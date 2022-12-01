ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno restaurant owner frustrated after latest break-in

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno restaurant owner says the criminals who have done more than $100,000 in damages to his business aren’t afraid of law enforcement. Restaurant owner Manny Perales says his business has fallen victim to countless break-ins and vandalism. In June his restaurant, Yosemite Falls Cafe, just off Highway 99 and Ashlan […]
FRESNO, CA
fresnoalliance.com

Can leaders learn from losses?

Voters rejected four local sales tax measures last month. Millions of dollars later—much of it in public funds—they have perhaps taught local leaders some valuable lessons, at least those who have learned to learn from losing. They are few and far between. Proposals for transportation in Fresno and...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia ranked second worst air quality in state

VISALIA – Soot pollution loomed over the heads of Tulare County residents this year, earning the city the title as second most polluted city out of 202 metropolitan areas in the state. Visalia has been ranked as the second most polluted city in the entire state for year-round particle...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Stolen San Diego motorcycle recovered in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on Monday morning after allegedly being in possession of a stolen motorcycle in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say that officers were patrolling the area of Country Club and Gateway Drive when they conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle. A call had already […]
MADERA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Fresno Woman Pleads Guilty to Over $300,000 in Pandemic Relief Fraud

December 5, 2022 - FRESNO, Calif. — Cecilia Aquino, 34, of Fresno, pleaded guilty on Friday to submitting fraudulent unemployment insurance claims in at least seven states. and submitting fraudulent applications for Small Business Administration (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loans using stolen identities during the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
FRESNO, CA
fresnoalliance.com

Stir it Up – Wednesday, December 7 at 3 p.m.

Daren’s guest will be Humberto Gomez, Jr. – CDP Region 8 Director. We will discuss the state of Democratic Politics in the Fresno metro area. This is the Community Alliance newspaper show, heard on the first Wednesday of the month.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Imposter Steals Fundraising Jars Meant For Loved One’s Cremation In Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Fundraising jars to pay for a grandfather’s cremation have been stolen in Visalia. Gregory Bruce Paulson died on October 20, 2022, from cardiac arrest after suffering from other medical conditions, according to his wife Beverly Paulson. Beverly Paulson’s granddaughter had created eight to ten...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man hit by truck in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 40’s was hit by a pickup truck early Monday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the man was struck around 5:00 a.m. at Shaw and Brawley avenues.  According to officials, the truck was headed east on Shaw Avenue when the man was hit just […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Driver Wanted Following Hit And Run In Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) —The California Highway Patrol is turning to the community for help after they say a man was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday in Tulare County. According to Visalia CHP, officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to Avenue 280, just east of Road 140, after...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno organ donor to be honored in Rose Parade

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno organ donor will be honored in the upcoming Rose Parade in Pasadena. The parade will be held on New Year’s Day, and Mickey Garcia will be featured on the Donor Network West float. Mickey Garcia is one of the less than 1% of individuals medically suited to become an organ donor. […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Valley student dreams of serving hometown

FRESNO, Calif. – Coalinga Native Samantha Dominguez Zarate is going through Fresno State’s Dietician Masters Intern Hybrid Program. For Zarate, whose parents never graduated high school, attaining this level of education is uncharted waters. “Getting a higher education has always been a dream of mine since I was...
COALINGA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Authorities search for missing 86-year-old Fresno man

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The family of missing 86-year-old Ulysses Carr continues to hope for the best as search and rescue teams expanded their search in southwest Fresno Saturday. Eight days after Carr went missing his son, Eric Carr, is staying strong. “I have that time where I...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot at hookah lounge in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 20’s was shot Sunday night after a disturbance at a Fresno business, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just before midnight officers responded to a hookah lounge near Blackstone and Shaw avenues. Officers say when they arrived they found multiple shell casings on the ground […]
FRESNO, CA
fresnoalliance.com

Victory for Yokuts Valley

The old name of Squaw Valley (hereafter S-Valley) is out. The new name for the 93675 zip code is Yokuts Valley. On Nov. 18, the California Advisory Committee on Geographical Names (CACGN) voted 8-0 to change the name to Yokuts Valley. Its recommendation now goes to the U.S. Board of Geographical Names (USBGN), which will finalize the recommendation in January 2023.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

