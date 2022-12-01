Read full article on original website
Related
thesungazette.com
Visalia ranked second worst air quality in state
VISALIA – Soot pollution loomed over the heads of Tulare County residents this year, earning the city the title as second most polluted city out of 202 metropolitan areas in the state. Visalia has been ranked as the second most polluted city in the entire state for year-round particle...
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom and Counties Begin CARE Court Implementation – Stanislaus and Tuolumne Counties Included in First Cohort
The CARE Act is a first-in-the-nation process to deliver critical services to vulnerable individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders when it is needed the most. December 5, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom joined local and state leaders for a convening of the first...
KTLA.com
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits central California
A 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of central California, including the San Francisco Bay Area Monday afternoon. The quake occurred at 3:13 p.m. and was centered approximately 11 miles due east of San Jose and 6 kilometers below ground, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports...
Bakersfield Californian
Smuckers identified as tenant at huge Shafter warehouse
A Fortune 500 food and beverage manufacturer best known for its fruit preserves, the J.M. Smucker Co., has leased a 1 million-square-foot warehouse in Shafter that it plans to use for sorting and shipping goods across the western United States, according to two people briefed on the transaction. The lease...
iheart.com
'Severe Symptom' Hospitalizations Surge Across California
The flu is spreading rapidly across the Golden State, and some doctors believe that there is an easy way to contain the spread. According to KCRA3, the flu is causing Northern California residents to end up in hospitals with "severe symptoms." Some doctors believe the spread to be influenced by "people gathering closer together" during the holidays without masks.
fresnoalliance.com
Can leaders learn from losses?
Voters rejected four local sales tax measures last month. Millions of dollars later—much of it in public funds—they have perhaps taught local leaders some valuable lessons, at least those who have learned to learn from losing. They are few and far between. Proposals for transportation in Fresno and...
California witness says fast moving object was rectangle shaped
Sebastopol, CA.Photo byGoogle. A California witness at Sebastopol reported watching a rectangle-shaped object with a single line of lights running underneath that flashed in order at about 8:30 p.m. on September 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
thesungazette.com
WIB expands technical career opportunities in Tulare County
VISALIA – As industrial careers become high-demand in the county, a local organization has planned a project that will allow more individuals to receive career training for manufacturing, transportation, warehousing and construction careers. The Workforce Investment Board of Tulare County (WIB) was awarded $683,848 as part of a regional...
KCRA.com
'Everybody is getting it': Northern California flu hospitalizations spike across region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is reporting very high flu levels this month, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Health officials are urging people to get their flu shots as hospitals fill up. "I think our hospital, like everywhere in Northern California are seeing increased rates of flu and...
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Woman Pleads Guilty to Over $300,000 in Pandemic Relief Fraud
December 5, 2022 - FRESNO, Calif. — Cecilia Aquino, 34, of Fresno, pleaded guilty on Friday to submitting fraudulent unemployment insurance claims in at least seven states. and submitting fraudulent applications for Small Business Administration (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loans using stolen identities during the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
Travel headaches continue to plague California's Sierra Nevada as heavy snow piles up
Not only has heavy snow not taken the weekend off in California's Sierra Nevada, but it's working right into Monday as well, as a stubborn low-pressure system continues to swirl just off the Northern California coast.
Heartbreaking minutes after explosion that severely injured oil worker
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An oil worker who is severely injured from an explosion has been in and out of surgeries over the last several days. Leo Andrade has been fighting for his life after an explosion at an abandoned oil well on Friday. His team was working to plug the well when something went wrong. […]
A top prison expert on the California 'disaster' and how to salvage it
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. At the end of a year in which Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed several bills that would have fundamentally changed how California prisons operate, CalMatters conducted a Q&A with the 2022 recipient of the Stockholm Prize in Criminology, which Stanford University’s Institute of International Studies calls “equivalent to the Nobel in criminology.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Don’t wait to get your Real ID in California. Follow these steps before the new deadline
The deadline to obtain a Real ID for U.S. domestic travel has once been delayed — but that doesn’t mean wait until the last minute to comply with the federal law. The new May 7, 2025, deadline is one of numerous extensions since the law was originally set to take in effect in 2008. Year prior, California DMV offices received an influx of Real ID applications ahead of the deadline. .
More Economic Inflation Relief debit cards being mailed out in California
holding money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're getting some money back from the state of California and haven't received it yet, here's some good news for you. More debit cards for the Economic Inflation Relief program, also known as the Middle Class Tax Refund, are going out this week (Dec. 4th).
USGS: 2 earthquakes reported in Kings County
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of earthquakes were felt in Kings County over the past 24 hours – the second striking Monday afternoon. According to the USGS, the second earthquake was a 3.9 magnitude and struck Monday at approximately 4:10 p.m. in an area five miles southwest of Kettleman City. It was registered […]
Thousands of Southern Californians are flocking to Las Vegas
A record number of Southern Californians are now calling Las Vegas home. The median cost of home is roughly $950,000 in LA, compared to $440,000 in Las Vegas.
Fresno restaurant owner frustrated after latest break-in
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno restaurant owner says the criminals who have done more than $100,000 in damages to his business aren’t afraid of law enforcement. Restaurant owner Manny Perales says his business has fallen victim to countless break-ins and vandalism. In June his restaurant, Yosemite Falls Cafe, just off Highway 99 and Ashlan […]
Disaster levels: Central CA ambulances told to not transport patients if possible as ER's overflow
A major surge in patients suffering from COVID, Influenza, and RSV is overwhelming Central California hospitals, forcing them to limit emergency medical services.
Comments / 0