Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Amazon India Takes Down the Page About Free Monthly PC Games With Prime Gaming; Updates Support Pages With New Details
Amazon Prime Gaming seems to be almost on its way to India. We have been in the dark as we do not know what the platform's entrance will entail, but it looks like we now have some idea of what we can expect. At first, the service's website wasn't updated, and it showed that it is unavailable in India.
IGN
Netflix’s The Witcher May Have Been Recast, but Henry Cavill Leaving Signals a Much Bigger Departure
Fans of The Witcher TV series were taken aback earlier this year when the show was renewed for Season 4 without its leading man as Henry Cavill left behind the Geralt of Rivia role. Liam Hemsworth will instead take the mantle, and executive producer and showrunner Lauren Hissrich hopes the change will bring a new energy to the Netflix series.
IGN
The Witcher: Blood Origin's Latest Trailer Teases the Arrival of Joey Batey's Jaskier
The Witcher: Blood Origin's latest trailer has revealed that Joey Batey's Jaskier, he of 'Toss a Coin to Your Witcher' fame, will be part of the 4-part event prequel series. The latest trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin was revealed at CCXP in Brazil and gives us a great look at the "origin of the Witcher saga," and Jaskier surprisingly appears right at the end in front of Minnie Driver's Seanchaí.
IGN
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update Hands-On Preview
The Witcher 3 is releasing a long-awaited next-gen (new-gen?) update that includes features that will bring a 7-year-old game up to par for the beefier console generation. While it won’t convince anyone that The Witcher 3 is suddenly a brand-new, 2022 release, the updates we’ve seen will undoubtedly become the new default version of the game for new and returning players.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
IGN
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Developers, 2K Games and Firaxis Completed the Last Wish of a Dying Fan; All We Know
Marvel's Midnight Suns recently released to impressive reviews from critics and fans. It was one of the most anticipated titles in 2022 due to its connection to the Marvel comic universe. Marvel's Midnight Suns has been developed by Firaxis and published by 2K Games. In a heartwarming turn of events...
IGN
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Graphics Comparison - 2007 vs. 2022
The original Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion was released all the way back in 2007, and was an exclusive to PlayStation handheld system, the PlayStation Portable (PSP). The game is now being remastered and is being released on all platforms on December 12, 2022. Check out a side-by-side comparison of how much the graphics have evolved in 15 years.
IGN
New Realm Seeds
New Realm Seeds is an activity you can do after completing God of War Ragnarok's main storyline. On this page, we go over how to unlock these new realm seeds and the areas they unlock. How to Start New Realm Seeds. After completing the main storyline, go to Sindri's house...
IGN
Best Anime Series of 2022
In 2022, there were many new anime episodes that thrilled us, chilled us, and made us laugh an awful lot. With that said, it was awfully tough to narrow down this list of nominees for the best anime series of the year, but we have done our best to select the cream of the crop of what went down in 2022.
IGN
TheHunter: Call of the Wild - Official New England Mountains and Granite Update Launch Trailer
TheHunter: Call of the Wild introduces the New England Mountains and the Granite update bringing next-gen updates to the game. The New England Mountains reserve features varied landscapes shaped by the passing of time, from open alpine regions to coniferous and mixed woodlands interspersed with lakes and rivers. The New England Mountains also come with new weapons and unique cosmetics for you to find and earn. The Granite update adds 60 FPS to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X along with more wildlife to find. TheHunter: Call of the Wild's New England Mountains and Granite Update is available now.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy’s Latest Video Gives an Insight Into the Game’s Music
As all major titles from 2022 have released, players are now looking forwards to the ones coming in 2023 with Hogwarts Legacy being the top contender, as it brings the players back to the Harry Potter-led universe. The RPG title allows players to create their character in an open-world action game, as they set afoot in a perilous journey in the magical wizarding world.
IGN
Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters - Duty Eternal - Official Launch Trailer
Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters' Duty Eternal expansion is out now on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Check out the launch trailer to see how the Bloom has mutated, get a peek at the new Techmarine and Venerable Dreadnought classes, and more. Take on the Technophage Outbreak in this major DLC for the turn-based tactical RPG.
IGN
Elden Ring - Official Free Colosseum Update Trailer
Check out the trailer for Elden Ring's upcoming free Colosseum update, available on December 7, 2022. Come forth, warriors, and bask in the glory of the Colosseums. The Colosseums of Limgrave, Leyndell, and Caelid will open their gates, allowing players to engage in battles such as duels, free-for-alls, and team fights.
IGN
1-6 Red Ring Locations
Back to Green Hill zone we go, but this time stage 1-6 removes one whole dimension, returning Sonic to his sidescrolling roots. For a full breakdown of the stage, check out our full walkthrough!. Ring 1 =. Ring 2. Ring 3. Ring 4. After the second point marker, you will...
IGN
IGN AMA - GAMING
You asked and we listened, here are Brian Altano and Max Scoville answering your questions about gaming in this IGN AMA, and its all presented by Yahoo Mail. We answered a bunch of questions that cover the future of gaming, our favorite video game series, what upcoming gaming we are excited about, our main in Super Smash Brothers on Nintendo Switch and favorite video game of the year (Game of the year, GOTY) and so much more.
IGN
Pokemon Go Mythic Blade Event
Help Professor Willow with a Special Research story for the chance of a lifetime... an encounter with the legendary Keldeo, the Colt Pokemon. Pokemon Go's Mythic Blade Event debuts Keldeo in a limited-time ticketed Special Research event, running from December 6, 2022 to December 11, 2022. On this page of...
IGN
Co-op and Crossplay
Evil West's campaign can be played entirely in either single-player or co-op mode. However, there are some restrictions when playing with a friend. Learn more about Evil West's multiplayer options below:. How to play Co-op in Evil West. To begin co-op play in Evil West, first make sure you have...
IGN
Farming Simulator 22 - Official Year One Overview Trailer
The first year of Farming Simulator 22 has seen several content updates, packs, and a major expansion. Since November, Farming Simulator 22 has added more than 100 new machines and tools, and, with the Platinum Expansion and Edition, a new map with new challenges. Farming Simulator 22 Season Pass is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.
IGN
Ninja Guardian
The fight takes place right after the tutorial on Kronos Island so you can’t miss it. Sonic will have to wait for an opening to strike. When facing the ninja, the first thing you'll want to do is lock onto it by pressing down the right stick. Once you're locked on, you'll want to strafe around it in circles.
IGN
Sonic Frontiers Wiki Guide
Stage 1-5 shows Sonic 2 some love by showing off, for the first time Sonic Frontiers' take on the Chemical Plant zone!
Comments / 0