Related
IGN

The Witcher: Blood Origin's Latest Trailer Teases the Arrival of Joey Batey's Jaskier

The Witcher: Blood Origin's latest trailer has revealed that Joey Batey's Jaskier, he of 'Toss a Coin to Your Witcher' fame, will be part of the 4-part event prequel series. The latest trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin was revealed at CCXP in Brazil and gives us a great look at the "origin of the Witcher saga," and Jaskier surprisingly appears right at the end in front of Minnie Driver's Seanchaí.
IGN

The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update Hands-On Preview

The Witcher 3 is releasing a long-awaited next-gen (new-gen?) update that includes features that will bring a 7-year-old game up to par for the beefier console generation. While it won’t convince anyone that The Witcher 3 is suddenly a brand-new, 2022 release, the updates we’ve seen will undoubtedly become the new default version of the game for new and returning players.
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
IGN

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Graphics Comparison - 2007 vs. 2022

The original Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion was released all the way back in 2007, and was an exclusive to PlayStation handheld system, the PlayStation Portable (PSP). The game is now being remastered and is being released on all platforms on December 12, 2022. Check out a side-by-side comparison of how much the graphics have evolved in 15 years.
IGN

New Realm Seeds

New Realm Seeds is an activity you can do after completing God of War Ragnarok's main storyline. On this page, we go over how to unlock these new realm seeds and the areas they unlock. How to Start New Realm Seeds. After completing the main storyline, go to Sindri's house...
IGN

Best Anime Series of 2022

In 2022, there were many new anime episodes that thrilled us, chilled us, and made us laugh an awful lot. With that said, it was awfully tough to narrow down this list of nominees for the best anime series of the year, but we have done our best to select the cream of the crop of what went down in 2022.
IGN

TheHunter: Call of the Wild - Official New England Mountains and Granite Update Launch Trailer

TheHunter: Call of the Wild introduces the New England Mountains and the Granite update bringing next-gen updates to the game. The New England Mountains reserve features varied landscapes shaped by the passing of time, from open alpine regions to coniferous and mixed woodlands interspersed with lakes and rivers. The New England Mountains also come with new weapons and unique cosmetics for you to find and earn. The Granite update adds 60 FPS to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X along with more wildlife to find. TheHunter: Call of the Wild's New England Mountains and Granite Update is available now.
IGN

Hogwarts Legacy’s Latest Video Gives an Insight Into the Game’s Music

As all major titles from 2022 have released, players are now looking forwards to the ones coming in 2023 with Hogwarts Legacy being the top contender, as it brings the players back to the Harry Potter-led universe. The RPG title allows players to create their character in an open-world action game, as they set afoot in a perilous journey in the magical wizarding world.
IGN

Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters - Duty Eternal - Official Launch Trailer

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters' Duty Eternal expansion is out now on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Check out the launch trailer to see how the Bloom has mutated, get a peek at the new Techmarine and Venerable Dreadnought classes, and more. Take on the Technophage Outbreak in this major DLC for the turn-based tactical RPG.
IGN

Elden Ring - Official Free Colosseum Update Trailer

Check out the trailer for Elden Ring's upcoming free Colosseum update, available on December 7, 2022. Come forth, warriors, and bask in the glory of the Colosseums. The Colosseums of Limgrave, Leyndell, and Caelid will open their gates, allowing players to engage in battles such as duels, free-for-alls, and team fights.
IGN

1-6 Red Ring Locations

Back to Green Hill zone we go, but this time stage 1-6 removes one whole dimension, returning Sonic to his sidescrolling roots. For a full breakdown of the stage, check out our full walkthrough!. Ring 1 =. Ring 2. Ring 3. Ring 4. After the second point marker, you will...
IGN

IGN AMA - GAMING

You asked and we listened, here are Brian Altano and Max Scoville answering your questions about gaming in this IGN AMA, and its all presented by Yahoo Mail. We answered a bunch of questions that cover the future of gaming, our favorite video game series, what upcoming gaming we are excited about, our main in Super Smash Brothers on Nintendo Switch and favorite video game of the year (Game of the year, GOTY) and so much more.
IGN

Pokemon Go Mythic Blade Event

Help Professor Willow with a Special Research story for the chance of a lifetime... an encounter with the legendary Keldeo, the Colt Pokemon. Pokemon Go's Mythic Blade Event debuts Keldeo in a limited-time ticketed Special Research event, running from December 6, 2022 to December 11, 2022. On this page of...
IGN

Co-op and Crossplay

Evil West's campaign can be played entirely in either single-player or co-op mode. However, there are some restrictions when playing with a friend. Learn more about Evil West's multiplayer options below:. How to play Co-op in Evil West. To begin co-op play in Evil West, first make sure you have...
IGN

Farming Simulator 22 - Official Year One Overview Trailer

The first year of Farming Simulator 22 has seen several content updates, packs, and a major expansion. Since November, Farming Simulator 22 has added more than 100 new machines and tools, and, with the Platinum Expansion and Edition, a new map with new challenges. Farming Simulator 22 Season Pass is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.
IGN

Ninja Guardian

The fight takes place right after the tutorial on Kronos Island so you can’t miss it. Sonic will have to wait for an opening to strike. When facing the ninja, the first thing you'll want to do is lock onto it by pressing down the right stick. Once you're locked on, you'll want to strafe around it in circles.
IGN

Sonic Frontiers Wiki Guide

Stage 1-5 shows Sonic 2 some love by showing off, for the first time Sonic Frontiers' take on the Chemical Plant zone!

