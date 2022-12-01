Read full article on original website
Related
2 arrested after deadly Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County deputies arrested two men nearly two months after a man was fatally shot on Sky Parkway. According to the sheriff’s office, 31-year-old Alexander Ketchens and 22-year-old Reginald Charles Jackson, both of Rancho Cordova, were arrested Friday. Their arrests are in connection with the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
North Highlands Hit-and-Run With Injuries
Walerga Road Intersection Accident Results in Injuries. A hit-and-run accident in North Highlands on November 30 caused injuries to someone in a Toyota Corolla when they were struck by a motor vehicle that fled the scene. The accident occurred around 11:24 a.m. at the intersection of Walerga Road and Elkhorn Boulevard. Sac Fire was called to the scene to assess injuries, according to the report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Man arrested after four-hour-long standoff with Elk Grove police
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — After a four-hour-long standoff, Elk Grove police were able to arrest a man who had a warrant due to violent threats. According to the Elk Grove Police Department, police had a warrant for 23-year-old Jorge Calderon-Melara, due to violent threats against his old employer. Police said that around 5 p.m. […]
2news.com
Man arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle in Placer County
A man from northern California was arrested after allegedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle in unincorporated Lincoln. During a traffic stop, a Placer County Sheriff's Office Deputy noticed the ignition of the vehicle was punched, possibly indicating the vehicle had been stolen. Upon further investigation, the deputy discovered...
KCRA.com
Video: Alleged arsonist sets Rancho Cordova home on fire
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Sacramento Metro Fire is investigating a Rancho Cordova house fire as a case of arson. The homeowner, who did not want to be identified on camera, told KCRA 3 that the fire happened on Dec. 1 when they were in Cancun for a vacation. They...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Elk Grove (Elk Grove, CA)
According to the California Highway Police, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Elk Grove. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on Laguna Boulevard, northbound 1-5.
abc10.com
Suspect arrested after firing gun in Sacramento neighborhood, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A suspect has been arrested after allegedly firing a gun in a Sacramento neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to the 5600 block of Carmela Way around 3:50 p.m. Sunday after reports came in of a person firing a gun. Officers...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Single-Vehicle Accident Occurs Near Auburn
Fatal Accident Occurs When Vehicle Crashes Off Foresthill Road. A fatal single-vehicle accident occurred northeast of Auburn, which was reported on December 1 but was believed to have occurred the day before. The collision was reported to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) by a caller who spotted the vehicle but said they didn’t know if the car was possibly abandoned. Responders with the Placer County Fire Department arrived at the scene to discover a white Jeep, which they said came off Foresthill Road in the Todd Valley area and ended up on private property.
Sacramento Police arrest man for allegedly firing a gun
SACRAMENTO -- Police arrested a man after he allegedly fired a gun in a Sacramento neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers arrived at the 5600 block of Carmela Way at roughly 3:50 p.m. after receiving reports about a person firing a gun.Officers were able to arrest the suspect and found evidence of a shooting.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary December 1, 2022
Suspect: DETOSKEY, JESSICA (WFA, 33, ARRESTED) HS 11377(A) POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS AND SPECIFIED NON-NARCOTICS. Suspect: SPRAY, CHRISTOPHER (WMA, 45, ARRESTED) HS 11377(A) POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS AND SPECIFIED NON-NARCOTICS. Evening watch. Time: 1715 hours. Report: 22-007136. Charges: WARRANT. Location: Poppy Ridge Road/ Bruceville Road. Suspect: WU, WEI (AMA, 43, ARRESTED) Case#...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: DUI, trespassing, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Nov. 22. Dakota Taylor Fitchett, 19, was arrested at 4:09 p.m. on suspicion of an outside felony warrant in the 12500 block of...
South Sacramento daughter dies after accidental fentanyl poisoning
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Heading into the holidays, a South Sacramento father has a message for the community after losing his daughter to an accidental fentanyl poisoning. He wants parents to be aware that this could happen to any family, and he believes someone out there knows what led to her death.
Rancho Cordova man slashed with machete dies shortly after suspected attacker appeared in court
RANCHO CORDOVA — The man who was brutally attacked by a machete-wielding suspect Monday has died, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says. The suspect in the attack, 42-year-old James Hall, appeared in court Friday on attempted murder charges. At the hearing, Hall was assigned a public defender. His next hearing, a formal arraignment, was scheduled for December 15. CBS13 is reaching out to the Sacramento County D.A.'s office to see if Hall's charges will be upgraded to murder.The victim's family identified the victim as 60-year-old Timothy J. Fairall of Rancho Cordova. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Hall confessed to attacking Fairall as Fairall was riding his eBike in the 2500 block of Zinfandel Drive and Italia Way. Hall, who is experiencing homelessness, left the scene of the attack but was later arrested Wednesday by detectives in Shasta Community Park in South Sacramento. They say he confessed to the crime shortly after his arrest. Hall was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of attempted murder. He is being held without bail.Fairall was declared brain-dead shortly after he was attacked, according to the sheriff's office. On Friday, he was taken off of life support.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada City resident guilty of driving on protected land
NEVADA CITY, California (KOLO) - A Nevada City resident has been found guilty of driving on protected land within the Tahoe National Forest. The resident, who was not identified, was driving in a protected riparian area along Greenhorn Creek that serves as a habitat for the Foothill yellow-legged frog, an endangered species in California, and one of concern for the federal government.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Train Accident Fatality Reported in Sacramento’s Florin Area
A woman died after being struck by a train in the Florin area of Sacramento on November 29. According to a representative of the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the fatal collision occurred along Gerber Road near French Road. There is a wishbone crossing gate to warn motorists and others when a train is approaching. No information has yet been released about the pedestrian who died at the crossing. The accident will be investigated to determine how it occurred.
These are the red-light cameras in the city and county of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Running a red light —any red light— is illegal and can lead to fines in the hundreds of dollars, and at 26 intersections in the Sacramento area, cameras are in place to catch drivers that do so. The red-light cameras throughout the city and county are used to help police enforce […]
KCRA.com
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian has major injuries after a vehicle collision on Saturday in Sacramento, according to authorities. Find Saturday's top stories in the video player above. The collision happened on Rio Linda Boulevard between Eleanor Avenue and Lampasas Avenue, the Sacramento Police Department said. The roads in...
Car hits man, leaves him with major injuries
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police have closed down a section of Rio Linda Blvd. after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and sustained major injuries, Saturday evening. Rio Linda Blvd between Eleanor Ave and Lampasas Ave are closed, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers were called to the...
Man sentenced for selling fentanyl, advised of possible murder charges if future sales result in death
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was sentenced to time in prison in Placer County on Wednesday after being found with 40 grams of fentanyl in Lincoln on June 24, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office. Travis Richardson, 34, was on probation when a Lincoln Police Officer, who was familiar with Richardson, […]
Man dies days after being attacked with machete in Rancho Cordova | Update
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The 60-year-old man allegedly attacked by a homeless man with a machete Monday in Rancho Cordova has died. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death of Timothy Fairall, Friday afternoon. A small memorial was held where Fairall was attacked, Friday evening. The alleged...
Comments / 0