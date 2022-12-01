Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
This $17 sparkling rosé is a vibrant way to welcome guests
- - - Ten Sisters Pinot Noir 2020. Fresh, lively pinot noir with flavors of cherries and sassafras, this affordable wine makes for easy sipping on its own or with food. You may not even notice that there seem to be 11 sisters dancing on the label. Sustainable. ABV: 12.7 percent. BW: 425 grams (Light).
The 7 Best Cocktails to Mix This Holiday Season
Despite what the marketing teams may say, there’s no such thing as an “Easter Cocktail.” Nor, for that matter, are there designated cocktails for President’s Day, Purim, or the Autumnal Equinox. But the December holidays? You could buy a different book on “Holiday Cocktails” every day and you’d run out of shelf space before you ran out of drinks. December just hits different. No one ever tells you to “get in the spirit” of Arbor Day but getting into the spirit is practically what the month of December is all about—it’s cold and the sun sets at like 2 pm and...
winemag.com
Invented for a King, This Brandy Sour Is Royalty in a Glass
This recipe is adapted from BAR MENU: 100+ Drinking Food Recipes for Cocktail Hours at Home, a new cookbook featuring cocktail recipes by former restaurant critic and award-winning wine and spirits columnist André Darlington. This excellent brandy sour was developed for King Farouk of Egypt when he stayed on...
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
Welcome back to our monthly guide to all things whisk(e)y. Instead of the usual 10 picks, we went with 12 (for the days of Christmas or because we had way too much good whiskey to choose from). Below, the best new whiskeys of December 2022. WhistlePig 10 Limited Edition PiggyBank.
Delish
Gingerbread Espresso Martini
Spice up the espresso martini trend with this gingerbread version that takes the cocktail to new heights. An aromatic simple syrup made with molasses, ginger, and warming spices is the perfect foil for Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur’s robust coffee flavor. It’s a festive cocktail guaranteed to give you a pleasant buzz and get you in the holiday spirit.
gordonramsayclub.com
Lip-Smacking Dark Chocolate Coca Cola Pound Cake
This chocolate lover dream pound cake with creamy chocolate ganache is the best pound cake that I ever tried! Rich, chocolatey, well moist chocolate pound cake with a silky, smooth ganache is the real deal for all chocolate lovers out there! Try the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 ¼...
Punch
In Search of the Ultimate Dirty Martini
We asked 11 of America’s top bartenders to submit their finest recipe for the dirty Martini—then we blind-tasted them all to find the best of the best. It’s not easy tasting a dozen dirty Martinis in one sitting. About halfway through, the assembled judges were questioning the futility of the task at hand: to find the best, archetypal example of the classic. “Perhaps it’s not a drink that’s meant to be evaluated,” said one, after five mega misses in a row. “We’re looking for a balanced cocktail, but isn’t the point of the dirty Martini to throw the formula out of balance?” asked another.
Jeannie Mai-Jenkins’ Spiced Holiday-Themed Cocktail Is Her Go-To for No Hangovers the Next Morning
As everyone knows, Jeannie Mai-Jenkins is all about feeling good (and looking good) inside and out. When the holidays hit, it’s easy to fall into the never-ending party season, with comes with a bunch of small talk and hangovers from one too many holiday drinks. However, new mama Mai-Jenkins is on a mission: to end those hangovers and still have some tasty cocktails.
I'm a Parisian tasting 10 of Trader Joe's French products. Here's how I'd rank them from most to least authentic.
I ate my way through the grocery store's popular French products, comparing the macarons, cheeses, and mustards to the ones I grew up eating in Paris.
Delish
Prosecco Mint Julep
This festive sparkling drink is perfect for your next holiday cocktail hour. A sort of lightened-up mint julep, the addition of a dry sparkling wine provides a pleasant brightness and effervescence that plays well with the rich, caramelized tones of bourbon whiskey. Slightly sweet, not too boozy, and full of...
winemag.com
The Briny Origins of the Dirty Martini
Forget sugary Appletinis and fruit juice-spiked Mississippi Bourbon Punch. If your drink preferences skew more savory than sweet, the dirty martini belongs in your order queue. With a deep umami kick from a heavy-handed splash of salty olive brine, this cocktail has earned its honored spot in the cocktail canon. Here’s everything you need to know about it.
Epicurious
These 8 Gifts Will Delight Any Cheese Lover
As a cheese lover, I’ll admit that shopping for us can be a pain. Unless you know exactly what someone likes—and exactly what’s already in their fridge—giving cheese itself can be tricky. Foods to pair with cheese and boards to serve cheese on can be just as hard because each cheese lover’s favorite accompaniments and tools can feel highly specific to their tastes, passions, and curiosities.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Starbucks, Costa and Caffe Nero Christmas drinks 'contain up to 14 spoonfuls of sugar'
High street coffee chains battling for a slice of the popular spiced-up hot Christmas drinks market are shovelling as much as 14 teaspoonfuls of sugar into each drink, it has been claimed. An article in the Mirror online says that the Starbucks praline cookie hot chocolate contains a whopping 55.3g...
Punch
The New Vocabulary of Beer
“Crispy boi,” “mlíko pour,” “gusher.” The rapid evolution of craft beer over the past two decades has necessitated an entirely new language to describe it. Here, a non-exhaustive guide to the modern lexicon. The days of simply deciding between an IPA and a lager...
Comments / 0