when Vince McMahon from running the company. Regal had apparently signed a three-year deal with AEW, but apparently, there was some out clause that allowed him to get out of the deal since his good friend Paul “Triple H” Levesque is running WWE creatively since Vince retired in late July.
Backstage News On AEW Talent Questioning Recent Booking Decision
The apparent departure of William Regal from AEW has led to some people within the company questioning a recent booking decision. At AEW Full Gear on November 19th, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (better known as MJF) became the AEW World Champion after William Regal turned on the champion Jon Moxley by sliding the dreaded brass knuckles to MJF. While the referee wasn’t looking, MJF punched Moxley with the brass knuckles on his fist and pinned Moxley to become the new AEW World Champion.
“There’s No Money To Be Made There” – Jim Cornette On CM Punk Vs The Elite In AEW
The Elite facing CM Punk in an AEW ring isn’t a rivalry that would make a lot of money, according to wrestling legend Jim Cornette. It’s fair to say that one of the biggest stories in AEW in 2022 was the backstage fight after AEW All Out. CM Punk had just won the AEW World Title in the main event of All Out in his hometown of Chicago and instead of only talking about the show, Punk decided to trash Colt Cabana, “Hangman” Adam Page, the EVPs of AEW (The Elite trio of Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) and more.
The John Report: AEW Rampage 12/02/22 Review
This week’s AEW Rampage featured Orange Cassidy defending the All-American Title in a Lumberjack Match along with Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett teaming up. As usual for Rampage, I’ll do a summary review of the matches and then play-by-play for the main event. I did not do a review for last week’s show. Sometimes life is too busy and I don’t have time for Rampage. I thought Preston Vance turning on Dark Order was really well done on that show. The FTR match with Top Flight was very good too.
Deonna Purrazzo On What She Admires About Mickie James
Deonna Purrazzo is a big admirer of Mickie James, especially after working together a lot in the last two years. Since the summer of 2021, Deonna Purrazzo and Mickie James have been rivals in Impact Wrestling. The talented Purrazzo has been one of the most successful women’s wrestlers (or Knockouts as they are called) in Impact Wrestling over the last two years. She is a former two-time Knockouts Champion and recently held the Knockouts Tag Team Titles with Chelsea Green as well.
Juice Robinson Signs With AEW, Getting Title Match At ROH Final Battle
Juice Robinson has officially signed with AEW and he’s already getting a shot at one of the Ring of Honor titles. During the AEW Rampage broadcast on December 2nd, it was mentioned by AEW’s lead announcer Excalibur that Juice Robinson had signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling. As of this writing, AEW has not posted one of their customary “Juice Robinson Is All Elite” graphics on social media.
AEW Star Names Chris Jericho As His “Hero” In Pro Wrestling
Chris Jericho is beloved by millions of pro wrestling fans, even by fellow wrestlers that are on the AEW roster. When you have accomplished what Chris Jericho has done in over 30 years as a pro wrestler, it’s easy to see why he might be admired by his fellow peers. Jericho is currently having the eighth World Championship reign of his career as the ROH World Champion. Prior to that, Jericho was also a five-time WWE Champion, the WCW World Champion (while working for WWE), and the inaugural AEW World Champion in 2019.
FTR Comments On “All Or Nothing” AEW Tag Team Title Match
FTR has commented on their upcoming AEW World Tag Team Title match on Dynamite that Cash Wheeler believes is “all or nothing.”. It was announced on AEW Rampage that The Acclaimed are going to surely face their stiffest test as AEW Tag Team Champions when they put their gold on the line against FTR on Dynamite in Cedar Park, Texas.
Matt Hardy Discusses How Vince McMahon Viewed Jeff Hardy
Matt Hardy has described how his brother Jeff Hardy was viewed by Vince McMahon during the prime years of the Hardy Boyz. The Hardy Boyz duo of Matt & Jeff Hardy are widely recognized as one of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history from their success in WWE along with many other promotions that they worked for. Matt Hardy recently celebrated 30 years in pro wrestling while his younger brother Jeff has wrestled for just as long.
Major Update On Kota Ibushi’s NJPW Contract
A new report has shed light on the situation surrounding Kota Ibushi’s New Japan Pro Wrestling contract with the possibility of him leaving a very real one. Kota Ibushi last set foot in an NJPW ring back in the final of the 2021 G1 Climax tournament where he faced off with Kazuchika Okada. That match had to be stopped with Okada declared the winner due to a serious shoulder injury.
Samoa Joe TNT Title Defence Announced For Dynamite
Samoa Joe will have his chance to prove his credentials as The King of Television as he puts his TNT Title on the line on Dynamite. In only his second match in AEW, Samoa Joe captured gold as he defeated Minoru Suzuki in April 2022 to become the Ring of Honor Television Champion. Joe returned to AEW television in September after a four-month absence and he formed what proved to be a short-lived alliance with then-TNT Champion Wardlow.
