After Living a Good Life With a Wife and Kids, Man Learns That It Was All a Lie

At a party in 2005, a man named Mike who was in his final semester of college met this incredibly attractive woman named Jade. Although Jade initially tried to avoid him, Mike pursued her for months before finally winning her heart. For Mike, it was essentially love at first sight. It was a real dream come true, and miraculously, my sliding only got better after that.
Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
The Guardian

A new start after 60: ‘I met the love of my life at 72 – and suddenly came alive’

Virginia Lynch’s second husband liked to stay at home, so she went alone to bridge nights and concerts. At 72, on one of these solo excursions, she met the love of her life. For months, Lynch, who is now 87, had enjoyed chamber music concerts at a school near where they lived in Kent. Among the regulars was a couple. The woman, who was very beautiful, had Alzheimer’s. Lynch and the couple never spoke. “But I watched them and made up a story about the man in my head,” she says.
intheknow.com

Woman accused of being ‘selfish’ for skipping sister’s baby shower: ‘She doesn’t prioritise family’

A woman skipped her big sister Lola’s baby shower because it was on her birthday. But now, her family is furious. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to weigh in. She planned a day out with her fiancé and friends on her birthday months in advance. But three weeks before the date, she discovered that Lola scheduled the baby shower of her fourth child on the same day.
intheknow.com

Woman slams sister-in-law for ‘ruining’ family Christmas plans: ‘Deal with the consequences’

A woman thinks she may have crossed a line with her stepsister regarding the family’s holiday dinner. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for help. Every year she hosts her mom, stepfather, her four stepbrothers and their partners for Christmas. It’s a costly undertaking, but she is one of the few family members with enough space to host everyone.
TODAY.com

I’ve sent a holiday card every year for the past 17 years. It’s time to stop

Since my husband and I were first married in 2005, we have sent holiday photo cards every year to our nearest and dearest. Our photo usually entailed some manner of theatrics and a caption with a bad pun. The year I was pregnant with our firstborn, for example, my husband held a tape measure around my pregnant belly, a contractor’s pencil resting on his ears, with the attendant message of “Hope your holidays are measuring up!” We have been an absolute embarrassment to ourselves, and eventually our offspring became co-conspirators who embraced the tradition as well.
POPSUGAR

The "Wedding Chop" Is the New Dress Change

There are a lot of ways you can make a statement at your wedding. Maybe you coordinate a big dance number with your partner, or you plan a dramatic dress change between the ceremony and reception. Now, there's a new beauty trend taking the mid-event switch-up to a whole new level: brides are chopping their hair off halfway through the big day.

