Fresno restaurant owner frustrated after latest break-in
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno restaurant owner says the criminals who have done more than $100,000 in damages to his business aren’t afraid of law enforcement. Restaurant owner Manny Perales says his business has fallen victim to countless break-ins and vandalism. In June his restaurant, Yosemite Falls Cafe, just off Highway 99 and Ashlan […]
fresnoalliance.com
Can leaders learn from losses?
Voters rejected four local sales tax measures last month. Millions of dollars later—much of it in public funds—they have perhaps taught local leaders some valuable lessons, at least those who have learned to learn from losing. They are few and far between. Proposals for transportation in Fresno and...
thesungazette.com
Visalia ranked second worst air quality in state
VISALIA – Soot pollution loomed over the heads of Tulare County residents this year, earning the city the title as second most polluted city out of 202 metropolitan areas in the state. Visalia has been ranked as the second most polluted city in the entire state for year-round particle...
Stolen San Diego motorcycle recovered in Madera, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on Monday morning after allegedly being in possession of a stolen motorcycle in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say that officers were patrolling the area of Country Club and Gateway Drive when they conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle. A call had already […]
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Woman Pleads Guilty to Over $300,000 in Pandemic Relief Fraud
December 5, 2022 - FRESNO, Calif. — Cecilia Aquino, 34, of Fresno, pleaded guilty on Friday to submitting fraudulent unemployment insurance claims in at least seven states. and submitting fraudulent applications for Small Business Administration (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loans using stolen identities during the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
fresnoalliance.com
Stir it Up – Wednesday, December 7 at 3 p.m.
Daren’s guest will be Humberto Gomez, Jr. – CDP Region 8 Director. We will discuss the state of Democratic Politics in the Fresno metro area. This is the Community Alliance newspaper show, heard on the first Wednesday of the month.
KMJ
Imposter Steals Fundraising Jars Meant For Loved One’s Cremation In Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Fundraising jars to pay for a grandfather’s cremation have been stolen in Visalia. Gregory Bruce Paulson died on October 20, 2022, from cardiac arrest after suffering from other medical conditions, according to his wife Beverly Paulson. Beverly Paulson’s granddaughter had created eight to ten...
Man hit by truck in northwest Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 40’s was hit by a pickup truck early Monday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the man was struck around 5:00 a.m. at Shaw and Brawley avenues. According to officials, the truck was headed east on Shaw Avenue when the man was hit just […]
KMJ
Driver Wanted Following Hit And Run In Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) —The California Highway Patrol is turning to the community for help after they say a man was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday in Tulare County. According to Visalia CHP, officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to Avenue 280, just east of Road 140, after...
Fresno organ donor to be honored in Rose Parade
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno organ donor will be honored in the upcoming Rose Parade in Pasadena. The parade will be held on New Year’s Day, and Mickey Garcia will be featured on the Donor Network West float. Mickey Garcia is one of the less than 1% of individuals medically suited to become an organ donor. […]
GV Wire
Brother Vows to Keep Fighting for Justice for Late Fresno State Professor
Fresno State Professor A. Sameh El Kharbawy, a prolific scholar who lectured throughout the world, was 53 years old when he died of a heart attack in his Fresno home in December 2021. But his siblings back in Egypt would not learn of his passing for nearly 10 months. During...
yourcentralvalley.com
Valley student dreams of serving hometown
FRESNO, Calif. – Coalinga Native Samantha Dominguez Zarate is going through Fresno State’s Dietician Masters Intern Hybrid Program. For Zarate, whose parents never graduated high school, attaining this level of education is uncharted waters. “Getting a higher education has always been a dream of mine since I was...
yourcentralvalley.com
Authorities search for missing 86-year-old Fresno man
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The family of missing 86-year-old Ulysses Carr continues to hope for the best as search and rescue teams expanded their search in southwest Fresno Saturday. Eight days after Carr went missing his son, Eric Carr, is staying strong. “I have that time where I...
Fresno law enforcement responds to spike in DUIs ahead of holiday season
On Thanksgiving weekend alone, officials say 1,016 DUI drivers were arrested across the state.
Man shot at hookah lounge in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 20’s was shot Sunday night after a disturbance at a Fresno business, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just before midnight officers responded to a hookah lounge near Blackstone and Shaw avenues. Officers say when they arrived they found multiple shell casings on the ground […]
Man shot in northeast Fresno near Hoover High, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Department is investigating after they say a man was shot in northeast Fresno Friday morning. The shooting happened around 6:00 a.m. near Third Street and Barstow Avenue across the street from Hoover High School. Police say the victim was a man in his 30s who was shot one time […]
IDENTIFIED: Man killed after semi-truck hit by train in Kingsburg
KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The driver of a semi-truck that passed away after colliding with a train on August 18 has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. According to Kingsburg Police, the crash took place on Sierra and Simpson Street close to the 99 exit at around 7:00 p.m. The train was traveling […]
fresnoalliance.com
Victory for Yokuts Valley
The old name of Squaw Valley (hereafter S-Valley) is out. The new name for the 93675 zip code is Yokuts Valley. On Nov. 18, the California Advisory Committee on Geographical Names (CACGN) voted 8-0 to change the name to Yokuts Valley. Its recommendation now goes to the U.S. Board of Geographical Names (USBGN), which will finalize the recommendation in January 2023.
List of Holiday 2022 events in the Central Valley
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate the Holidays this year.
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Kings County passes law to keep its groundwater from being sold beyond its borders
In an attempt to stop groundwater from being mined and sold beyond its borders, the Kings County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance Nov. 29 that will require anyone moving groundwater outside of Kings to get a permit. That includes groundwater pumped to backfill for surface supplies that farmers or...
