Virginia Lynch’s second husband liked to stay at home, so she went alone to bridge nights and concerts. At 72, on one of these solo excursions, she met the love of her life. For months, Lynch, who is now 87, had enjoyed chamber music concerts at a school near where they lived in Kent. Among the regulars was a couple. The woman, who was very beautiful, had Alzheimer’s. Lynch and the couple never spoke. “But I watched them and made up a story about the man in my head,” she says.

12 HOURS AGO