TheHunter: Call of the Wild introduces the New England Mountains and the Granite update bringing next-gen updates to the game. The New England Mountains reserve features varied landscapes shaped by the passing of time, from open alpine regions to coniferous and mixed woodlands interspersed with lakes and rivers. The New England Mountains also come with new weapons and unique cosmetics for you to find and earn. The Granite update adds 60 FPS to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X along with more wildlife to find. TheHunter: Call of the Wild's New England Mountains and Granite Update is available now.

59 MINUTES AGO